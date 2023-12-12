How to Write a Great Admission Essay: 7 Tips and Tricks to Know

After finishing high school days, every student has to choose which direction his life will take. Will the scholar continue the education and get a degree at one of the prestigious colleges or universities or will he move in another direction and focus on work? For many students, the college admission process is a nerve-wracking phase in life filled with exams, applications, and essays. We must admit that each of us feels some pressure in this part of life. But among these hurdles, the essay stands out as a unique opportunity to showcase your personality, ambitions, and potential. In a sea of standardized test scores and transcripts, your essay is your chance to make your voice heard and leave a lasting impression on the admissions committee.

However, crafting a compelling essay that rises above the rest can feel like an insurmountable task. Fear not, aspiring scholars! In just a few steps you can achieve what is expected of you, and make an incredible impression on the college committee. This guide will teach you 7 tips and tricks to help you write an admission essay that will blow the competition out of the water.

How to write an essay that will make you stand out from the rest of the applicants? How to create a unique and individual work that will make the reader stay until the end?

Authenticity is appreciated

As we already know, those who are in charge of reading essays, annually pass through hundreds or even thousands of such works. They can easily judge when an essay stands out or is just like the rest. Your goal is to try to be as authentic as possible. It is desirable to have a strong beginning to the essay so that you can hold their attention until the very end. Write about something that truly matters to you, something that reveals your unique perspective and passions. Don’t try to be someone you’re not, just be the best version of yourself. Try switching roles, what would seem authentic to you? This is a unique chance to present yourself in the best light, through your personality, your humor, anecdotes from your life, and much more.

Start on time, finish on time

This is perhaps the best advice we have for you, and that is to never underestimate the time you have. You’ve probably often left tasks to the last minute, but this shouldn’t be one of those times. Start on time so that you have extra time that you can use to review the essay, make corrections, catch mistakes, and so on. This will ensure that your essay is polished and ready to submit well before the deadline.

Highlight your qualities

Many students make the mistake of listing only academic achievements, but the committee responsible for deciding which students will be accepted or not wants to know a lot more than what grades you got in high school. It would be a good decision if you describe in the essay some of your talents, interests, passions in life, extra courses you have taken, or anything else that will make you stand out from other applicants.

Paint the perfect picture

It’s good to have something to brag about, the more achievements the better for you. But sometimes it’s not all about the quantity of achievements. The committee is eager for a good story that will intrigue them and keep their attention. Instead of simply listing your achievements and qualities, paint a picture with your words. Use storytelling to illustrate your experiences, challenges, and triumphs. Give them the adventure they’re looking for, use as many verbs and adjectives as possible, include as many details as possible to paint your perfect picture and give them the story they’re looking for.

It’s never perfected the first time

If you think you’re going to create the essay and be completely satisfied with the first draft, reality check – you won’t be. And that’s perfectly fine. Writing is a process that consists of a large number of corrections to your work, to arrive at a perfect version that will satisfy you. Not just you, but the readers too. You can also ask for opinions from family, friends, and teachers, they will gladly give you feedback, and they will be honest in their opinions and criticisms.

Focus on making an impact

It may sound tempting to collect your entire life experience and turn it into an essay, but you must remember that sometimes less is more. Sometimes it’s good to leave some accomplishments aside and focus on what you want the reader to learn. Try to focus on some key attributes of yours that represent you as a whole, attributes that make you who you are.

Enjoy doing it

Having a negative attitude towards creating this essay can lady bring you bad results. Don’t see this task as an item to cross off your to-do list but as an opportunity for a better future. If it’s not your day, or you’re nervous or just don’t have the energy to finish the essay, take a nap, listen to music, or do something relaxing before moving on to the main thing. When you feel like you are enjoying yourself while creating the essay, only then will you get the result you expect.

By following these seven tips, you will be able to create an essay that will present you in the best possible light and open doors for you in the academic community. I hope you enjoyed our article and I wish you luck with your admission essay, turn it into a masterpiece and blow away the readers.