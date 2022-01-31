How to turn off online status in your Instagram account

On July 19, 2018, the online status on Instagram was officially launched. This status shows which users are online and when they were last active. The status and activity are displayed only in the Direkta – you can’t see them on the account page.

Often there is a need to become “invisible” to other users – for example, you have logged into Instagram for work and do not want to be distracted by messages. We tell you how to remove the status “Online” in Instagram and how you can put your status.

How to disable the status “Online” in Instagram: step-by-step instructions

Status can be disabled for all Instagram users or for specific users. Let’s break down each case.

Remove for all

Step 1: Open your profile, go to the menu (3 horizontal bars) and open the settings (gear icon).

Step 2. Find the item “Privacy”.

Step 3. We need the item “Network Status”.

Step 4. Drag the slider to the off position (gray). Done.

Important: Once you turn off your status, you lose the ability to see other people’s statuses. So, if you want to see which user is online, keep your status on.

Hide for a specific user

You can do this by limiting access to Direct.

Step 1. Open the account you want to limit, click on the 3 dots in the upper right corner.

Step 2. In the drop-down window, find the “Restrict access” item.

Step 3. Click on the blue button “Restrict access for the account”.

Chat with that person will move to correspondence requests, which means he won’t see your status and won’t know if you’ve read his messages. However, the user will not know about the restriction.

How does this restriction affect the status display? The thing is that the status is displayed just in Direct, if the person has already had a dialog. If you move the dialog to the correspondence request by setting the restriction, it is as if the user has not corresponded with you yet, and therefore, cannot see the status.

In addition to Direct restrictions, this feature will hide that person's comments under your posts from other users. Convenient, since you don't have to block the user completely or unsubscribe from them.

In addition to Direct restrictions, this feature will hide that person’s comments under your posts from other users. Convenient, since you don’t have to block the user completely or unsubscribe from them.

How to make your status in Instagram

Is it possible to make a personal status, as it is implemented in VKontakte? For example, write the words “Do not disturb” or “Busy”. It is possible, but only in the Threads application from Instagram (an Insta product for communicating with close people and friends). There are 2 types of statuses available – automatic and custom.

Automatic ones can track geolocation and battery status. Example of such statuses: in a cafe, at work, out of town, low battery. They change during the day depending on the location.

Custom allows you to write any phrase and add emoticons. To let your friends know that you’re not worth bothering with messages, you need to configure this type of status.

To set a status, go into the app. The first time will be prompted to add close friends from the search.

Then the app will offer to connect ready-made automatic statuses. To see under what condition this or that status works, you just need to click on it.

To enable the function, press “Enable”, if we want to skip automatic statuses, press “Done”.

The system will ask you to confirm again whether you want to enable or skip it. To set a custom status, click on the button “+ Add status”.

Click on “Your status”.

You should write the text and add a smiley, if necessary. The text should not exceed 32 characters, including spaces. By default, close friends will receive a notification about your new status, but you can turn it off. You can also set the autostatus with your phrase, tied to geolocation. To do this, drag the slider next to “Set automatically” and select a location. So, for example, you can set the autostatus setting when you are in the workplace or at the cinema.

The “Online” status is set by default on Instagram. But you can disable it in a couple of clicks (we wrote how in the article). To set up unique statuses that are visible to close friends, use Instagram’s Threads app and our instructions.

How do you find out your last visit to Instagram?

Open your Instagram feed and click on the airplane icon in the upper right corner or swipe from the right edge to the left. This will open the messenger Direct, which will show the last time the user was online on Instagram under their username.

How can I see online in Instagram if there is no dialog?

Run the Instagram app on iOS, Android or emulator on your computer. Go to Direct – go to the main tab, click on the icon in the upper right corner. Look in the correspondence history under the user’s login to see the network status: online or the time of the last visit.

How to become invisible in Instagram?

How to become invisible in Instagram

Go to the main page of your account.

In the top right corner, there are three dots at the top and press them.

Scroll down to the bottom until it says “Show network status.”

We put a circle to the left. We see that we’re offline.

How do I turn off the visit time in Instagram?

Disable online status visibility on Instagram on your computer

Go to Instagram.com and go to your account.

Open your profile page and select “Settings.”

Tap on “Privacy and Security.”

Click on “Show Online Status” to remove the check mark.

How do I know who has visited my Instagram page?

You can’t find out guests on Instagram because you can’t keep track of the users who visit your page. But you can see those who watched your stories, and you can set up ads for users who interact with your business profile. And if you want to get rid of guests, just close the account.

How do I make an online broadcast in Insta?

Open the Instagram app. Go to your Profile. Click on the Settings icon in the top right corner of the screen (a gear or three dots). Swipe down to Show Activity Status (in the Settings section) and click the toggle to make it white.