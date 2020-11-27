Is It Legal to Use a VPN with Disney Plus?

Disney Plus has now joined the race of streaming platforms going head-to-head against Netflix, CBS All Access, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Hulu. Similar to other VoDs, it imposes geo-restrictions and content blocks, which means you cannot access it unless you are located in a region where it’s available.

This is where VPNs mark their entrance by granting binge-watchers and entertainment-geeks the ability to bypass all sorts of blockades. A VPN typically masks the IP address, shifts your location, and adds encryption to protect your identity and keep you anonymous online.

Therefore, if you want to unblock Disney+ outside the US, click here to learn how to use it with a VPN service. All it takes is a simple connection to an optimized Disney+ server, which you can obtain from the provider’s live chat support with whom you have a subscription.

However, if detected, you will get an error message showing, “Disney+ is only available in certain regions. Other times if you use a VPN that gets noticed by the VoD, you will be informed to disable the unblocker/proxy to continue using the service, which begs the question…

Is it Illegal to Use a VPN on Disney Plus?

There is a contradiction seen in the relationship between Disney+ and VPNs. At one-point the streaming giant uses specialized software to discourage its access in restricted regions. However, at the same time, we are aware of VPNs that can easily access the streaming channel,

Additionally, the Terms & Conditions on Disney Plus’ official website do not strictly prohibit users from using a VPN. The max that can happen if you are found using a VPN is that Disney Plus will instantly block all content access unless you disable the unblocker.

As such, the only preventive measure you can take is to choose a reliable & secure VPN, which possesses an extensive server network and continuously refreshes their technologies. Bear in mind that unblocking streaming content is different than downloading pirated content.

Therefore, there are no legal implications involved in using a VPN for Disney Plus. However, it is imperative that you check the rules & regulations related to the country you are residing in. Some countries like Turkey, China, Iran, Iraq, and the UAE impose strict VPN bans.

Why Disney Plus Allows VPNs to Unblock?

The use of VPN is not about content theft; hence it is not illegal. Only the licensing agreements between regions and distributors involved suffer when users access Disney Plus through a VPN. To keep them happy, Disney+ does impose VPN blocking technologies and algorithms.

These include DNS hijacking, DNS poisoning, IP filtering, and Blackholing VPN servers. However, even if these fail to stop VPNs, there is nothing much Disney+ can do. Bear in mind that providers don’t back off from such restrictions either and deploy “obfuscation” on their servers.

This allows them to transform VPN traffic into regular HTTPS traffic routed through Port 443, making it almost impossible for any website to detect the usage of a VPN. However, this goes true only for prominent providers in the marketplace, so it’s essential to go for the best!

Features to Consider While Choosing a VPN for Disney Plus

As we discussed, not all VPNs are qualified to unlock Disney Plus except the few who promise security and anonymity. Research thoroughly and avoid unknown brands with fake information while choosing a VPN provider. Find reviews where people share their experiences first-hand!

Select one with positive feedbacks or that is renowned enough in the market. While going to get a subscription to any of these, make sure the provider covers these key features; A large number of servers placed across the globe is a plus point, but don’t get carried away with it.

Carefully go through the list available, and select the one that can unblock Disney Plus. A fast speed server is required for smooth HD content streaming, and there is plenty of test data available over the internet conducted by experts, which can help you to decide.

If you are facing trouble in loading the content, then either you need to change the service provider or switch the server selected. A VPN service provider’s credibility in the market and with clients is significant, so make sure they offer 24/7 online live chat support.

This feature differentiates between a good or not so good VPN where you are not supposed to wait for the support team’s replies, and there are no inappropriate times to contact. Virtual private networks maintain a no-logs policy to keep your identity anonymous.

All of them claim for zero logs, but do they keep their promise? Always check the clear-cut policy published against log maintenance, and don’t go for those who lack it. Pricing plans vary with the service providers; some of them provide free trials too.

These trials will help you analyze their functionality with confirmation or denial of claimed attributes. When you find the desired VPN, that may fulfill your needs, then don’t compromise the privacy over price. Make sure it comes equipped with powerful security features.

These include Kill switch, split tunneling, encryption protocols, IpV6 leak protection, and simultaneous connections. If you want to increase your chances of unblocking Disney Plus, you can even opt for a VPN provider that offers dedicated IP addresses.

A dedicated IP is one that is only assigned to you. As such, you won’t have to worry about connecting to different servers each time, due to the bad neighbor effect. VPNs with dedicated IPs are perfect options for streaming, but do come with an additional cost!

Wrapping Up

If you are a binge-watcher who happens to be located outside the US, you probably must be aware of the discrimination in the content available for different regions.

As such, VPNs are a must-have tool to access Disney+ or perhaps any other streaming platform for that matter. And no worries about any legal offenses against VPN usage. If you get caught, just connect to a different server, and try again!