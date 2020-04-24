Fortnite has become a worldwide popular game since its release in 2017, and the game’s already available for platforms like PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and macOS. Now, it’s possible for Android and iOS devices too. If you want to install it, you can use Fortnite installer APK.

Fortnite was released for Android, but until recently, the studio of the game, Epic Games, was not willing to offer the game for download through the Play Store of Google. That’s not the case anymore.

Epic Games has decided to offer Fortnite for installation via the Play Store for Android users. If you are a Fortnite fan, you can install it on Google Play Store, or you can use the Fortnite installer APK. The Epic Games’ official site has made Fortnite installer APK available for users.

Before you head out to get the installer from the site, make sure your phone’s running on the latest version of Android.

The Android devices come with Google Play Store by default, so if you are going with Play Store, it’d not be an issue. Open the Play Store on your phone, search ‘Fortnite,’ and the results will show you the original game. Once you find it, click on the Install button to proceed with the installation.

Download Fortnite on Android Using Epic Games Installer



Those who want to go with the Fortnite installer APK can get it via the official site of Epic Games. The studio’s installer needs to be downloaded and installed on your Android phone first. As of now, this installer app is not on Play Store, so we show you how to get it and install Fortnite:

Open your Chrome(or any) browser from your Android phone. Make sure you have a fast and active data pack. Search the URL ‘fortnite.com/android‘ from the browser. A banner on the site will ask you if you want to download Epic Games Installer on your phone. Tap on it to proceed. Well, as it happens while downloading almost any APK file, it will warn you that the file you intend to install can harm your phone, but you have to tap on ‘OK’ for installation. When the APK file is finished downloading, ‘Open’ the link. If your browser notifies you that it can’t download files from the source, go back into your browser setup and change the settings to allow downloading from the source. At the last moment, you’ll ask one more time whether you’re sure to download the app, hit the ‘Install’ button to confirm. Eventually, Fortnite Installer APK by Epic Games will be installed.

Now that we have installed the file, let’s see how to download the actual game through this Epic Games app. Here’s a simple procedure to install the game on the app.

Open the Epic Games app by tapping the icon.

While upon opening the app, you’ll see another game by Epic Games for Android devices, Battle Breakers. But you should tap on the Fortnite banner for installing it. A pop-up will ask you to confirm the installation of the game, hit on the ‘Install’ option. Now, sit back and watch the progression of the game. A progress bar is provided to show you the status. After the complete download, you get to options ‘Uninstall Fortnite’ and ‘Launch Fortnite’, hit on Launch option to play the game. We are all set to play the Fortnite on Android smartphones.

Note: If you are using a Samsung Android phone, or tablet, it’s quite easy to download Epic Games app on your device. Just open Galaxy Store on your phone, search for the Epic Games app, and install it. The best part of it is that you don’t have to visit the Epic Games website to download the app. Now, do as above once the app is installed.

Fortnite: Hardware & Software Requirements

Okay, let’s get into technical details, if your phone has below system specifications, then only it can run Fortnite smoothly. Confirm the hardware and software specs before trying to install the game.

OS: Your phone should have installed Android 8.0 or higher version for the game to run.

Storage: Minimum 3GB free space is required.

RAM: Game won’t be of use unless you have 4GB or higher system RAM.

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 530, ARM Mali-G71 MP20, and ARM Mali-G72 MP12 are minimum GPU requirements for the game to run.

Note – There’s sad news for the users with jailbroken or rooted smartphones. They can’t play Fortnite on their phones. The Epic Games doesn’t support access to rooted phones, so you have to wait for the studio to give support to the rooted phones.

Final Words

Well, we can’t be happier for our Android Fortnite fans. They can officially download Fortnite from the Google Play Store now. However, they can always choose to download the game by using the Fortnite installer APK from Epic Games.

Anyway, with Fortnite officially on Android, this quarantine is not going to be painful.