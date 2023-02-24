8 Best Practices for Keeping Your Funds Safe When Playing Crypto Poker in 2023

Playing crypto poker can be a fun and exciting way to use your cryptocurrency, but it’s important to be diligent about keeping your funds safe. In this article, we’ll go over some best practices for protecting your cryptocurrency while playing poker online. The history of crypto poker is rife with scams and bad actors, so it’s important to take precautions to protect your funds.

It started out with the decentralized poker websites, where users would set up their own tables, collect funds from each player and then distribute prizes accordingly. This method was rife with issues because table operators had the ability to manipulate outcomes and scam players out of their money.

Fortunately, cryptocurrency technology has made playing crypto poker much safer by allowing for secure transactions and trustless operations. When playing crypto poker, there are several important best practices to keep in mind when dealing with your funds:

Page Contents

















1. Choose a Safe and Reputable Site

The main thing you’ll be looking to do at the start is to consider which site you’ll be playing on. Do some research on the options you may be considering to see which ones have the best reputations, bonuses and whatever else you think you’ll be needing out of them. Something like Coinpoker.com would be a good start. Get to know the site you’ll be using as it’s important to find one that’s safe and reputable.

2. Use Strong Passwords and Two-Factor Authentication

You should also consider checking whether your passwords are in order. Make sure that they can’t be easily guessed. This means no ordered numbers or letters and avoiding using information from your private life that’s easily obtained such as birthdays or places of birth. Another good thing to consider is making use of two-factor authentication as many sites provide the option.

3. Store Your Cryptocurrency in a Hardware Wallet

It’s also a good idea to use a hardware wallet to store your cryptocurrency. Hardware wallets are physical devices that store your cryptocurrency offline, making them much more secure than software wallets. They are also much less vulnerable to hacks and other types of cyber attacks. They are a bit more expensive and can be a little bit of a hassle to handle at times but they provide security like no other and we highly recommend them.

4. Be Wary of Scams and Fraudsters

Finally, you should always be on the lookout for potential scams or frauds. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is. It’s a good idea to research any suspicious offers you may receive before taking part in them. Always double-check the details of any offer you receive and make sure that it is legitimate. Remember to never provide any personal or financial information to someone you don’t know or trust, as doing so can put your funds at risk.

5. Avoid Public Connections

Try to avoid playing via public connections such as a public Wi-Fi connection or something similar. You can be most certain of the level of security of your own connection at home, but you don’t have such guarantees in live networks. If you can help it then only use your private info at home where you know you’re safe.

6. Stay Informed

Being on top of the current crypto news is also a good idea as sometimes they’ll cover the latest exploits and scams that people have been utilizing and an early informational warning like that can go a long way when it comes to avoiding the average scammer. Considering most scammers are “lol-level” in terms of the complexity of what they do it will do a lot to help.

7. Monitor Account Activity

It’s also a good idea to keep track of your account activity and be on the lookout for any unusual or suspicious activity. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, be sure to contact the crypto poker platform’s customer support team right away. Even if you are not sure of whether or not it was you it’s still a decent idea to try and make sure everything is in order.

Finally, be sure to keep your computer and other devices up to date with the latest security patches and software updates. These updates often include important security fixes that can help protect your funds from cyber attacks. While many people think it doesn’t make much of a difference, most of the changes they make in these updates are to combat the newest security breaches that people have found so it’s vital you keep your PC up to date.

While this text is about keeping your money safe while playing crypto poker it’s important to remember that playing crypto poker is already a way to protect yourself given the increased privacy and all of the safety measures that are being employed in that case. It’s still important to be mindful of safety but at least you can have some peace of mind.

Conclusion

To rebrief a bit, keeping yourself safe while playing crypto poker takes a combination of many things, but all of them are relatively simple and are good practices online in general. As long as you stick to these and avoid doing things such as clicking links from people you don’t trust then you should be safe and sound.

No matter what you do it’s hard to deny that in online poker bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, provide far greater safety and privacy than things such as credit cards, PayPal, or similar payment methods that have been used in traditional online casinos for years. It’s simply too hard to beat the safety measures provided by the blockchain and related technologies.