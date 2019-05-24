Don’t Buy Smoke Detectors Before Reading This or You May risk Your Life

When you checked the smoke alarm last time, Even they are taken down due to the painting of your home. Or maybe the smoke detector is being off as you removed the batteries while cooking in order to fix it. Do you remember when was the last time changed or even check the battery? How long ago. To ask these questions my main is a point is you can easily forget about a smoke detector. To avoid it you must practice it safely in your daily life and this will make it an essential part of your life.

Now moving towards the main topic do you understand your smoke detector or know its usage. From 6 October 2019 to 12 October 2019 United States will observe fire safety week. This year take a pledge to change the batteries of smoke detector every time when you change the battery of your wall clock. Making these good habits can make fire safety an essential part of your life helping you to ensure the safety of your near and dear ones. Also developing it into a smart home as it is efficient to protect your pet’s, a family member’s in an unfortunate event like a fire accident.

Types of Smoke Detectors

Right now there are several brands in the market producing fire fighting systems and many detectors. Basically, there are only two types which are named as ionization and photoelectric.

Ionization smoke alarms – responsive alarms and quicker to warn about a fire in case of heavy smoke produced. One of the widely used smoke alarm and known as mostand quicker to warn about a fire in case of heavy smoke produced.

Photoelectric smoke alarms – These work great in case of smouldering fire as they are designed to work on display of light.

It is advised to use a combination of both types of alarm in home or office. Even there is an advanced version has also existed now. That comes with the effectivity of both called as a dual sensor fire alarm.

How Many Smoke Detectors Do I need for My Smart Home?

Ideally, a home requires fire alarms on almost every part of it including basement Let’s understand the suggested places where you must install it.

Bed Room – You must install at least one fire detector in all bedrooms and outside of any sleeping area.

Living Room – On every level where you don’t have any Bedroom install alarms in Living room, family room, den including stairway corridor if possible on both locations.

Kitchen – Yes most important place for fire alarms but to avoid nuisance alarms you must install fire alarms at least 10 feet away from cooking range.

Basement – In basements, you must install smoke alarms on the ceiling in middle and near the staircase.

Where does a smoke detector need to install?

As the name indicates a smoke detector alarms when smoke rises. To make it work efficiently you should mount it on the ceiling if on the wall must be on the higher side. The alarms on the ceiling must be mounted at least 4 inches away from the wall. Wall mounted alarms must be installed 4 to 12 inches away from the ceiling. If your ceilings are sloppy install an alarm at least 3 feet before the peek. Never set an alarm near to window, duct or door as the presence of air can obstruct its operation.

How to Maintain it?

To save a life you need to maintain your fire alarm for ensuring that it is working. It is a necessary element or base of taking fire safety measure. You can ensure this by taking care of things mentioned below:

Test Alarms Regularly

This is the most effective thing to do but before doing it everyone must aware of the thing that you are conducting a test of your fire alarms. As you do not want to call firefighters after a call made by your family member or neighbour. You must have another person to go outside and several other places of your home to listen if the alarm is audible or not. This ensures the effectiveness and working of your alarm. To switch on the alarm push the test button and keep remain your finger on it for 3-4 seconds or until the alarm starts on ringing.

Change Batteries

When your alarm doesn’t go off check your device to see if it is on and after that change batteries. Test the alarm again still not working then you must change it as the one you have is faulty. Complete this activity with each and every alarm of your home on a regular interval of time.

Conclusion

So, be ready as you are now equipped with the knowledge to make your fire fighting measures more effective. Check your smoke alarm regularly and maintain them so that they can work efficiently at the time of fire accident like a short circuit, fire due to any reason etc. If you like the information given above kindly share it with your near and dear ones. Do not forget to mention the topics or questions which you would like to see in our upcoming blogs. Rush towards the comment box and fill it out.