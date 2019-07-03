Jumanji : all that We Know So Far About The Next Level

The game is not over! The third film in the Jumanji series, after Jumanji and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 1995, is called Jumanji: The Next Level. Fans can expect a steady stream of news from Jumanji 3, and updates will continue until the adventure movie appears in theaters in December 2019.

This trailer fills many gaps in – how the film will be

When Will Jumanji: will the next level be released? Jumanji: The Next Level will be released on December 13, 2019. This gives exactly one week before Star Wars: Episode IX resumes the cash register. Jumanji faced Star Wars before Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was inaugurated on December 20, 2017. Shortly after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Given that the two films received a lot of money in 2017, the box office in 2019. There will still be room for two films.

The first trailer for Jumanji appeared

The Next Level. The continuation of Jumanji in 2017: Welcome To The Jungle, appears in cinemas even in time of the vacations (13 of December). The trailer shows the return stars of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in the jungle. This time, however, there are two new players who were unknowingly involved in the video game: Spencer’s grandparents Gilpin (Danny DeVito), who controls Johnson’s avatar, and Ser’Darius Blain (Danny Glover), who controls Hart.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Directed by Jake Kasdan, who also helmed the 2017 flick (which is, in turn, a sequel to 1995 original). Besides DeVito and Glover, rapper-actress Awkwafina also joined the cast.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are back in the jungle. Sony debuted the first film “Jumanji: The Next Level”, an unexpected success since 2017 “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”.

In the next adventure, the whole world, discovering the world of video games, is slightly different. The turning point this time is that the grandmothers (played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover) from two original copies are transported to the game as Johnson and Hart’s avatar. New players face elements to avoid the dangers of nesting and rescuing Jumanji.

“This next adventure is even more difficult, and the future of Jumanji in your hands,” warns the crew of Rhys Darby, who plays the game’s guide.

“I have an important question,” says Johnson. “Who is Jumanji?”

Hart offers: “Is he Barbara’s son?”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, based on the 1995 film Robin Williams, has become a huge box office success of over $ 962 million worldwide. Lazer will go to theaters on December 13th

“In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back, but the game has changed,” says the movie summary. “When they return to Jumania to save one of them, they discover that nothing is as expected.

Final Words

Jake Kasdan returned to direct the film, which he co-wrote with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. This return, Avkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover have joined the cast. The film was made by Matt Tolmach, Jake Kasdan, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.