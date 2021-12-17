4 Way to Tell if a Leather Jacket Is High Quality

“We are what we eat” and “We are what we wear” are two entirely different sayings, but they surely are the two most often used ones today. Now, even though we can talk for days about how nutrition and a good and healthy diet rich in vitamins and proteins can save you from many possible diseases, make you feel better, and have more energy, we will focus today on fashion. Namely, regardless of what some people think about the fashion industry and top models, the latest clothes of famous designers and whether it is sometimes ridiculous or not, we must agree that every single one of us has a unique taste in fashion. Yes, even that small detail you love to wear on your blouse or jacket means that you have a unique fashion taste.

What we wear affects our mood

Most people think of their clothing as something that describes who they are, and this is true, as we often form an opinion about someone we first meet in a matter of seconds, and since there is so little time, what that person wears plays a huge role in our decision making. Understandably, it’s not like you have to always look like going to some gala event or a job interview, but, once again, even something as small as a specially designed hairpin you made on your own represents a fashion choice. But, before we go out all dressed up and satisfied with how we look, we first must buy that clothing, which brings us to the topic of the day, and that’s how to tell if clothing, or to be more precise, a leather jacket is of high quality? As you have probably guessed, since there are so many results in your Google search on this topic, it means that this really can be a problem, as, unfortunately, there are copies and scams everywhere, and some copies even look real, which only makes our decision much tougher. So, in order to make your life easier, let’s take a look at the top four ways to determine whether the leather jacket is actually worth that money.

1. The price

Of course, buying something of great quality often means that we need to set aside a little more money to buy it, and the same principle can be used when purchasing leather jackets. Okay, this doesn’t mean that as soon you see the price, you should get one, as this is only the beginning, and there are many other ways to determine if it’s an actually high-quality piece or not, which we will discuss below. Now, some will say that the name of a brand also plays a role, and yes, this is true, and if it is some famous brand, it’s more likely that it will cost a little more, but the quality is granted. On the other hand, it’s all about shopping wisely, and no, we don’t mean to wait for some sale or Black Friday, as there are plenty of brands that grant high-quality leather jackets that don’t cost that much, and, what even more important, they can last for quite some time.

2. Search for the pockets

Although it may sound strange, if the jacket has pockets, it is probably a sign that it is a high-quality product made of genuine leather. The main reason for that is the fact that creating pockets in a leather jacket is not an easy job because the material can be easily damaged, and it requires a lot of skill and experience. Lower-quality jackets can still be made of leather, but in most cases, they will not have any pockets, and on the other side, some high-quality ones have their unique style of pockets, for which they are known. One small and simple thing like a pocket can tell us a lot about the quality of such important thing like a leather jacket, so we should always pay attention to minutiae.

3. Check out the zippers

Another detail that can tell us a lot about the quality of the jacket we want to buy are zippers, and because of that, we need to take a close look at each of them. Manufacturers of cheaper products usually use zippers made of light materials because it is one of the ways to reduce the costs of making the final product. These zippers usually do not even work properly, and they easily break after just a few usages. On the other side, high-quality manufacturers pay attention to every detail, so they use zippers made of sturdy metal, which work flawlessly and smoothly zip up. Many of them have their own logo on the zipper, so it is easy to recognize their product among many others.

4. The fire test

This is probably not the smartest thing to do to your leather jacket, but one thing is certain – it definitely works. If you use the lighter and hold it for about 20 seconds on some part of the jacket, it is certain that it will catch the flame if it is made of any other material except real leather. Real genuine leather will only slightly char, but it will never burn and catch the flame. The smell is another indicator, and the real leather will smell like burnt hair, while the faux one will smell pretty much like plastic.

The final thoughts

Reasons for buying a leather jacket are numerous, and for someone, it is a matter of prestige, someone might like how it looks, and someone can just wear it because it is comfortable, but one thing is certain, no one likes to be tricked when it comes about quality. These few tips should be useful and help you to recognize a high-quality leather jacket, and you can exactly know what you are wearing. Sometimes finding the best one can be pretty challenging because of many low-quality products which are represented like high-quality ones, and if you want to be sure that you are buying a real high-quality jacket to wear for a long time, choose sculptleatherjackets.co.uk.