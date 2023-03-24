Hyva Themes: A New Hype or a Good Perspective for E-commerce

As the e-commerce industry continues to evolve and technology advances, it is essential for businesses to stay ahead of the curve to succeed. The introduction of Hyvä themes in 2021 has offered a revolutionary alternative to traditional Luma theme and PWA technology in the e-commerce world.

This post will dive deep into the advantages of implementing Hyvä themes for your Magento-based e-commerce site. From increased speed and user experience to reduced development costs, the benefits of using Hyvä are undeniable. We will also provide insights and tips on effectively implementing the technology for optimal results within the Magento community.

As e-commerce and website development experts, we are excited to share our knowledge and experience with you on implementing Hyva themes within the Magento community. So whether you’re a business owner, developer, or marketer, this post will provide valuable information for anyone looking to enhance their online presence and drive revenue. Let’s explore the power of Hyvä together within the Magento ecosystem.

What Is Hyva Magento?

Hyvä Magento is a theme created for e-commerce sites based on the Magento platform. It was introduced as an alternative to traditional Magento themes, offering users a simple yet effective solution for businesses looking to revamp their online presence. The theme is designed to enhance the user experience, increase conversion rates, and drive revenue. It also helps to reduce development costs by providing modern features and tools that save time and money. It’s a powerful technology that gives a competitive edge to the e-commerce site.

Is Hyva Headless?

Hyvä is a powerful e-commerce solution built on the native Model-View-Controller (MVC) pattern of Adobe Commerce. Unlike other headless commerce solutions, which rely on API-driven technology and heavy libraries like RequireJS and KnockoutJS, Hyvä utilizes the lightweight AlpineJS framework. This allows for a completely headless yet still highly performant experience for customers. With Hyvä, users can enjoy all the features and functionality offered by the traditional Adobe Commerce template canvas but with greatly accelerated speeds and improved Magento store performance.

Speed of Hyva Magento Theme

No business can afford to ignore the importance of a fast-loading website. According to experts, the American retail giant Walmart has seen a 2% increase in revenue for every second shaved off the loading time of their website. Such high conversion rates within e-commerce are usually observed between the 1st and 2nd second – meaning that if 1000 customers spend a total of $40, Walmart would make $1,220 in the first second and $672 in the second.

Every subsequent second causes a decrease in conversion rate, which inevitably results in lower revenue. Additionally, loading speed is directly correlated to customer loyalty; research has shown that over 60% of buyers who had a negative experience with site loading will not revisit the website in the future.

Therefore, businesses must prioritize web page speed to improve customer satisfaction and boost profitability. Website owners should take action by optimizing their coding, compressing images, using caching technologies, and upgrading hosting services.

Improve Customer Satisfaction with Faster Website Speeds

This will help ensure that customers get a positive experience and stay loyal to the brand. Website speed is essential for businesses to remain competitive and thrive in the digital landscape.

Hyvä themes have several advantages over traditional Magento 2 themes, one of the most significant being better store performance. This is primarily due to the frontend developers’ decision to abandon using libraries such as Less, Knockout, RequireJS, and Jquery.

Jquery alone weighs 38 kb which can significantly slow down site loading time. In comparison, Hyvä Themes uses an advanced and lightweight JavaScript framework called Alpine.js version 3.10.3 after minification which weighs only 13 kb, making the Magento websites faster and more efficient.

Hyvä Support of Modern Technologies

Another new feature of Hyvä themes is its support for modern web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, Web Components, and ES6. Hyvä has several valuable new features:

The ability to easily create custom layouts

Responsive design that works on all devices, including mobile devices

Built-in support for images, videos, and other media

Built-in SEO optimization tools

Powerful customization options.

These features make Hyvä themes also come with powerful customization options. This makes it easy to tailor the website’s design, layout, and functionality to suit any project or business.

Magento Store Performance

The Hyvä themes are designed to improve Magento store performance and user engagement in every way possible. One of the unique ways it does this is through Tailwind CSS, a utility-first CSS framework that allows for the rapid development of web pages. Using the Tailwind class system in the Hyvä themes allows for a drastic reduction in the amount of CSS output, resulting in project files that are only 14 kb in size, compared to the much larger 80 kb of traditional theme CSS project files.

This size reduction leads to faster loading times and improves user engagement with the website. With the Hyvä themes, businesses can expect a significant boost in web catalog usability and a better compatibility module tracker.

Hyva Themes in Google Page Speed Insights

As a website owner or developer, ensuring your site is optimized for user experience and search engine rankings are crucial. One key aspect of this optimization is website performance, which can be measured using tools like Google PageSpeed Insights. One way to improve your website’s performance is utilizing a CSS framework like Tailwind CSS, a popular utility-first CSS framework.

The Hyvä themes use Tailwind classes, significantly improving website performance, resulting in higher scores on Google PageSpeed Insights and better core web vitals. A well-designed CSS framework like Tailwind CSS can enhance your Magento website’s core web vitals and provide a better user experience for your visitors.

Magento Ecosystem

Ultimately, the combination of modern practices and technologies implemented on the Hyvä themes makes it one of the most- and time-effective solutions for any project using the Magento ecosystem. A significantly better performance, reduced complexity, and quick loading times make it an ideal choice for businesses looking to create a great user experience while increasing their online visibility.

By using the Hyvä themes with Tailwind class, businesses can quickly and efficiently achieve better rankings in searches that can be kept low, as the Hyvä pieces are designed to be easy and cost-effective. Finally, businesses will benefit from improved user engagement with the store due to its improved loading speed.

Cost of Hyvä Implementation

The Hyvä themes offer many benefits for frontend development, one of the most notable being the ability to save on your license cost. Our practice has confirmed that the development time for a site using the Hyvä themes can be as little as ten weeks. This is a significant difference compared to other themes and can significantly impact the bottom line for store owners.

Hyva Theme vs. PWA Studio Frontends

As a project manager, I’ve also observed that the learning curve for frontend developers using the Magento Hyvä theme is surprisingly smooth, allowing them to save time and quickly reach optimal performance metrics. Additionally, the theme’s structure allows for efficient writing of javascript, further increasing development velocity and ultimately leading to significant cost savings.

In today’s fast-paced digital world, businesses must stay ahead of the curve and adopt the latest technologies to remain competitive.

The development cost associated with Progressive Web App (PWA) solutions can be a barrier for many small and medium-sized businesses with a limited budget. That’s where Hyvä comes in. As a PWA Studio frontend built on a PHP framework, Hyvä offers advanced features and capabilities at a fraction of the cost.

One of the most significant advantages of using Hyvä is that it makes PWA technology accessible to businesses that may have been unable to afford it. Many companies have attempted to implement PWA technology in the past but have been forced to abandon their projects due to budget constraints. With Hyvä, businesses can now leverage the power of PWAs without breaking the bank.

Hyvä Implementation for SMB

The demand for Hyvä is skyrocketing among small and medium-sized businesses looking to take their online presence to the next level. It is affordable for those who want to stay competitive in today’s digital landscape without compromising performance and features. Hyvä is the perfect choice for your business if you’re considering a new project.

The Hyvä theme is a powerful tool for businesses looking to enter the e-commerce market quickly and effectively. With its rapid development, the theme is designed to help companies to win market share in the highly competitive e-commerce space. Using the latest technology and best practices, the Hyvä theme can deliver a high-performing, feature-rich store that will stand out from the competition.

Integration of Hyvä Themes with Magento 2

One of the key advantages of the Hyvä theme is its integration with Magento Community and Adobe Commerce, two of the most widely-used e-commerce platforms. This allows businesses to quickly and seamlessly integrate their store with the Magento 2 platform, taking advantage of its powerful features and capabilities.

Furthermore, it is a perfect solution for businesses in Belgium and the Netherlands, as they are among the leaders in applying new technology in 2022.

Whether you’re launching a new online store or looking to revamp an existing one, the Hyvä theme is the perfect solution for businesses looking to stay competitive in the e-commerce market. With its powerful features, ease of integration, and competitive pricing, the Magento Hyvä theme is an intelligent choice for businesses looking to take their e-commerce efforts to the next level.

The Simplicity of the Magento Hyvä Theme

When it comes to web development, the Hyvä theme is a game-changer. Its simplicity and ease of use make it a favorite among developers, who appreciate the streamlined development process that it offers.

One of the key benefits of using Hyvä is that it makes writing javascript easier by providing a set of pre-built templates that can be easily customized to meet the specific needs of your project.

Hyvä Documentation

The Hyvä theme is designed to meet the demands of modern e-commerce by providing a comprehensive and well-documented resource. Hyvä documentation explains the theme’s features, tools, and instructions on how to use them. It also guides Magento 2 developers on how to customize the theme to fit the specific needs of their e-commerce site. Having a well-documented theme like Hyvä makes it easy for developers to understand the theme’s capabilities and implement it effectively and efficiently, reducing the need for extensive customization and saving valuable time and resources.

In my practice, I have found that the online documentation is comprehensive and easy to understand, and the developer community is highly active, making it easy to get answers to any questions you may have.

Hyvä Community

The Hyvä theme is a powerful tool for developers looking to create modern and functional online stores. Its community is active and helpful, making the development process more efficient. The theme offers a low learning curve, current technologies, web catalog functionality, customizable templates, and easy style-creating options. The Hyvä community is always ready to help with any questions, making it an excellent option for businesses looking to stay competitive in the e-commerce market.

One of the key strengths of the Hyvä community is its members’ level of expertise and experience. The community is made up of developers, designers, and other professionals who have a deep understanding of the platform and the e-commerce industry as a whole. This means that when you have a question or need help, you can be sure that you’re getting advice from someone who truly knows what they’re talking about.

Hyvä Tutorials

Another great thing about the Hyvä community is its members’ level of engagement. Whether you’re a beginner just starting with the platform or an experienced Magento 2 developer looking to take your skills to the next level, you’ll find that the community is always willing to lend a hand.

From in-depth tutorials and guides to more informal discussions and troubleshooting sessions, there’s always someone available to help you. Additionally, the Magento community members are happy to share their experiences and knowledge, which can help you make better decisions and find new ways of utilizing the platform.

Compatibility Module Tracker

Compatibility Module Tracker is a powerful tool that provides real-time information on the availability of compatibility modules, specifically designed to work seamlessly with the popular Hyvä themes and the default theme of Magento 2.

The Compatibility Module Tracker is an essential tool for Magento developers looking to enhance their e-commerce websites with new themes and layouts. The modules convert traditional styles into the highly popular Tailwind CSS and JavaScript using modern frameworks such as RequireJS, JQuery, Knockout, and Alpine.js. This ensures that the functional modules are compatible with the latest design trends and technologies.

With the Compatibility Module Tracker, developers can easily track the status of compatibility modules, download ready-made modules, and even contribute their modules to the program. The page also features a voting system, allowing developers to prioritize the development of the most popular modules.

The Compatibility Module Tracker is also integrated into the admin panel, allowing easy access and management. This ensures that developers can easily keep their website up-to-date with the latest templates and layouts without wasting valuable time and resources.

Hyvä Extensions

One of the standout features of Hyvä is its extensive support for extensions. Currently, the Hyvä theme supports over 110 extensions from major vendors such as Amasty, Aheadworks, Mirasvit, Magevorx, and WebKrul. This means that many popular extension providers have already made their modules compatible with Hyvä, and this number will surely grow.

Hyvä developers have also provided additional pitchers for Magento merchants to compete with the standard front on Magento:

Pagebuilder

One of the critical features supported by Hyvä is a Pagebuilder. This powerful Magento 2 tool allows merchants to quickly set up and organize the content on their website through a user-friendly graphical interface. With Pagebuilder, merchants can create custom layouts, add and edit content blocks, and preview changes in real time. This feature provides a high degree of flexibility and control over the design and layout of a website, enabling merchants to create a unique and engaging user experience. Furthermore, it is easy to use and doesn’t require coding skills, making it accessible to users of all levels.

Hyvä Checkout

The developers created Hyvä Checkout, designed to help online store owners improve the checkout experience for their customers. The module addresses the common problem of abandoned carts by providing a fast and streamlined checkout process, reducing the likelihood of customers dropping off during the payment process. The module is designed with the customer in mind to make the transaction as smooth and efficient as possible. It is compatible with the default Luma theme, which seamlessly integrates with your website design, allowing customers to have a consistent shopping experience. Additionally, the Hyvä Checkout module is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive to navigate, which helps to reduce customer frustration and increase the chances of a successful transaction.

Hyvä UI Library

One of the standout features of Hyvä is its extensive library of UI interfaces, which includes a wide range of ready-to-use elements that can be easily implemented into a store. These elements include buttons, forms, icons, and more and are designed to be fully customizable to match the specific needs of a merchant’s website. This library of UI elements is intended to save developers time and effort by providing pre-built components that can be easily integrated into a website without requiring extensive coding or development. Furthermore, the developers of Hyvä have promised to make open access to this library, which means that developers will have access to the same elements and functionality as the Hyvä team. This allows merchants to compete with standard Magento modules and create a unique and tailored user experience. The Hyvä UI components are fully functional and ready for implementation. They are comprised of PHTML templates that can easily be integrated into your project by simply copying and pasting the provided code.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Magento Hyvä Theme is a powerful and innovative technology that provides medium and small businesses with an easy and efficient way to establish a solid online presence. Its user-friendly interface and quick implementation times, referred to as “time to market,” make it a perfect solution for businesses looking to launch their e-commerce projects quickly.

With the ability to establish an e-shop in less than three months, the Magento Hyvä Theme is a game changer for the e-commerce industry and an excellent choice for businesses looking to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

Moreover, the Magento Hyvä Theme offers a range of customization options that allow businesses to tailor their online stores to their specific needs and requirements. This flexibility allows businesses to create unique and engaging online experiences for their customers, which can help to increase brand loyalty and drive sales.

In addition, the Magento Hyvä Theme is built on the robust and reliable Magento platform, which is widely regarded as one of the best e-commerce platforms in the market. This means businesses can trust that their online stores will be stable, secure, and reliable, which is essential for building customer trust and driving sales.

If you’re thinking about giving the Hyva Magento theme a try, let the experts at Perspective help you out. Our Magento development team is here to make sure your eCommerce store not only looks great but also runs smoothly. We’re just a message away, so contact us and let’s collaborate on creating the best online shopping experience possible.