List of winners at BET Awards 2019

The BET Awards 2019 included various contemporary pop and rap specialists who have been commanding the outlines. In any case, the show, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, had a place with the craftsmen saw as symbols operating at a profit network, including artist Mary J Blige, producer Tyler Perry and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The BET Awards 2019 observe African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and different fields of excitement. Among the key minutes was when Hussle, a regarded and darling network extremist in South Los Angeles who was shot dead on March 31, after death earned the Humanitarian Award.

“Nipsey is such a significant piece of our locale, specifically the way that he concentrated on overhauling his locale, remaining in his locale, and attempting to inspire the network he was a piece of,” BET Awards 2019 Networks President Scott M Mills said.”We truly needed to remember him here in LA,” he included.

The group of spectators likewise ejected in cheers for news investor Tyler Perry, who earned the Ultimate Icon Award.

While Childish Gambino, who did not go to the show, won the top prize – Video of the year – for This is America, Beyonce Knowles was named best female R&B/pop craftsman, and Bruno Mars won best male R&B/pop craftsman.

Here is the list of winners at the BET Awards 2019:

All the names start with * are winners, rest are nominated, artists.

Album of the Year

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

* Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy.”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

* Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

Sza

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson.Paak

* Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

* Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”

* Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode.”

Tyga Ft. Offset “Taste”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

* Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

* Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video Of The Year

21 Savage “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”

Cardi B “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”

* Childish Gambino “This Is America.”

Drake “Nice For What”

The Carters “Apes**T.”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

* Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

* Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell “All Of My Life”

Fred Hammond “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

* Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again.”

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

* Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (Uk)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (Uk)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

Headie One (Uk)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (Uk)

* ShoMadjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

* Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

* Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

* Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey, Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

* Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

* Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

* Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Childish Gambino “This Is America”

Drake “In My Feelings”

* Ella Mai “Trip”

J. Cole “Middle Child”

Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys “Raise A Man”

Ciara “Level Up”

* H.E.R. “Hard Place”

Janelle Monáe “Pynk”

Queen Naija “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor “Rose In Harlem”