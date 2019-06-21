Lion King remake: Beyoncé and Donald Glover duet on Can You Feel the Love Tonight in New Teaser

A new teaser for Disney‘s Lion King remake revealed Beyoncé and Donald Glover duetting on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”. The newly unveiled TV spot opens with both artists – who voice Nala and Simba respectively – singing the famous song’s chorus a capella.

They then continue through the tune’s third verse, which goes: “The peace the evening brings / The world for once in perfect harmony / With all its living things.”

Check out the latest trailer to hear the stars perform the Academy Award-winning ballad, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?”. Director Jon Favreau’s new take on Disney’s 1994 classic animated film “The Lion King” is slated for U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.

Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa, reprising his role from the 1994 animated film. The remake will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright as Young Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, ERIC ANDRE as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

Based on the original 1994 Disney animation, the live-action remake will also see the return of original cast member James Earl Jones as Mufasa.

“James Earl Jones would do a take and then ask me for direction, and I honestly couldn’t give an answer,” director Jon Favreau previously told Entertainment Weekly.

“I was like, ‘you’re Mufasa!’ Everything he said sounded perfect because it was he who said it, he could have simply said no, his voice might have sounded different, there are many ways in which this could not have worked.

“And that all the stars lined up and there I heard him record … I felt that something very powerful was happening.”

The director has also shared that the story of the remake will be told in a “different” way to the classic film, explaining: “The original holds incredibly well, so the challenge here was to tell a story in a different way, but still meet people’s expectations and surprise them in some way. “

James Earl Jones returns to his role as the murdered King Mufasa, accompanied this time by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, and others. If you have seen the trailer, there is another obvious fact: the new Lion King mounts a thin and thin line between CGI animation and live action.

The Lion King is the next installment in the Disney animation classics series, which includes not only The Jungle Book but also live updates from Cinderella and Aladdin. The plot of the movie Bambi-knows-Hamlet, in which an African lion cub named Simba flees from his ruling family of the savannah after the death of his father, is almost identical to the 1994 megahit that remains the film with G classification with the highest audience in history.