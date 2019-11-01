All you need to Know about Latest Call of Duty Update

We are a month away from the official release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Activision has announced a new operation in the Call of Duty Black Ops 4. However, as of now, the latest entry is limited to the PS4 Console.

What about PC or Xbox users? When they will get the 1.24 update? That’s the question bothering me since the announcement of the Dark Divide update. Although, the makers have confirmed that other platforms too will get the update, but not right now.

Now, as far as the latest update is concerned, Treyarch Studios announced it via their official Twitter Handle. Here’s the tweet:

In today’s #BlackOps4 update: • Jungle Flooded (PS4)

• #Blackout map updates

• #Zombies gameplay fixes

• Havelina AA50 tuning

• Stockpile in MP

• Ground War in Blackout

• #TagDerToten intel

• #TagDerToten intel

• Operation Dark Divide arrives Sept. 23 on PS4 Details: https://t.co/GD3ZIAicYh

You can clearly see that the twitter announcement includes the details of the latest game update. Now, in the rest of the post, I will discuss everything new that will be releasing on Call of duty update for black ops 4 PS4 users.

Operation Dark Divide

First & foremost, the most important thing coming in the latest update is Operation Dark Divide. It’s the sixth operation since the launch of the last year.

As far as the release date is concerned, it went live this Monday. But what’s unique about the new operation that sets it apart from the previous 5 missions?

Well, the dark divide operation will introduce a next superhero-themed villain. In addition to this, the game content & personalized equipment will be a major upgrade over the previous missions.

Jungle Flooded

The latest update provides a new free alt-weather map with the name of Jungle Flooded. In addition to this, the new weather will have features including underwater capture point & traversable water.

For this new feature, you don’t need to wait for a week. Jungle Flooded is live straightaway for PS4 console.

Havelina AA50 Weapon Tuning

As far as weapons are concerned, the dark divide operation introduced us with two new changes. All the new changes are done for the Havelina AA50 sniper rifle.

Wanna know what they are? Well, first of all, aiming assistance that you need for shooting with precision is eliminated.

Secondly, the damage values for high caliber 2 accessories are corrected. Besides, in the future update bugs like paint jobs not displaying properly will be fixed.

Zombies Gameplay Improvements

Good news for Zombie Players, the new update will provide improvement in the overall gameplay.

What Improvements? Well, ammo count will be increased in the M16 gun, problems related to visual FX & Hellhound spawning logic will be fixed. Moreover, for the upcoming operation Dark Divide, the developers will release some new Zombie Content including the Aether story.

Now, that we are in the final chapter of Operation Apocalypse Z, all the zombies have started to retreat. As a result, the blackout has ended and daylight is brought back to the main map and Alcatraz on all platforms. So, you can expect new lightening, & brightness levels on the main map.

Stockpile and Ground War This Week

Before the start of operation Dark Divide, the makers of the game will release Ground War back to Blackout & Stockpile to Multiplayer. Unlike any other update, this will be live for all the platforms.

PS4

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Arsenal Sandstorm

Alt-weather variant of Jungle now live on PS4.

Jungle Flooded

PC

BLACKOUT

Alcatraz Portals

Solo

Featured Playlists

Ground War

MULTIPLAYER

Stockpile

Endurance Chaos Moshpit

Bolt-Action Barebones

Featured Playlists

PS4 & Xbox ONE

MULTIPLAYER

New Weapons

Corrected damage values for the High Caliber II attachment.

Havelina AA50

Removed aim assist.

Featured Playlists

Stockpile

Bolt-Action Barebones Moshpit

Endurance Chaos Moshpit

Party Game Moshpit

Barebones Moshpit

BLACKOUT

Alcatraz

Return of Original daytime map environment to Alcatraz.

Featured Playlists

Alcatraz Portals

Ground War

Solo

Duos

Quads

Map Updates

Environment.

Main Map

GLOBAL

Customization

Fixed an issue to prevent Death Effects & Weapon Charms from staying equipped.

ZOMBIES

Fixed timing issue on Hellhound spawns visual FX.

M16

Increased base ammo count.

Q- When new operation will release for PC & XBOX?

A- As I already told you above, the latest update will release exclusively for PS4. Now, when it comes down to the other two consoles, the update might release by next month. Although, the date is not confirmed yet.

Q- What is the total download size of Call of Duty Update?

A- You’ll need approx. 10 GB of Internet to download the latest update.

Q- I want to buy Call of Duty Black Ops. How much it will cost me?

A- Standard edition of all three platforms will cost you around $60.

Final Words

That’s all for now. If you own a PlayStation 4 console, then get ready to download the latest update. However, if you’re a PC or Xbox user, stay tuned to the post for further updates related to the official release of Call of Duty update. Besides, if you have any questions related to the latest update, do let me know via the comments section given below.