KonoSuba Season 3: Confirmed or not (All Recent Details) 

With its massive success in KonoSuba Season 1 and Season 2, fans were actively waiting for Season 3. We come across many questions regarding Season 3- release date, storyline, characters of Season 3, and many more.

We have gathered all the information regarding Season 3 so that you could get in-depth details about Season 3. In this article, you will know about all the recent updates of KonoSuba Season 3.

KonoSuba

KonoSuba is a Japanese light novel series. Natsume Akatsuki writes the novel. Masahito Watari and Joseph Yokobori have illustrated its manga series. The mix of comedy with fantasy makes this anime series – one of the most relished anime series. Moreover, the animation and intriguing well-developed characters set it different from other similar animes series.

Two seasons of the novels have been already released that were highly preferred by the viewers.

Season 1and 2

The first English season was released on January 25, 2019, and English season 2 was released on February 25, 2020, and Crunchyroll announced its English version on January 7, 2019. Although, the series was originally published in October 2013.

The English series were both completed in 10 episodes.

So, if you haven’t watched it, this is the best time to view it, and both the seasons are available on Netflix so that you can watch them there.

Konosuba Season 3

After the huge popularity of season 1 and 2, followers were excepting season 3.

Earlier, there was news that season 3 is canceled that makes all the viewers disappointed, but recently the release of Season 3 has been confirmed by the Rie Takahashi and Jun Fukushima. Confirmation of the season brought hope for the followers, but still, full information is not available.

As of publishing, publishers haven’t announced any release date for season 3. It is expected to release in the last months of 2020 or early 2021. As soon as we get the information regarding the release date, we will share it with you.

Excepted Storyline:

As we already told you, the anime series is based on a light novel, and till now, five volumes have been adapted, so we are expecting the continuation from where it left – where the second season is ended.

You will be watching Kazuma adventure and his party in season 3. Kazuma and his party will be finding “ The Chivalrous Thief” and the consequences they faced due to their action.

Where to watch Season 3

All the anime series till now are available on Crunchyroll, so we are expecting Season 3 will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Characters of Season 3

Here is the list of characters that you will see in season 3.

Fukushima Jun as Kazuma

Takahashi Rie performing the role of Megumin

Amamiya Sora acting as Aqua

Kayano Ai in the part of Darkness

Horie Yui in the character of Wiz

Toyosaki Yaki as Yunyun

Ayaka Suwa performing as Chris

EndNote:

Konosuba is one of the popular anime series due to its comedy with the fantasy that will soon be back with the new season to relish you. If you like these kinds of series that you must give it a try.

Hoping you get all your answer related to Season 3 if you still have a query or we have missed any necessary point, let us know below. Moreover, if you want to know about any other series, let us know in the comment section.