LED Light Fixtures for Low Ceiling Areas

Most indoor spaces have an average ceiling height of around 8 to 20 feet which is optimum for most residential and commercial spaces. The light layout for these spaces require optimum brightness to carry out any tasks relative to that space or create the desirable ambiance . There are several different ceiling lights for this purpose and they offer great deal of variation when it comes to design and lumens.

In indoor spaces whether task oriented or domestic, the decorative aspect holds a key significance and is rather an accessory which brings light as well as ambiance in play. There are many different ceiling lights for different spaces but it is essential to know if they are the right fit for any specific ceiling.

Types of light fixtures for Low ceiling areas

The key requirement for light fixtures for low ceiling areas is their ability to fill the room with light and blend with the existing outlook. The different types of ceiling lights are:

Flush mount lights

Flush mount lights are decorative light fixtures for low ceiling areas which as the name suggests flush with the ceiling. The outer or finish of these lights also works as a cover and has a decorative finish. The finish can be of any material acrylic or glass and is available in different colours. These lights are available in various designs, modern, transitional, vintage etc. The light fixture has a metal bracket which affixes to the ceiling surface with the help of screws.

Semi-flush mount lights

Semi- flush mount lights are similar to flush mount lights except they are not entirely attached to the ceiling. There is a little bit of space between the ceiling surface and mounting bracket of the fixture. The size of the fixture varies with the designs and there is a huge variety of designs available in the market.

Pendants

Pendants are one of the most popular decorative lights available in the market for indoor spaces. The variation allows almost any overlay one can achieve i.e, futuristic, vintage, contemporary, transitional etc. the lamp is co present with a fixture which covers it from above or around and has a very decorative or sleek pattern over it. The fixture is secured from the ceiling with the help of a mounting bracket which allows a cord or chain to suspend through it at any height. In this way pendants have been the most successful kind of decorative fixtures for almost any indoor space.

Pot lights

Pot lights or generally recessed lights and they got their name from the design of their housing. The housing of a recessed light fixture is shaped like a pot which sits inside the ceiling and all the components of the light such as lamp, wiring and trim.

Pot lights come in diameters ranging from 2-6 inches fit for almost any kind of ceiling due to their specification. They are the most popular kind of lighting in modern day architecture as most light contractors suggest the use of pot lights when refurbishing most spaces.

Pot lights allow a lot of variation in terms of creating any kind of lighting layer without making the room appear cluttered or too bright. These light fixtures sit inside the ceiling and direct the light downwards and end up creating more overhead space and ambient lighting. The trims of recessed lights direct the light and control the amount of light in most cases to create a uniform and aesthetically pleasing lighting blend.

Advantages of using LED lamps in indoor ceiling lights

Traditionally for brighter light halogen or CFL lamps have been the go to recommendation but ever since the introduction of LED lamps the purpose of lighting in any sector has been revolutionized for the better. There are several reasons why switching to LEDs brings a lot of comfort and ambiance in the long run.

Energy efficiency

LED lamps are so far successful and their most redeemable quality is their energy efficiency. These lamps are brighter and require almost only 50% of usual wattage supply to produce the same amount of light as that of traditional lamps. For example, a 50W halogen lamp produces 800-1000 lumens whereas a 50W LED equivalent produces 4000-5000 lumens.

Low maintenance

These lamps are quite low maintenance and have an average lifespan of about 50000 hours where they do not require frequent replacement due to any variation on voltage. The maintenance costs remarkably decrease over the span of years which is highly beneficial. The LED driver must be of good quality and it ensures effective lighting with great quality.

Eco-friendly

LED lamps do not contain any harmful chemicals like mercury like fluorescent lamps do. These lights produce green light which is highly beneficial for human health as well. It doesn’t interact with any harmful radiation nor produces it. LED lamps are safe to recycle and replace and also help in reducing carbon footprint. They produce less heat than halogen or CFL equivalent lamps so they also regulate the temperature of the surroundings and keep the environment cool.