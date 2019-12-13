How Land-based Casinos Are Considerably Better Than Online Casinos

Online casino or online gambling industry has shown tremendous growth in the last decade. The easy availability of the internet is one of the key elements in the growth of this industry. People are tending towards the online casino because of their very exciting signup bonuses like free spins and no deposit bonuses, easy to access, and no need to travel to the venue. All the cities don’t have casinos and all the gamblers from such cities can’t afford to visit too far casinos too often. So the internet casino platform has attracted even more gamblers all across the world who would have never thought of visiting the land-based casinos.

Well, there are lots of debates and articles you would find on the internet claiming why online casinos are better than land-based casinos. But in our opinion, nothing can beat the excitement of gambling in traditional casinos. Some may say the business of land-based casino is dying and people prefer online gambling but here are some reasons why land-based casinos are still better options than online casinos:

It’s thrilling

Now, some of you may argue that you don’t thrill over comfort. But what is the fun in the living if you have tried living on the edge and have a thrilling experience. Being in the casinos with loud music, people shouting and celebrating the winnings, drinks, lights, and lounge is more exciting than sitting on a couch at your home playing games with your smartphone. The joy of watching an NBA match in an arena full of people is incomparable to watching on a TV while sitting in a living room. So being in the traditional casino is more thrilling and you get to see the real deal of gambling.

Pro Players and Older Generation prefer it

Always believe what your elder has to say because that is what Britain’s history has taught us. Well, the generation gap is a major issue as the current generation prefers doing things with its fingertips. The majority of the customers at traditional casinos are of older age. Some of the pro players in the world prefer land-based casinos over the online platform. UK Gambling Commission says that around 48% of the population gambles in all of the form of gambling and only 12% of these gamblers are using these online casinos despite there are more than 200 legal online casino sites.

Holiday Destination

You definitely won’t sit on your smooth bed of the hotel playing slot games while you are on holiday. Actually, millions of people make special trips to various places to enjoy gambling in online casinos. Popular destinations like Las Vegas, Leeds, Macau, Goa, and Atlantic City get more tourist gamblers every day. Even if you are not only for gambling then how would you remember your trip without visiting the casino with great foods, drinks, and music?

Fair Games, No Cheating

Thousands of people have complained about being cheated on online casino sites. Like, this is an ocean of gambling and there are lots of sharks around here who are frauds and lure you by their exciting offers and end up draining your pockets. You don’t need to worry about it when you are in traditional casinos. They offer fair games and you can cash out your winnings anytime you want.