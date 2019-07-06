Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers: A Spin-off or a Movie?

After getting cancelled by NBC, Netflix revived one of the most beloved shows Lucifer with the release of Season 4 on their digital platform. As I am a Luciferian & watching the show since its launch. I, along with several lucifer fans, was left heartbroken when CBS cancelled the show after season 3. However, one of the most-happiest moment came when Netflix picked the show & released one of the best seasons.

Although, season 4 had definitive ending, but still Netflix made the fans including me happy after announcing that Lucifer will return for 5th & final season. Now, coming to the main point, I know most of you will be having several questions in your mind regarding season 5. So, don’t worry, I will try my best to answer each & every question of yours.

When Lucifer Season 5 will Release?

Right now, there’s no official release date of Lucifer season 5. But after looking at the release date of the previous season I can say that Netflix will release the season 5 in the mid of 2020. Besides, stay tuned with the post, we will update once the official release date is out.

What will be the Plot of Lucifer Season 5?

In the season 4 finale, we get to see Lucifer finally deciding to go back to the hell before Chloe confessing her love. We saw lucifer sitting the throne of hell as one & only king. But the main question is how he will return to earth for the final season.

Well, if you talk plot, the storyline of season 4 revolved around Chloe struggling to come to terms with the fact that Lucifer has a demonic side. It was one of the reasons why the showrunners introduced EVA in the show.

Will Lucifer return to Earth?

Unlike season 1, Lucifer will find it hard to strike a deal to return the earth. However, there is one loophole that can allow Lucifer to return the earth. Wondering which loophole? Well, to prevent the underworld from unleashing onto the earth, he can find someone as a replacement ruler for the underworld. So, there is a chance that Lucifer can turn to any of his sibling for the replacement.

Besides, there is speculation going around on the internet that Adam’s first wife— Lillith might return with eve in the season 5.

How many episodes Netflix will release for Lucifer Season 5?

As I earlier expected, it’s confirmed that similar to season 4, there will be only ten episodes in season 5. So, it means that we will get to see only 10 hours of Lucifer in the future.

What’s my take on Season 4 of Lucifer?

Fans of Lucifer brought the show back from the dead. They did everything possible to make sure that season 4 of Lucifer returns. Well, their hard work came to fruition when Netflix released an awesome season 4 & pleased every critics & fan. In fact, as per the IMDB, each episode of season 4 received overall ratings between 9.5 to 9.9. So, it can be concluded that instead of releasing 23-24 episodes, Netflix released only 10 episodes with the utmost quality that the show deserves.

Final Words (Spoilers)

As the post has concluded then let me end it by giving you a spoiler regarding the future of Lucifer. Excited? Well, the showrunners have teased the possibility of a spin off movie of Lucifer. Recently on his twitter handle, producer of the show replied a fan asking that, “Would you guys ever consider doing a spinoff or maybe a movie in the future? I love y’all so much! #Lucilove”. So, what’s your take on a future spin-off of the series. Let us know, What is it that you desire— a Spin-off show or a movie.