Katherine Heigl Speaks…..Izzie Returns in Grey’s Anatomy Season 16?

It’s been more than 14 years & Grey’s Anatomy Tv series is entertaining us just like season one. Although, from the release of season 1, several actors like Stars like Cristina (Sandra Oh), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Derek Shephard (Patrick Dempsey) & many more have already left the show.

Every season on Thursdays, Grey’s Anatomy has been unexpectedly pulling millions of viewers. It is not possible to make any estimation that the show will slow down anytime soon in the future. Besides, what will happen to the ratings if old characters like Izzie Stevens returns to the show? Wondering why all of a sudden, I mentioned the names of Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl? Well, at the sets of the Suits tv show, former Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl answered few questions to the ET regarding her return in the show.

“I haven’t [thought about Izzie] in years. I don’t know. I don’t know if I would or if I wouldn’t,” she said. “I almost feel like that would almost be distracting again to, sort of, what they’ve done with that show in the seven years since I left… and what that’s become and what it is to the fans now.“

“It must feel like it would just be kind of like, ‘Yeah, we already let that go… why are you here?‘” Heigl added.

When ET asked about how she wants her character of Samantha Wheeler on the suits season to end the show. Katherine is a big fan of the SUITS tv series & she replied by saying that,” right now I haven’t even thought about it but right now, all I’m thinking is the other characters. What’s going to happen to my favourite characters, you know? What’s going to happen with Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht)? What’s going to happen with Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Sheila (Rachel Harris) and the baby? That’s what I’ve been thinking about.”

When asked most loved couple of the show—Donna & Harvey, she said, “That would just be the worst absolute way to end this show if you have them break up and go, ‘You know what, we gave it our best shot.'” Heigl said of the fan favourite couple. “Like, that would be awful. I would never forgive Suits or [creator] Aaron [Korsh]… That would be really weird.”

Two Season Journey

After working for two scenes of Suits, Katherine Heigl said that she is going to miss the show a lot when it ends.

“I’m going to miss being a part of it, but I’m gonna miss being able to watch it too,” she said. “Obviously being on it has changed my viewing of the show because just understanding even the space that they film in and being part of it kind of regularly now, versus watching it on television, has changed my viewership. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. Like, I almost ruined it for myself.”

“… I’m more of a sort of bystander to all of that because I’m coming in, you know, the season before it all ends,” she added. “I am wanting to hopefully just sort of stand quietly to the side and let the people who have really built this show and make it… and have made this family together have their moment to celebrate, to honour, and to be sad because I know they are.”

Now, on the question of her appearance on the upcoming spinoff Jessica Pearson, she said that

“I cannot wait to see that show and just see what she’s doing with it. She is so badass and yeah, wouldn’t that be cool?” she continued. “Just like an episode or two, nothing crazy, but, you know, maybe Samantha comes in and helps her with something… Maybe we’d just be, like, one or two more scenes where Jessica gives her some fashion advice. Like, ‘This is how you should be dressing.'”

Conclusion

To sum up I would say that Katherine Heigl will be a great addition to the upcoming season of Grey’s anatomy. The ratings might reach an all-time high. Besides, after, reviving her career with the suits season 9, it will a great opportunity for her to boost her career to the new heights. Moreover, there is some buzz going around all over the internet that the 17th season will be the last season of Grey’s Anatomy. I hope the show will continue to entertain us in the future the way it had from the past 14 years. Till then you can always watch the latest episodes of Suits Season 9.