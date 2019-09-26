How to Start a YouTube Business Channel Fans Will Love

Don’t you want to start a YouTube business channel fans will see, love, follow and become loyal customers?

Content is king, and video is the current king of content! This is why brands, big and small, are using video as a key brand differentiator. You too can and should do the same. You should start a YouTube business channel for your brand.

Why?

There are over 1.9 billion monthly active YouTube users. With over 80 different languages served, 79% of internet users say they have a YouTube account, making it the second largest social network after Facebook, and the second largest search engine after Google.

Furthermore, over 1 billion hours of video is watched on the platform daily, and 62% of businesses post video content on their Youtube channels. Now, you see why you also need to start a YouTube business channel?

As a video platform, search engine and social network, YouTube is indeed an invaluable all-in-one video marketing resource for discerning brands and businesses.

In this post, we’ll highlight the importance of video in marketing, why your business needs a dedicated YouTube channel and finally, how to start a YouTube business channel that fans will love.

Now, let’s see

The Importance of Video in Marketing

Video Boosts Conversion, Sales and ROI

Posting high quality product videos on your social media profiles and website landing page can increase conversions by up to 80%. Similarly, 83% of businesses say that video provides good return on investment while 74% of prospects who watched an explainer video ended up buying.

Search Engine Optimization

Relevant on-site videos engage visitors, hence reduces bounce rate while increasing dwell time. This signals to Google that your site content is relevant and helpful, which is a ranking factor.

Google searches also serve up video results. Hence, YouTube videos have SEO value, and the platform itself is the number two search engine.

Projects Your Products Better

Product videos show more detail and depth than product photos. They help online shoppers visualize products better, thus simplifying and fast tracking purchase decisions. Shoppers consult smartphone reviews on YouTube to help them decide which phone, PC, etc, to buy.

Increases Engagement

Videos offer a stimulating and immersive experience by engaging viewers eyes, ears and brains. This feeds all their senses and keeps them fixated on the videos.

Videos Help Humanize Your Brand

Videos showing real human faces, telling a story can boost marketing results. From the voice to personality, viewers are able to put a face to the products or services; thereby engaging more with the message.

These show how important it is to start a YouTube business channel for your business today.

And here’s

How to Create or Start a YouTube Business Channel

Step 1: Sign into your existing Google account, or create a new, dedicated account specifically for your YouTube business channel.

Step 2: Once you’ve created your Google account, make your way over to YouTube homepage.

Step 3: On the YouTube homepage, click on the avatar icon to navigate to your account settings.

Step 4: Click on “My Channel” from the drop-down options and click “Use a business or other name”.

Step 5: Add your brand name and click “Create” to activate your new YouTube account.

10 Ways to Start a YouTube Business Channel Fans Will Love

Understand your Audience/Target Demographic

The key to a successful business is to first understand or define your customer persona or target audience.

Deeper customer knowledge allows for greater personalization which is a plus for customer or user experience.

Brands who know their customers know what kinds of videos to feature in their YouTube business channel.

Understudy Competitors YouTube Channel

Identify and understudy your biggest competitors YouTube marketing strategy. What kind of content do they produce, how often do they produce, how do they promote it?

You should also observe how their customers or followers respond to such content by looking at the comments section. Are their loopholes you can exploit?

An analysis of your competitor’s tactics, best-performing videos, tags and meta-tags will yield actionable insights that will help you optimize your content and even woo their subscribers.

Subscribe to channels with millions of views whether they relate to your brand or not, to learn what they are doing right and how they are optimizing their channel and content.

Replicate these tactics on your own channel. You can also, use their success as your channel’s benchmark for growth.

You do not need to reinvent the wheel. Leveraging on other people’s success is easier, saves time and money.

Branding

Branding is one of the key reasons of starting a YouTube business channel in the first place. Branding is all about differentiation. With so many other business channels out there, branding is your biggest chance at standing out.

Maintain a branding consistency across your online channels by using the same business name, motto, logo and colours as your other social media profiles.

This will help people to easily recognize, recall and relate to your brand on YouTube.

Colour Code Videos

Make your channel colourful and interesting by creating videos with different colour codes for each day of the week.

As your playlist grows, your thumbnails and videos may begin to appear samey, dull and uninspiring.

By color coding your videos, viewers can tell at a glance what each color represents, maybe a day of the week or a special content, e.g blue for Q&A content.

Follow Basic Guidelines

Follow YouTube basic guidelines on dimensions and formats for thumbnail images, video size, formats, etc.

This will ensure that your content is properly displayed, rendered or served across different devices, considering that many viewers now access content from mobile.

Also follow healthy industry trends and YouTube best practices. This will ensure longevity and business growth.

Be creative

While you follow healthy trends, do not be afraid to think outside the box. Be creative, or you’ll bore your viewers.

Get creative by adding intros and outros to your videos and designing your content in such a way that it provides value or ties into trending topics that your viewers can relate to.

You could also collaborate with creators in your niche to reach a wider audience on YouTube and build mutually beneficial relationships.

Get creative by also adding compelling CTA’s to your YouTube outro videos asking viewers to subscribe, check your other videos or visit your website.

Encourage User-Generated Videos

Request for and feature user-generated videos on your channel. You can also color code and feature this kind of videos weekly or monthly.

This allows you to connect with fans, build trust, gives you off as cool, approachable, relatable, hip. This will add spice, variety, plus new perspectives and subscribers, who may be friends or family of the people you feature.

Encourage user-generated videos by hosting a contest, collaborating with other influencers in your niche or posting good quality videos of your products creatively being used by your subscribers.

Do proper SEO

People usually search for keywords on YouTube which is the second largest search engine. Valuable keywords and tags help to boost rankings for your videos, playlists, and entire channel.

This gives you extra visibility in YouTube search results, more suggested views, and better subscribers down the line. Research relevant keywords and use them to create your video titles, descriptions, and tags.

Also, research new keywords and add them to your existing keywords, this helps the algorithm determine which other channels and videos to use for recommending your videos, making your video discoverable outside of YouTube.

Optimize your Thumbnails and Titles

Thumbnails are small, but they’re mighty determinants of YouTube success. Together with great video captions or titles, an optimized thumbnail can get you more clicks, views, subscribers and customers.

Viewers judge YouTube videos by their thumbnails and titles. Don’t spoil great content with a poor cover, because they’ll judge your book by its cover. And please avoid click bait.

Create unique and attractive thumbnail images that align with your video title and content, and also catches the attention of potential viewers. It is also important to maintain consistency with your thumbnails to help people recognize your content easily.

Conclusion

Developing content with your viewers and system algorithm in mind is the key to YouTube success. Grow your business and unlock incredible marketing opportunities by using the tips above when you eventually set up or start a YouTube business channel.

Use the comment section to let us know which of these or other tips that have worked for you.

Author Bio:

Amos Onwukwe is an AWAI trained Business and Ecommerce Copywriter featured in Huffington Post, Dumb Little Man, Self-Growth, Ecommerce Nation, eCommerce Insights, Understanding Ecommerce, Result First, Floship, WeCan, Grow Map, Small Biz Club among others.

Twitter: @amos_onwukwe