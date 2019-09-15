Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers: What Fans Want to See in the Final Season?

Spoiler Alert!!!

Tom Ellis) leaving the earth. He returned to Hell to battle the demons & reclaimed his throne as a king of Hell. As a Lucifer fan, Although, the ending of lucifer season 4 was on the more unfortunate side as he bid farewell to Decker( Love of his Life). Still, I hoped season 5 will bring some happy moments for the couple.

But I was wrong!!!!

Lucifer Season 5 Ending. So, let’s proceed: If the rumors are true then ” Chloe Decker might die in the upcoming season. I know its disappointing as all the luci fans were speculating several theories of the couple meeting again. Now, when it comes to this post, I will discuss some theories related toEnding. So, let’s proceed:

What is Lucifer TV Show all About?

For all those of you who don’t know about this TV show then allow me to introduce you to the Lucifer TV Show. Well, Lucifer is a fantasy comedy-drama where the entire plot revolves around the Devil of Hell. A fallen Angel (Lucifer Morningstar) has fed up as the King of Hell.

So, he goes to earth, opens a bar & become a consultant with the Los Angles Police Department. Besides, if you have read the comics of the same character by Neil Gaiman then it is possible that you might already be familiar with Luci’s Power & abilities.

Well, he has superhuman strength and invulnerability. Moreover, he posses the power to find out the hidden desires of any human being except Chloe Decker (LAPD detective & Luci’s Love Interest).