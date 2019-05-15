Fitbit- A Must Have Gadget For Every Fitness Lover

Do you want to become fit? Want to get rid of your body fat? These can be possible by following a healthy lifestyle. Which is to add exercise schedule in your daily routine or by taking care of your calories intake in a day. After the debut of Fitbit in 2009, fitness tracker bands and apps has created a buzz around the globe.

Due to high demand in the market several cheap and inefficient fitness bands are being sold in the market. Using this type of bands will lead to an awful experience and also abrupts your way to being healthy. Feeling Confused on how to pick good fitness Band? No need to worry as Today I will give to enough information on a Fitness band. Which Brand is Best? How did it work for you? And Much more.

Moreover, Fitbit has made its place in everyone’s heart as a virtual fitness expert. This could be possible by giving unmatched quality given over the years. Yup, this is the only brand from which you can pick any device that fits your budget as it will enhance your lifestyle and help you to become more healthy. Without wasting any more time let’s get started and explore why Fitbit is great and how it makes a difference.

What Fitbit will do and How?

While it offers a wide range of products that are different from each other. But there is some basic function Fitbit offers but can vary in some of their products. Let’s explore what are the basic features of Fitbit that help you to make your self healthier that are as follows:

Step Counter

There is basic advice given by your doctor or by your guardian when you put on some weight. Start do a morning walk or even some suggest an evening walk. The basic is a thing is walking or running makes you healthy and you can do much by calculating your daily steps. Technically it is called Accelerometer and keeps the track of your daily steps.

Movement Tracker

This tracks your movement by analyzing the atmospheric pressure. It can be made by combining different devices like a barometer, Gyroscope along with a GPS unit. All together they can check your location to calculate distance and your body movement. It tracks whether you are swimming, walking, running, cycling or sleeping.

Heart rate checker

Some model contains a heart rate checker it will monitor your pulse. During exercise your pulse increase as compared to regular movement. The band combines body temperature, Precipitation with your pulse rate to figure out how much hard work you have done.

Calorie Counter

This feature of Fitbit band helps you to keep a track on your calories. It works by using heart rate and analyse how much calories you have burned during your workout. Even some latest versions come with an enhancement feature that calculates your calorie intake as well. It makes easy to lose weight as you can calculate your calories easily.

Sync with Fitbit App

All Fitbit bands come up with Fitbit app that makes easy for you to keep a record of your daily activities. By using the app you can get reports based on months, years and you can easily compare. Its app is the perfect companion for your Fitbit band using them together help you to become active, eat better, sleep better and manage your weight. So, you must use the Fitbit app as it works as a perfect pair that is made for each other. Its app is compatible with iOs, Android, Mac, Windows 10, Windows 7 and several other Operating System as well.

Which Fitbit Band/Watch Suits You?

If you looking for A budget device you must go with Fitbit Zip, That comes with calorie and step counter On the other hand if looking for a complete package must go with Fitbit Ionic which is trendy Smartwatch that is made powerful by adding fitness tracker specifications in it. It offers several other bands in between these two some of them are Charge 3 a good option for almost anyone. Alta HR is the value for money option you can say a smart buy option.

Conclusion

Hey fellas, be confident as you have all the information about one of the best fitness band that is from one of the biggest fitness brands. Make yourself healthy by using it as Fitbit offers a wide range you can opt a model which is suggested in the content. You can also check the official site and research more in order to get a suitable option.

Do not forget to mention if you find any great model of Fitbit that is not mentioned above. Share your experience if you are already using this band. Still having a doubt regarding the content. Facing an issue with the Fitbit band or App mention it below in comment box our team will try their best to answer your queries in upcoming blogs.