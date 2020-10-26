10 Reasons Why You Should Install Solar Panels in Your Home – 2020 Guide

A lot of people, all over the world are aware of the fact that installing solar panels can lower their monthly electricity bills, it can help with reducing their carbon footprint, and that it can also boost their overall estate value. However, they are still reluctant when it comes to purchasing them, mostly because they do not completely understand the benefits they can reap.

The fact is, there is a wide range of reasons why you should choose to install them in your home, and luckily for all individuals that are thinking about placing such a system, this article can help you with understanding those reasons better. Let’s take a closer look at the list:

1. It Can Lower or Eliminate Your Electricity Bills

As a homeowner, you already know that your electricity bills take a large portion of your monthly budget, however, there is a way that you can stop this from happening to you – by implementing a solar panel system. With it, you’ll basically be generating power from the sun, which means that it is free.

So, even if you do not always produce 100% of the energy you use, it will lower your monthly utility expenses, hence, you’ll be saving a lot of cash on a monthly basis. Additionally, the system can function for more than 25 years, which means that you’ll be able to save a lot of money.

2. It Can Lower Emissions And Pollution

One of the best ways for you to go green and reduce your carbon footprint is to use the energy from the sun. Residential buildings and houses are to blame for 38% of all emissions in America, and by doing so, you can reduce that number quite a lot. A traditional system for any house can get rid of 3 to 4 tons of emissions annually – which is the same as planting more than 120 trees!

3. It Can Improve The Grid Security

Just think about it – of more and more people make a switch to renewable energy, it is less possible for us to experience common blackouts. What does this mean? Well, each household that places such a system will work as a tiny power plant, and in return, it allows us to have improved grid security.

4. A Huge Potential For ROI

Although various people consider this system to be expenses, they are actually a perfect investment, one that will return your money right back. How? Well, we already mentioned that it can eliminate or lower your bills, but, in several years, you’ll see a return of investment of approximately 20%. If you are interested in learning more about such systems, you can check out this website.

5. It Can Bring Power to Remote Locations

A lot of rural and remote locations have huge problems with electricity, but, since solar panels function where there is the sun, they can be installed in remote locations as well. This means that people can have access to power even if they are far from large cities. Additionally, you can utilize it for connecting power to remote locations in your backyard, such as a gardening shed.

6. It Boosts Your Estate Value

There are a lot of things that you can do to improve your estate value such as building a pool, taking care of your lawn, and changing your roof, but, there isn’t anything else that will boost your property value as having solar panels. Appraisers now look at solar panels as a valuable addition to any residence, which means that if you are planning on selling your property in the future, you’ll be able to sell it for a higher price.

7. There Are Incentives That You Can Get

Now, you probably did not think about the incentives you can get, but, the US government did. In fact, they now offer 30 percent federal, solar energy tax credits for residential estates, which means that you can actually lower the overall investment expenses, which means that it can cost you less to actually purchase such a system.

8. Safe Electricity = A Safe House

You can run out of fossil fuels and your back-up generator can easily break, however, the sun is here to stay. What does this mean for you? Well, besides keeping your house safe, it means that you’ll always have power, even if your neighbor does not. All of this means that you won’t have to worry about it running out, hence, you can rest assured that everything will be powered at all times.

9. You’ll Have a Plan A And Plan B

With traditional energy sources, you’ll completely depend on your utility company. However, by installing such a system in your home, you can be independent. Now, you might be wondering – what if there are no sunny days? Well, fear not, there are two things that you can do.

Firstly, you can always use the energy provided by the utility company, and second, since there are storage boxes within the system, it can store power, that you can utilize later on. This means that, even if there are no sunny days during a particular season, you’ll still have power in your residence.

10. It Will Last For a Long Time

We mentioned earlier that these panels can last for more than 25 years, which means that you’ll be able to use it for a really long time. Also, it means that your children can even use it, hence, they’ll also reap all of the aforementioned benefits of installing a solar panel system in your home.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various reasons why you might want to choose to install solar panels in your house. Not only will it help you with reducing your monthly bills and carbon footprint, but, it will also allow you to bring power to remote locations and it will also increase your estate value.

Hence, now that you are aware of all the wonderful reasons why you should choose to have this system, you might not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you should open up your Internet browser in order to find a solar panel installation company that will help you with choosing and installing solar panels.