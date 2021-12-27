6 Tips on How to Live Carefree in a Dangerous Neighborhood?

Security is a critical factor, no matter where you are living. For example, you might be in an affluent, middle or low-class area. The latter might have a higher crime rate, but it is important to always stay secure, for example, by hiring a security guard patrol like Alert Patrol. If you are moving into a new neighborhood, and you might not be aware of the security condition, yet you want to lead your carefree life, there are ways which you can protect yourself, and get a better know-how of the place. They are as follows.

1. Get familiar with your neighbors

Getting to know your neighbors is one of the main essentials as you settle into a new place, or continue to live where you were. You might notice that other neighbors are getting friendly with you. It is a normal thing, as knowing who you are living with gives an added sense of safety. They will not worry about who you are, and what you do, and you will also feel the same. The simplest way you can get to know your neighbors is by introducing yourself. It will go a long way in building up your relationship with them, and you might find out that you have many interests in common. You can discuss your security concerns with them, and help each other out in case of any adversities. For example, they might help you watch over your home while you are away or babysit your pet when you are in need.

2. Protect your family

No matter how confident you are about the neighborhood’s safety, you always need to stay safe to keep yourself and the family away from danger. For example, you might install security features in your home such as self-protection apps. If you have kids, you should ensure that the area is convenient for them to trek home after alighting from the school bus, or when they go out to play in the nearby playground. You can go the extra mile by adopting wearable GPS devices, for your family members to use, so you can always know their location in case you have any concerns of their safety.

3. Guard your home

The security system you implement in your home depends on various factors. For example, you might be living in a gated community where you have a security guard patrol on standby. It gives you a better platform to work on, unlike an open neighborhood, where everyone has to sort themselves out. Security is not a light issue and you need to find good options to secure your home from intruders.

4. Follow the basics

As much as you might have invested in a security system or personnel, you need to always implement the basics in your home as follows. Avoid leaving your valuables in visible places such as windows to make it difficult for any intruder who might be looking to target your home. Before you leave the house, make sure all the windows and doors are locked and do not hesitate to double-check. Ensure that everyone in the house is aware of emergency numbers and you can place them in common areas, such as the fridge, or the hallway, where they are more likely to see them often. When you are retiring for the day, close all the windows and doors, and turn on the security system. If you are unsure whether you did that, you can always double-check. Other precautions and strategies that you can use include;

Have a fence

Clear out any trees and bushes that might serve as hiding places

Reinforce doors and windows with locks and steel rods

If you are leaving your house for long, keep the security lights on

Strengthen the front door with a deadbolt

5. Get in touch with your community

Even after knowing about your closest neighbors, you should look out to utilize community resources, and connect with more people. You can find out more about the historical security cases in the area, and you will have a better know-how of the area. Even if you have a security guard patrol, you can also utilize community resources, for example, by raising concerns to the police if the area is more dangerous for one individual to handle. If the government cannot help out, then all the responsibility will be on you and the community members to ensure that you can protect each other, and also help the vulnerable. A united front is better than dealing with issues on your own.

6. Stay alert and be street smart

Moving into a new neighborhood is not always merry as it seems, and you might encounter many security challenges. You need to be street smart. For example, when you are trekking around the neighborhood, avoid looking as if you are new to the area. You can study the area’s map in advance, to get a better grasp of the streets, and watch out for any red flags that you might consider a risk to your security. If the area you live is renown for having gangs, then avoid anything that might make you stand out, or trigger any actions from the community members such as affiliated colors. The key takeaway here is studying the premises to get a good grasp of how the neighborhood is, so it can help you ramp up your security strategies.

Final thoughts

Living carefree in a dangerous neighborhood does not come easily and you need to have a good security system and strategies in place. It is important to lead your life the way you please if you are confident about the security measures. Neighborhoods differ, and you might have moved to a new one. If you had a certain sense of security in your previous place, then you should study the new area first, and have matching security tactics, so you can live your life normally. For example, you might need to hire a security guard patrol in the area, even though you didn’t need to at your previous place.