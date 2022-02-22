5 Best IT Training Room Speakers 2022 – Buying Guide

Equipping your training room with the highest quality audio-visual equipment can make a world of difference. If you want and expect your employees to work at the highest possible standard, you have to provide them with the best AV solution for training.

Today, we’re going to discuss the best training room audio visual equipment – or at least the audio part of it. We’re going to present you with 5 of the best IT training room speakers for 2022, so when the time comes, and you have to do some shopping – you’ll know exactly what to look for.

1. Sennheiser SP 20

Sennheiser is a household name when it comes to all things audio, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’re choosing their SP 20 as the number one choice for any kind of training room.

SP 20 is pretty much the only speaker you will ever need in training or a conference room. It is incredibly easy to set up, which is probably not something an IT company should be concerned with, but still – it’s good to know.

Like any other piece of Sennheiser equipment, the SP 20 features an incredible sound, perfectly tuned for voice. You won’t ever experience any echoing or other common issues that plague devices such as this one. Also, if you ever get bored, this puppy can play music at a decent quality, too.

Aside from being a speaker, this product also has a great battery that can last up to 20 hours of active use, so you won’t have to worry about it dying on you during a training session.

2. Anker PowerConf

As you can tell by the name, Anker PowerConf is a perfect companion for any conference, meeting or training room. In fact, this is Amazon’s bestselling product in the audio conferencing category, which only goes to show how good it is.

Equipped with brilliant software, the PowerConf features a six microphone array with a 360° voice pickup, so you can be certain that it will always pick up your voice, no matter where you are. It also features real-time voice optimization and background noise reduction software, so you don’t ever have to worry about your trainees not hearing you.

However, the microphones aren’t the best thing about this device – the speaker is also great. It’s tuned to output a perfect sounding voice. Also, the device is equipped with an excellent real-time algorithm that automatically balances the voices, thus eliminating the need for constant adjustment of volume.

As far as the connection goes, the PowerConf can be connected either through Bluetooth or a USB-C cable.

3. Jabra Speak 510

If you are looking for something reliable and relatively affordable – Jabra Speak 510 might just be the thing you were looking for. Most companies that specialize in audio-visual equipment in a commercial setting often use this particular product for a variety of reasons.

First of all, the Speak 510 has absolutely outstandingly crisp sound, and that is the number one determining factor for a training room speaker. The voices are very clear, they don’t sound muddy, and even when there are multiple people talking, the speaker can easily differentiate and separate the voices so you can hear all of them without any issues.

If you want to expand this beyond the speaker and see what else you need for your training room, check out https://striveav.com/services/training-room-av/

What’s even better is that these work with pretty much any device. Whether you’re trying to connect the speaker to a mobile phone, laptop, PC, or even a tablet – it doesn’t matter. It connects to all – either through a wired or a Bluetooth connection.

The battery on this one is also brilliant. You can get a full charge that lasts you over 15 hours on only two hours of charge time.

4. Kaysuda SP300

If you are looking for an absolute beast of a product for under $100 – SP300 from Kaysuda is the perfect device for you.

It is a prototype of what a training room speaker should be. It’s small, portable, powerful and reliable – what more could you ask for?

The most striking feature of this one is the design. SP300 features an intuitive LED indicator giving you visual guidance. However, what’s not so obvious are its software features. The SP300 features an Echo-cancellation function, which you can tell from the name eliminates acoustic echo and ensures a crisp, easy-to-listen-to sound. As is the case with all the other speakers on our list, this one also features HD voice audio quality and DSP technology, ensuring that every trainee hears every single word perfectly.

The microphones on this one are also remarkable. The Kaysuda SP300 features six omnidirectional microphones capturing sound from every direction for more than 10 feet. And to avoid problems like ambient noise, the device also features a noise-cancelling feature, filtering out the background noise when capturing audio through microphones.

Finally, the battery life is excellent. The 4000 mAh battery can easily last up to 18 hours of non-stop use, but if you don’t want to worry about the battery – you can just plug it into your device with a USB-C cable for both power and signal.

5. Owl Pro

Owl Pro is not your regular training room speaker. In fact, Owl Pro is a speaker, a microphone, and a 360° HD video conference camera. In other words, Owl Pro is the only AV solution for the training room you’ll ever need.

Unlike some of the other audio solutions on our list, the Owl Pro isn’t Bluetooth compatible, nor can it work on battery because of the camera. However, you can connect it to the internet to get all the latest upgrades and updates in the future.

The speaker and microphone, just like the camera found on top of the device, are omnidirectional. Essentially, you could be anywhere you want or even move around – the Owl Pro would always sound perfectly crisp.

Additionally, the microphone can capture sound for up to 18 feet, meaning that this puppy is suited for even the largest of training rooms.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are many different products from many different companies that you can get for your training room. As far as we’re concerned, whichever one you choose out of these five – you won’t regret it.

All of them are amazing in their own right – it just depends on what it is that you prefer.