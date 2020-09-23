5 Tips For Identifying The Cause Of Poor TV Reception – 2020 DIY Guide

With each new day, we are aware of how much technology has advanced. Once, there used to be only 2-3 channels on the TV, not to mention the climbing on the roof to make the position of the roof antenna. Today, you can watch TV via mobile and we can watch digital TV via several cable operators and through satellite dishes. The choice of channels to watch is such that there are hundreds of them. However, one question still remains: How to identify the cause of poor TV reception? We will address this issue in the text before you.

Digitization And Image Quality Improvement

Even today, many households have antenna systems on the roof that have remained since analog TV reception was in operation. However, the transition to digital TV broadcasting has changed everything. Roof and indoor antennas have almost ceased to have their function. Although some users still use old indoor and roof antennas with the help of set boxes – the picture did not gain in higher quality and is often lost and the amount of programs is limited. Therefore, most residents opt for cable operators and even more often for satellite antennas. However, you still need to consider how and where you mount the antennas for TV signals and better reception.

How To Repair Reception If You Have A Terrestrial Antenna?

Digital TV users, who have terrestrial antennas and do not have cable TV, should not remove the existing antennas or amplifiers on them. However, it is necessary to check the coaxial cables, as most of them are of poor quality. For a digital signal, there must be an appropriate level of signal quality from the antenna. You should make sure that the bad signal does not pass through the STB device so that it cannot load any of the digital channels – and by switching to analog TV, there was a very poor image reception quality. In that case, it is necessary to inspect, or replace the antenna, inspect (or better replace) the coaxial cable from the antenna to the TV – and keep the antenna amplifier that was used earlier before.

Digital Channel Setup Using Cables and Connectors

The antenna is connected to the STB device with its end – and the TV is connected to it via cables with connectors (two for tone and one for picture). You can also make a combination of input-Scart and vice versa, or Scart-Scart – or even better, with HDMI connection that gives the best image and tone. The connection from the STB to the TV depends on which connection the TV has – so you should take special care when purchasing digital TV equipment.

After connecting the STB device, digital channels must be installed via the menu on the TV – and with the remote on the STB device. You can do it by selecting the signal input that you opt for. Some more modern TVs have two or more HDMI inputs, from which you must choose the one that matches the connection. The latest generation of modern TVs has built-in electronics for receiving digital channels. Users of terrestrial antennas, apart from purchasing an STB device or a new TV set – do not require additional payments and investments for digital television.

Use Satellite TV

Of course, there are also satellite dishes that are increasingly used. They used to be purchased less often because of their price – but today that parameter is almost equal to cable TV. The main advantage of this service is reflected in the absence of obstacles, technical or any other, to allow users to watch a large number of television channels in top picture quality – no matter where they are. All it takes is to set up a satellite dish and install a receiver and the enjoyment can begin.

How To Improve TV Reception – DIY Tips

How to fix the TV signal? How to impose the antenna so that we have better TV reception? Should we call the service or can we do something ourselves? These are all questions we often ask ourselves as we watch our favorite sport or movie – and the signal starts to fade and the picture quality deteriorates. You can do something yourself, so learn more here – and we’ll give you instructions and tips on how to enjoy your favorite channels, and find the cause of the bad tv reception.

1. Check The Aerial Connectors

If you experience disturbance in signal reception, the first thing you should do is check up if all the connections you have are good and firmly connected – especially in case you have several TV sets in your home. Be sure to check that your aerial assemblies have not moved or loosened. The ideal signal strength should be between 40% -80%, and the signal quality should show zero errors – because it is the rule: the fewer errors, the better the picture. When you check this, the image will probably work again.

2. Weather Conditions May Affect TV Signal Reception

This is a pure fact. If the TV reception attenuates due to bad weather, wait a while – then reset your antenna system and the picture quality will return. Check that the antenna is in place and that it may have moved. If it has moved, fix it in the old position.

3. Set The Signal To The Right Frequency

You don’t have to call a service for every little thing. It is enough to follow the instructions from the prospectus and do everything yourself. The digital signal operates at certain frequencies and must be neither too strong nor too weak- because the image loses quality in both cases. So use the instructions to set a certain signal strength- and set your antenna in the direction of the satellite and the picture will be flawless.

4. Enhance The Image With The Old Antenna

Users of digital television, who have terrestrial antennas and do not have cable television, should not remove the existing antennas or amplifiers on them. However, they need to check the coaxial cables, as most of them are of poor quality – so they have given a very poor TV reception even before. For a digital signal, there must be an appropriate level of signal quality from the antenna. Therefore, buy a quality coaxial cable and tie it according to the instructions for your antenna and receiver on the TV – and the image reception will not lose quality.

5. Take Care Of Obstacles

For a good signal, there must be an appropriate level of quality from the aerial. In case it is necessary, you can replace the aerial and accessories – or if your previous antenna is functional and operating well, then maybe the signal should be set up. Make sure that the aerial has no obstacles in front of it, because sometimes a tree, an adjacent building, etc. can make you a problem. The space in front of your aerial must be clean and directed towards a specific satellite that allows you good TV reception. You can do all this yourself and be practical.