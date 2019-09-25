Lucifer Season 5 Spoilers: Chloe Gets Pregnant?

When I talk about the Lucifer TV Series than you will agree with me that Chloe is represented as good & pure soul in the show. So, how anyone in the world can believe, she will go to Hell. However, that’s not what a Reddit user thinks. A luci fan on Reddit shared a post stating, ” I think Chloe dies on earth in a cop shootout and goes to Hell for loving Luci, but her body gets possessed by Lilith and she meets Luci in Hell.” “Luci notices Lilith is missing and together they go back to earth to reclaim Chloe’s body and bring Lilith back to Hell, and then either Chloe becomes the queen of Hell alongside Luci, or they make something up for why she can go back to earth (Maybe with Gods Help?)”

“And everything goes back to normal, with luci occasionally having set vacations to earth.” If I think as a fan, then I would love the outcome as both of them are finally together. Even if the reunion is in hell. However, as a critic point of you, I think it will be a bit illogical to kill Chloe. My Theory Now, when it comes down to my point of view, I think somehow Luci’s dad will play a crucial role in the show. Besides, since the beginning of the show, makers are teasing Lucifer’s dad character. This will be the perfect ending to the show as the major conflict between Father & Son, was the reason why Luci came to the Earth. Moreover, to win his lost son back, God might create a plan for luci to return to the Earth & heal all his wound in the process. Similar to this, several other theories are going all over the world such as: God might end up in hell to reunite Chloe & his long lost son Luci…. Eve might play a crucial role as her return is awaited in the season finale…

What Fans want to See in Lucifer Season 5?

Here’s a list of things that die-hard fans of the show want to see in the upcoming season of Lucifer TV Show:

Deckerstar ending up together in the end.

Deckerstar romance/make-out scene.

Dan finding out about Charlotte going to Heaven.

Chloe finds out about her true powers.

The revelation of the mystery behind How Chloe makes Lucifer Vulnerable.

Maze getting Soul!

Why Chloe was created by God specially.

Lucifer & God Confrontation.

Most important of all- A Happy Ending.

Chloe Gets Pregnant

As per several rumor going on reddit, similar to the comics, we might get to see more of Archangel Michael in the Season 5. This outing might cause problems in both the brothers.

Now the main question is “why all of a sudden he’ll return to the Earth?”

Well, the reason can be chloe’s pregnancy. After finding out that chloe is pregnant with lucifer’s child, he might return to earth either to take back the child to Heaven or kill the unborn child.

Besides, if you have the comics than you might be familiar with the fact that both the brothers never got along. As a matter of facts, in the comics, Archangel Michael was the one who kicked lucifer out of the heaven. What do think about this? Do let me know in the comments section given below.