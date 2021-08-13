Is Tesla Now Accepting Bitcoin as Payment

The world is moving, the world is changing. New events happen every day and changes happen no matter what field. If you do not change, nothing will work perfectly, so they happen. The changes come from various fields such as technology, law, economics, and most recently come from the world of finance. Wondering what is the best example of such a change? The best example of such a change in cryptocurrencies. A big change, isn’t it? This is the direction in which in recent years most of the investments have gone, neglecting all other options such as stocks or real estate.

Cryptocurrencies are the new thing that the whole world believes in and the new thing that the world has turned its eyes to. This is because these types of virtual currencies have huge success and huge growth which means they are a great concept worth believing in. The best representative of this type of virtual currency is Bitcoin. It is a cryptocurrency that has existed for 11 years, it is a concept that almost no one believed, thinking that it is a scam or something that will soon fail, but time is the best indicator of the results and Here today this crypto option is number one in the virtual currency market. A number of companies are also interested in it, and only one of them is the big giant Tesla.

Tesla is Elon Musk’s greatest pride. It is one of the most successful companies of all time. Their activity is the sale of vehicles that are of interest to virtually the whole world. As the whole world showed interest in this crypto option, so Tesla as a giant that wants to progress continues to pay attention to Bitcoin. They expressed interest and decided to allow Bitcoin as a payment option in order to be available to virtually every category of consumer. At first, it was a great idea for them, but over time this company changed its attitude and opinion and withdrew its decision to buy Bitcoin. Many people are confused and do not know why this is happening, but we are here to clarify first Tesla accepts payment with crypto, but also what happened to their thinking. So let’s start with the order from the beginning!

Does Tesla accept Bitcoin payments?

At the end of 2019, Tesla owner Elon Musk started posting interesting tweets about his company and Bitcoin. He expressed views that Bitcoin is a great option, that it is constantly growing, that it is the best solution, and so on. These tweets surprised most of the people who followed him. In the first months of 2020, his tweets continued, only to end with the announcement that Tesla would allow their potential customers to be able to pay for their new vehicle in Bitcoin. This option is rarely offered by large companies. First of all, they do not offer it because some of them do not even believe that this virtual currency is great and that it brings many benefits. Tesla as a giant wants to strengthen its position in the market and that is why it has given such an opportunity to those who want to buy a Tesla vehicle. But not for long! However, they recently decided to change their attitude and say that they will no longer accept Bitcoin as a means of payment. Elon Musk simply changed his mind, and that left everyone stunned and in a frenzy. Wondering why? We find out below.

Why did they change their attitude towards Bitcoin overnight?

The news that appeared recently resounded like a bolt from the blue. What is that news? The news is that Elon Musk still decides not to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment in his Tesla. This news disappointed, but also astonished a huge number of people around the world. They believed that Elon Musk knew what he was doing and that he just wanted to strengthen his Tesla even more with the help of Bitcoin, but that was not the case. In the announcement for not accepting Bitcoin, he came up with an attitude that many people reject and consider incorrect and ridiculous. Elon Musk said in a statement on his Twitter account that he would no longer allow Bitcoin to be an acceptable means of payment, citing his eco-reason. According to him, the excavation of these Bitcoins pollutes the environment, and that is not the goal of the company and the company does not want to cooperate and accept someone and something that pollutes around. It is for this reason that this short period of cooperation, ie acceptance, was interrupted, but now it is no longer. Let’s see what people think about this coming out of it.

What do people think about the changes in Tesla’s attitude?

The public was the one who was most shocked by the whole decision made by Musk. According to them, he made a decision impulsively, he made a decision that will not benefit him and a decision for whom he will regret. They say that at the beginning, when he announced that he would accept Bitcoin, the public thought that he simply wanted to start strengthening Bitcoin, but now it seems that this is not the case. Despite his views, people condemn his decisions as fabricated, but also discriminatory because those who want to buy a car are given the opportunity to do so in cash, with a credit or debit card or check, and for those who want there is no option to do that with Bitcoin. However, the public says that Elon will regret it in the future, but we will see if that is the case.

Conclusion

Tesla is a giant company that will not touch this whole situation with Bitcoin with them, but it is not certain in the long run because that crypto choice is the most common, it can grow even more, and that can only mean a loss for Tesla. But it remains to be seen how things will turn out.