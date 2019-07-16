Have you seen the Harry Potter Movie series? How did you felt when the movie series ended after Deathly Hallows Part-2. Although, the movie ended on a happy note, but I was sad. Well, obviously, my favourite Movie franchise came to an end.

But then came the good news….. Jack Thorne introduced Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the world. At that time, it was not possible for me to see a live play. So, I purchased its book & finished it in a week. After reading the booking, I got a bit more excited & decided the watch the play in London. So, in this post, I’m sharing my experience & all the information that I have about the play.

Major Spoilers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Storyline— Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a sequel to the previous movie deathly hallows. In fact, the play starts from the place where it left off. The story of the plays skips by 19 years & most of the story focuses on the new generation— Albus Potter, Rose Weasley & Scorpius Malfoy.

Note- In the play, harry potter is an employee of Ministry of Magic.

Time Travel— When I saw the play for the first time, I was amazed to see that there is Time Travel in the show. In fact, in both parts, time travel was used to bring a Major character to life. Now, the main question is “How it was possible.”

Well, a wizard with the name of Theodore Nott created a Time Turner that Harry Potter protected using all types of books, spells & riddles. But the main problem arises when Albus rebels against his father & messes with time bring Chaos to the magical world. As a result, alternative reality pops up frequently in the movie.

Scar Aching— In the play, Harry had a bad argument with his son Albus. Later, he woke up with a nightmare & for the first time in 22 years, his scar was aching.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Fun Facts

Here are some fun facts of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child that you never knew—

New Writer— What do you think,” Who has written the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” J.K Rowling? No, not at all. However, she did oversee the script, but it is written by Jack Thorne. It’s a Play— I’m tired of everyone asking me “When Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie will release.” First & foremost let me make one thing clear to you— It’s not a movie. In fact, it’s a play that is presently running in Broadway, London. The play is divided into two parts & as of there’re no plans of making a movie on this. A New Trio— The play introduces new cast for the characters of Ron, Hermione & Harry Potter. So, if you’ve grown up watching the harry potter movie series then you might feel a bit disappointed. Albus Potter— At the end of Harry Potter movie series, we got to see a glimpse of kid Albus potter but in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, he is 19 years old & has all grown up. In the play, he’s in the final year of Hogwarts. Friends— Strange but True….Albus Potter & Scorpius Malfoy are actually true friends in the show. It’s weird to see how their fathers didn’t like each other Book— If you can’t afford or don’t have much time to go to the play then the only option you’re left with is purchasing its book. Yes, you can purchase Harry Potter and the Cursed Child book & read the story of the movie. In fact, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has already sold more than 2 Million copies. Secrecy Behind Scorpius Parentage— Rumour Alert!!! There is a rumour going around that Scorpius is a child of Lord Voldemort. Yeah! You read it right. Draco & Astoria were facing problem in conceiving a child. So, she went back in time to get impregnated by Lord Voldemort. The Fear of Pigeons— Everyone has a fear of something in their life & so does harry potter. But it’s a bit weird that the hero I was following from several years is afraid of Pigeons.

Timings of Harry Potter & the Cursed Child

Similar to the harry potter movies, the play is also very long. So, that’s the reason why it is divided into two parts. You can watch any part you want but I recommend you to watch both the parts one after the other. Now, it’s time for me to mention the complete timings of the show in Broadway, London.

Wednesday: Part 1, 2 p.m.; Part 2, 7:30 p.m.

Part 1, 2 p.m.; Part 2, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Part 1, 7:30 p.m.

Part 1, 7:30 p.m. Friday: Part 2, 7:30 p.m.

Part 2, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Part 1, 2 p.m.; Part 2, 7:30 p.m.

Part 1, 2 p.m.; Part 2, 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Part 1, 2 p.m.; Part 2, 7:30 p.m.

Note- All these timings are in Eastern Standard Time.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Complete Cast

Nadia Brown (Rose Granger-Weasley)

Diane Davis (Ginny Potter)

Jenny Jules (Hermione Granger)

Matt Mueller (Ron Weasley)

Nicholas Podany (Albus Potter)

Jonno Roberts (Draco Malfoy)

James Snyder (Harry Potter)

Bubba Weiler (Scorpius Malfoy)

Brian Thomas Abraham

Aaron Bartz

Stephen Bradbury

Catherine Ashmore Bradley

James Brown III

Will Carlyon

Lauren Nicole Cipoletti

Grace DeAmicis

Kimberly Dodson

Patrick Du Laney

Sara Farb

Jonathan Gordon

Steve Haggard

Edward James Hyland

Eva Kaminsky

Jack Koenig

Joey Labrasca

Rachel Leslie

Zell Steele Morrow

Sarita Amani Nash

Jack Pravda

Fiona Reid

Katherine Reis

Antoinette Robinson

James Romney

Stephen Spinella

Tom Patrick Stephens

Erica Sweany

Alex Weisman

Karen Janes Woditsch

Frequently Asked Questions | Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Q- I want to watch the play. How to book tickets of the Play Online?

A- You can book latest tickets for the show from Seatgeek.com.

Q- When its movie will Release?

A- As of now, makers of the play are not interested in making the movie. Besides, if there is any news related to the release then I will let you know. So, stay tuned to our blog.

Q- Where to Buy the book of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child?

A- You can purchase the book in Latest Amazon Prime Day Sale with maximum discount. Here’s a deal that I found for you.

Q- What is the location of Play?

A- Well, in the near future, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will release in 6 locations. Here is the list:

Place — Date

Palace Theatre, London — February 16, 2020

The Lyric Theatre, New York — AUGUST 11, 2019

Princess Theatre, Melbourne — MARCH 22, 2020

Curran, San Francisco — JANUARY 2020

Mehr! Theatre, Hamburg — MARCH 2020

Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto — APRIL, 2020

Final Words

Well, after watching the Play at Broadway, London, instead of reading the book, I will always recommend you to watch the Play live. Don’t mind book lovers but you can’t get the same experience that I did after watching the play with my own eyes.

That’s it for now!

Do let me know if you have any question regarding Harry Potter & the cursed child. I will try to answer all your questions asap.