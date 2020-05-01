Streaming platforms and streaming devices have become a big deal these days. People use services like Kodi to watch the content, whereas tools like Roku are used to turn a regular TV into a smart TV. You must be wondering how to run Kodi on Roku?

This article will address the topic and tell you if installing Kodi on Roku is possible or not. There was a time when you had to rely on cable connection to watch your favorite TV shows, movies, news, and sports on television.

However, times have changed; technology has progressed quite ahead. With the arrival of the next generation of TVs – Smart TV, streaming services like Kodi and streaming devices like Roku, you can watch on-demand content anywhere and anytime.

Before we discuss how to install Kodi on Roku, let’s know about the two first. Kodi is open-source software that allows the user to access a wide range of content like movies, TV shows, sports programs, music, games, and much more.

How to Install Kodi on Roku: Introduction

Kodi is a software that can be run on various OS and devices for streaming content. Kodi is compatible with devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, and other Android-based TV streaming boxes.

The readers who have a Roku streaming stick or box at home always ask this one question – Can you install Kodi on Roku? And our answer to your question is a big yes!

We are here to show you how to get Kodi on Roku without sweating too much effort. Read the article carefully to know how to set up Kodi on Roku. The methods shared here apply to all versions of Roku streaming sticks and Roku Express as well.

Let’s talk about Roku and Kodi first, before we share all the installation steps with you.

Roku is a set-top-box or a streaming media player that can be used to stream any content on TV. A streaming device is quite simple to use, and you can either get a Roku Streaming Stick or Box for use.

However, a fast internet connection is fundamental to enjoy streaming TV. If you’re looking for alternatives to Firestick and Chromecast, a Roku stick is a perfect alternative.

Roku offers a long line of products like Roku Express, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, Roku Ultra, and Roku Smart Soundbar. You can stream 4K videos with Premiere.

It’s up to you which product to buy; read the features you get with each product, assess your budget, and get the one right for you.

Roku is currently one of the best products in the streaming market, and you can stream everything from Netflix to Prime, Hulu, and even Google Play Music. You get to stream from an extensive library of almost 4500 channels.

You will never run out of stuff to watch on it. Besides, you get support for Android and iOS. You can stream Roku from even mobile, so no risk of missing your favorite shows while you’re not home.

Despite all the plus points, there’s an issue with it: you can’t watch recently released movies and a lot of copyrighted content. However, that’s why Kodi on Roku is the combo you need.

If you have Kodi on Roku, you can get anything at your fingertips. Kodi offers a series of addons that allow you to watch free content.

So what’s Kodi anyway?

Kodi is a media player software that can be used to stream content, and it works like a media player. Since Kodi is an open-source application, it’s free for use, and it is compatible with almost all the devices and operating systems. You can use it even on Xbox or PS.

The reason people prefer Kodi on Roku is the addons that you get with Kodi. These third-party addons are that can let you watch everything – culinary videos, tutorials, audiobooks, documentaries, and even live sports programs.

You don’t have to worry about buying another stick for Kodi, as it’s not like Roku. It’s just software, so a good internet connection and a smart TV.

Install Kodi on Roku: Guide

Now, we know that you are eagerly waiting for how to install Kodi on Roku. But let us inform you that the process requires you to have a device that has Kodi installed/running on it.

Then we can get Kodi on Roku without a problem. You can use an Android phone or computer for it, as it’s all about screen mirroring.

Method #1: Use Screen-Mirroring

With Roku 3 and higher variants, it’s possible to use the cast feature. Casting is screen mirroring. You can use screen-mirroring to get Kodi on Roku quickly. Android phones and computers come with the function of screen-mirroring.

Get your Roku remote and press the ‘Home’ button on it. Open the ‘Settings’ from the menu. (Note: make sure to check your Roku is running on the latest software version, otherwise, update to it.) Check the option of ‘Screen-Mirroring’ and enable it by pressing OK. Now it’s time to pair the device you are using for mirroring: Android phone or PC. Pair Roku to that device you are applying for mirroring.

If using a PC:

Open your ‘Devices’ from PC. Click on ‘Project,’ and you have to select a wireless display to add. You have to pick a Roku device soon as its name shows up (note: turn on the WiFi on the tools).

If using Android phone:

Open ‘Setting’ from your Android phone. Go to ‘Connections’ and open ‘Screen-Mirroring’ from it. You’ll be asked to Add Device, connect to Roku. Both devices must be connected to the same WiFi network.

Method #2: Use your Windows PC to get Kodi on Roku

The second method involves using your Windows PC to get Kodi on Roku. No need to worry if you don’t have higher-end Roku devices. Firstly, install Kodi on your computer and run well.

Get an HDMI cable to join a Roku streaming device with the computer. Following are the steps to do it:

Open your PC and go to the Search option. Search the ‘Device Settings’ from it. You’ll be asked to ‘Add Device’, click on it. Pick the Roku device once it shows up on display.

For #Windows:

For #Android:

Open your Android phone and Launch Google Play Store on it.

You’ll have to tap on the ‘My Apps & Games’ option.

You get notifications for new updates over there, and if an update is available for Kodi, it will show up.

Tap on the ‘Update’ button to begin the updation of Kodi, and wait for it to finish.

Your app is updated now.

Final Words

A Windows PC, an HDMI cable, and Kodi installed on PC is all you need to run Kodi on Roku. No need to jailbreak your Roku device for it. With the simple steps mentioned above, you can enjoy a wide range of content on TV by using Kodi on Roku.

Let us know how your experience with Kodi on Roku was by sharing this article with your friends.