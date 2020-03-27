5 Major Surprises Announced at March Nintendo Direct Event

Similar to the previous Nintendo Direct event, today we had yet another event. Last month, there was an announcement related to an Animal Crossing New Horizons video game.

The game is out now for Nintendo Switch and is helping Nintendo in setting up high record sales. With the same goal, Nintendo provided these major updates at the Nintendo Direct Event –

Burnout Paradise Remastered.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.

Good Job Video Game.

Ninjala.

These were some of the highlights of the Nintendo Direct Presentation. Let get to know about all these updates one-by-one:

Burnout Paradise Remastered

It was 2 years ago in 2018 when Nintendo released Burnout Paradise Remastered for Xbox, PC, and PS4. At that time, I was disappointed as it wasn’t announced for Nintendo. In fact, they didn’t even provide the time frame of its release.

Now, 2 years later, EA announced the port of the game. This was out of the blue. In the Nintendo Direct presentation, they announced, the switch bundle will include all 8 expansion packs along with the original game.

Additionally, you can get the “Big Surf Island” DLC pack which expanded the complete gaming world of Burnout Paradise.

Apart from all these expansions, you’ll get the complete game with 60 frames per second on the Switch. Because of this, you’ll be able to pinch and pull the Nintendo Switch’s touchscreen to Navigate the map in Burnout Paradise Remastered. Not only this, but you’ll also get the support to play this game online. So, because of this, you’ll be able to play this game along with your friends.

Now, as far as the release date is concerned, it’ll release sometime in 2020. I don’t have any exact date yet but I will soon update you with it. So, stay tuned with us for the update.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Do you love playing board games? If yes, then you’ll feel out of the world as Nintendo announces a collection of board games and tabletop games.

The collection includes 51 freaking gaming titles. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics includes games from multiple genres. The 51 games collection will include games from Chess to Mancala. Additionally, these games will refresh your memory of playing similar games in your childhood.

All the games you’ll see in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics have been around for more than 100 years. For the complete list of games available in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics you can check out this video –

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Since its 1st release in 2010, Xenoblade Chronicles has become a franchise. Now, the game has two sequels. 1st one is Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii U and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on the Nintendo Switch. At the latest Nintendo Direct event, the publishers have announced the enhanced version of the game – Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. With a new trailer, they have finalized its release date as May 29.

Good Job Video Game

That’s another game launched for Nintendo Switch. In this game, you play the role of a gauche employee who’s hired to work at his father’s company.

Throughout the game, you’ve to perform several chores including transporting crates, watering plants and so on in a disastrous way. You can check out its trailer from below –

If you want to play this game, then you can purchase Good Job game from online stores at minimal pricing of $19.99.

Ninjala

Last but not the least, Ninjala is an upcoming game that’s exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Developed by Gunho Online Entertainment, Ninjala is a free-to-play video game where you along with your friends, will have control over Ninjas. Using them you’ll take part in 4v4 multiplayer battles.

Do whatever you can to defeat your opponents. Use weapons, or techniques to achieve victory over them. The game will be able available to play from May 27. Meanwhile, you can take a look at its teaser trailer launched at the Nintendo Direct event.

Final Words

These were some of the announcements made at the Nintendo Direct event. Although, the games like Ninjala or Burnout Paradise Remastered will release sometime later. In the meanwhile, what would you do especially looking at the recent Covid-19 outbreak threat?

Well, you can check out these Nintendo Switch games available at a discounted price.