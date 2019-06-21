James Holzhauer honors Alex Trebek by donating $ 1,109.14 to cancer research

“Danger!” Champion James Holzhauer made a donation to a pancreas cancer research walk in his hometown in honor of Alex Trebek. The donation of $1,109.14 is a reference to his daughter’s birthday. Trebek, the former host of the popular TV show Trivia. Announced in March that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but said he intended to continue working. In May, he announced that he was in “near remission”.

James Holzhauer recently donated $ 1,109.14 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research

Walk in Naperville, Illinois, where he used to live. His donation was accompanied by the message “For Alex Trebek and all other survivors.”

The amount – $ 1,109.14 – is a reference to his daughter Natasha’s birthday: November 9, 2014, organizers said.

Ann Zediker, a resident of Naperville who is raising funds for the July 14 walk, was among the 14.5 million people who saw Holzhauer on June 3. When the professional player lost for the first time after 32 consecutive victories. Holzhauer won $ 2,464,216 in prizes and went with the 16 highest points of a day in the history of the program.

It was $ 56,484 below the historical record set by Ken Jennings.

Hours before the episode came out, Zediker said he looked for Holzhauer on Facebook, where he found what he believed to be his email address and invited him to attend the walk.

“There was truly a daily excitement and buzz going on because of James,” Zediker told NBC News on Thursday. “I figured it would be a perfect time to invite him.”

In addition to Naperville, they shared something more in common: they both knew someone who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Zediker regrets his father’s, Phil Pagano, lost to the disease

Days later, Zediker said Holzhauer responded to his email. Zediker congratulated the local hero for his success and told him that he had the support of the community, where it has become a household name.

“It was so awesome to see his winning and to see how he inspired kids of all ages in Naperville,” including her three teenage children, Zediker said. “It brought the whole town together.”

Holzhauer decision to make a donation

“I never asked him for money,” Zediker said. “Although it was an extremely generous donation.” The walk raises funds for the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. The non-profit organization dedicates 100 percent of the donations to aggressive cancer research.

According to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of the major types of cancer: 91 percent of patients die within five years of diagnosis. It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Final Words

The long-standing danger! The host revealed his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of this year. In May, Trebek was happy to announce that some of his tumors had shrunk by more than 50 percent. He has received love from fans, colleagues and now, former contestants. James Holzhauer swept 32 episodes of Jeopardy Winning $ 131,127 in one episode and setting a new record. The friendly gesture of Holzhauer to Trebek is just an example of him being super sentimental: he only put himself in danger! First of all to fulfill a promise to your grandmother.