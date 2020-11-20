5 Useful Tools That Will Improve Your Writing Skills – 2020 Guide

With the fact that the majority of the population in the world is now under a lockdown due to the pandemic of coronavirus, this is a perfect time of learning some new skills, which can be used when this situation is over. We can see that there are a plethora of different online courses we can enroll in. At the same time, we can see that a lot of different online schools have lowered their prices in order to make it much easier for people to enroll in these.

Even though we mostly write in our native language, we can see that a lot of people simply don’t have the necessary skills to do it on a proper day. Therefore, there are many essay writing services all over the internet. If you are interested in one of these, make sure that you’ve checked PaperCheap.co.uk. Anyway, boosting your writing skills can provide you with a lot of benefits. It doesn’t matter if you are writing something just for yourself, a school, or writing is your bread and butter.

This is an essential skill, no matter what your actual need is. Therefore, you should make sure that you’ve improved it over time. Thankfully, many different tools can provide us with the possibility to improve it. With that in mind, we would like to talk about which tools you can use to improve your overall writing. Let’s talk about some of the best ones.

1. Hemingway App

We can see that a majority of people, who are journalists, tell us that the Hemingway app is actually the best one you can find online. There are a lot of different tips you will get. One of the most important ones is that it will help you to make your writing way more direct. The reason is that all the long sentences are going to be cut down into smaller ones, which will make your writing more effective.

At the same time, you can see that the app itself is completely free to use. Naturally, you will be able to opt for a package that will provide you with additional features. However, we believe that the free, standard version has enough of these as it is. Therefore, there is no need for paying for other packages.

2. Grammarly

When it comes to Grammarly, we are talking about the most popular writing tool in the world, without any doubt. It has countless users from every corner of the world. There are two options for writers, they can use the standard, free version, or they can pay for premium.

Different from the Hemingway app, you will not be able to receive additional tips, like making the sentences more direct, but you will get just fine even with the free version. It pretty much covers all the basic things everyone needs to change in their writing. So, this makes it one of the most popular. In our opinion, this is a good tool for beginners since it focuses mainly on this level of mistakes.

3. Grammar Girl

Grammar Girls is one of the best sites you can visit and learn a thing or two about writing. There is so much content you can actually learn something from. There is even a podcast where you can learn many things related to word usage, punctuation, articles, and grammar. At the same time, you will be able to entertain yourself while learning, which is pointed out as one of the most important factors in its popularity.

By having fun at the same time, you will have a much easier time learning something, you can be sure of that. You can be sure that you will able to reach an acceptable level of English in no time. Since there are so many different things you need to pay attention to, you will need to have your focus on point while learning from this site. Therefore, prepare yourself for some quality learning time.

4. Readable

One of the most complex tools you will be able to find on the internet is Readable. We are talking about an app that has a plethora of different algorithms that will be able to tell you how readable your article is. There are so many different factors involved in the actual calculation. At the same time, you will be presented with the level of education of the reader who takes s a look at your article needs to have in order to understand it.

You will surely agree with us that this is unheard of when it comes to writing tools. This is just one more reason to try it out. Furthermore, the app will highlight all the areas where you’ve achieved an improvement over time. So, you will not just be able to check your writing, but at the same time, you will be able to know which part of your writing is improved, which will mean more motivation for you. We are talking about something that can help a lot of writers, you can be sure of that.

5. Airstory

It doesn’t matter what kind of content you are writing, you will need a lot of research before you start to write. The time you will need to invest in research differs from your knowledge about a certain topic. Without any doubt, chances are that you will lose a lot of time when you are conducting thorough research. Making this process much smoother can be done if you use an app called Airstory.

You will be able to get a glimpse of the topic you are writing about much faster than without it, you can be sure of that. Besides that, you will receive all the tips essential for a quality article. We can say that this is an app that will help you to kill two birds with one stone, both writing and research. Furthermore, this app has some of the most important tools like Google Docs, Google Drive, and WordPress integrated into it. Therefore, you will save much more time if you actually use it.