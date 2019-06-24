List of winners at BET Awards 2019

The BET Awards 2019 included various contemporary pop and rap specialists who have been commanding the outlines. In any case, the show, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, had a place with the craftsmen saw as symbols operating at a profit network, including artist Mary J Blige, producer Tyler Perry and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The BET Awards 2019 observe African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and different fields of excitement. Among the key minutes was when Hussle, a regarded and darling network extremist in South Los Angeles who was shot dead on March 31, after death earned the Humanitarian Award.
“Nipsey is such a significant piece of our locale, specifically the way that he concentrated on overhauling his locale, remaining in his locale, and attempting to inspire the network he was a piece of,” BET Awards 2019 Networks President Scott M Mills said.”We truly needed to remember him here in LA,” he included.
The group of spectators likewise ejected in cheers for news investor Tyler Perry, who earned the Ultimate Icon Award.
While Childish Gambino, who did not go to the show, won the top prize – Video of the year – for This is America, Beyonce Knowles was named best female R&B/pop craftsman, and Bruno Mars won best male R&B/pop craftsman.
Here is the list of winners at the BET Awards 2019:
All the names start with * are winners, rest are nominated, artists.
Album of the Year
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
* Cardi B, “Invasion Of Privacy.”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
* Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
Sza
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson.Paak
* Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
* Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole “A Lot”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller “Could’ve Been”
* Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode.”
Tyga Ft. Offset “Taste”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
* Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
* Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video Of The Year
21 Savage “A Lot Ft. J. Cole”
Cardi B “Money”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars “Please Me”
* Childish Gambino “This Is America.”
Drake “Nice For What”
The Carters “Apes**T.”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
* Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
* Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell “All Of My Life”
Fred Hammond “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
* Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen “Blessing Me Again.”
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (Uk)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (Uk)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act
Headie One (Uk)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (Uk)
* ShoMadjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
* Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
* Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Caleb Mclaughlin
Lyric Ross
* Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey, Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
* Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
* Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
* Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Childish Gambino “This Is America”
Drake “In My Feelings”
* Ella Mai “Trip”
J. Cole “Middle Child”
Travis Scott Ft. Drake “Sicko Mode”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys “Raise A Man”
Ciara “Level Up”
* H.E.R. “Hard Place”
Janelle Monáe “Pynk”
Queen Naija “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor “Rose In Harlem”
