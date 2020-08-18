Top Interior Trends to Use in Your Rental Apartment in 2020

Are you looking to resume ‘normal life’ with a fresh new look? Following unsettling times, we’re all slowing making our way back into work and trying to pick up where we left off a few months ago. As the pause button was hit for most of us, it makes sense to want to start over and spruce up your life whether it be your wardrobe, work or apartment. Many spent lockdown revamping their new remote office, and so we’ve put together some interior trends to help bring your space into the new norm with a touch of class and a whole lot of flourish.

What better time to create a whole new look for your rental apartment, than a global pandemic? The perfect opportunity to finish, or start, those DIY jobs you never got round to. Mix and match any of these interior trends to form a space that’s both current and reflects your personal style. Read on for some stylish and inexpensive suggestions to bring your rental apartment up to date.

Swapping Apartments

Before deciding on any interiors for your plush pad, you may be looking for a brand new blank canvas to get your hands on. Many young professionals and couples are opting for new builds when renting apartments, as these types of properties are less likely to encounter maintenance issues, and some even have eco-friendly features appealing to many new renters today.

You may wish to check out some new development properties and look for reputable property specialists for some advice. For instance, UK property company RWinvest offers a range of modern new build rental apartments to set you up with the perfect place to add your finishing touches.

1. Succulents and Plants

Breathe some life back into your home. By adding plants to spaces, you can increase the ‘livelihood’ of the apartment. If you don’t have a green thumb, no need to panic as succulents are the ideal houseplant for those who struggle to keep plants alive. There are many varieties to choose from, and most will help improve the air and general energy of the property.

2. Textured Wallpaper

If you’re able to make amendments to the property , you may wish to consider an accent wall. Creating a feature in a room can be a great way to add a pop of colour or some texture to a space. Textured wallpaper is making a comeback, and if you don’t want to commit to a full wall covering you could try some featured stencils instead. Adding visual interest to a room is a great way to inject colour into your home without being overpowering.

3. Calming Colours

Working from home may have left you feeling like you’re on standby most of the time. Surrounded by tech gadgets and never being too far away from your computer desk can leave your head feeling cluttered. Freshen up your space with calming colours and neutral tones designed to clear the mind allowing you to reset. Think soft and tranquil colours such as pastel pink, green or grey, or stick to the more traditional white and add specks of colour with accessories.

4. The Marble Effect

Introduce a touch of sophistication this year with some marble. This classic material has been a popular trend recently, and can transform the most minimal of spaces into a swanky new place by including marble dining sets, coasters and vases into the home. You may not be able to splash out on a marble coffee table but adorn corners of the room and tables with interior add-ons to create a similar look and designer feel.

5. Brass is Best

If you’ve opted for neutral colours throughout the apartment, you may want to go for neutral metals too. Brass hardware is the flavour of the month at the moment as the metals are neutral and will not clash with existing colour schemes. It’s all about mixing metals nowadays within a space, and you can do so by using stools, picture frames, mirrors and a variety of floor lamps in your space.

6. Functional Furniture

Finally, functionality seems to be another favourite in 2020 and if you can make your furniture serve more than one purpose that’s a bonus. People renting apartments appreciate that every square foot is valuable real estate, as there’s no point in spending money on a property if you can’t benefit from the entire space. When choosing storage space, modular furniture with drawers, shelves and other hidden compartments seem to be the favourites as these pieces have an abundance of capabilities. Who knew a simple blind could transform into a projector screen, or a coffee table opens out into a dining spread for your guests?

7. Smart Tech

With the emergence of smart technology in recent years, the popularity of the ‘smart home’ has grown exponentially, with more and more people adopting enhanced tools and bits of kit to make their living space run like a well-oiled machine. It’s easy to set up and install, and it could make your life a lot easier. Smart speakers connect to different devices in order to let you voice control your home, and smart LED bulbs can change up the look and feel of a room in an instant, without you having to move the furniture around.

Back to Basics

If all else fails, sometimes purging some of the stuff that you have at home, and going back to something a little bit more stripped back, can be refreshing. A minimalist look, for example, could add in some much needed floor space into your living area, making your home feel a lot larger than it did before. When renovating, starting by cutting down on some of the extra stuff could even give you some extra money to put back into new purchases. By using smartphone apps and sites like eBay (and even Facebook’s relatively new Marketplace feature), you can quickly snap some pictures and start making cash from your old bits and bobs!