How To Choose a PC Case? – Best Components for Your Computer

This is a guide to choosing the right PC Gaming Cases for custom gaming PC builds. The computer case houses and protects all of your expensive and high-performance components, so it is a good idea to choose a case for its performance. quality and reliability.

It is an essential component of a good gaming pc.

This article explains what to look for when choosing a case for your new gaming machine. You can have all the best components in your computer, but without a good case to house them, you might run into problems.

Features to Consider Before Buying Your New Case

What size for my case?

The first thing you need to know about gaming computer cases is that they differ in size. You will need a case large enough to store all of your components, with room for future upgrades.

The most common size is ATX Mid-Tower which offers enough space for a typical gaming PC build. If you need even more room or have special needs for your gaming PC, you may need an ATX Full-Tower chassis instead.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Motherboard compatibility

Most of you already know this, but your case should be able to fit your motherboard. All motherboards have what’s called a “form factor,” which is a size standard that manufacturers follow.

The most common form factor is ATX. So if you have an ATX motherboard, which is more than likely, then you should choose a case that supports an ATX motherboard.

Cooling and ventilation of the computer chassis

A decent gaming PC case will have at least one quality fan for the proper airflow to cool your system and also fan ports for additional fans if you need to add more.

You don’t want your valuable components to overheat and risk getting damaged, so getting a case that is known for its good cooling is a good idea, especially for a high-performance build.

In addition, if you want to move towards water cooling, you need a large and spacious chassis inside.

Design

The appearance of your gaming PC case may be important to some of you, and if so, choose one that you like the design of and because you will generally keep your case for a long time.

Some cases also come with cool extra features like LED lighting, and many are made with a clear side panel which is impressive when the build is in place and in operation.

Drive bays

An important thing to control is the number and size of the berries. Computer enclosures come with a different number of bays depending on the model, and you will need 5 ″ 1/2 bays for your CD / DVD and Blu-ray drives as well as your internal HDDs or 3 ″ bays.

1/2 for SSD drives. Most chassis on the market these days are full of features and usually have enough bays in them anyway, but check if you have some needs.

Cable management

Cable management is another factor to consider when choosing computer gaming enclosures. Some cases are easier to deal with and offer better cable management than others.

So if this is important to you, choose a chassis known for its ease of internal access.

Form Factor

When considering the form factor of a PC case, it’s important to think about what kind of hardware you’ll be installing. Some cases are designed for high-end gaming rigs that require room for multiple graphics cards and other high-powered components, while others are better suited for less powerful systems that only require a single GPU or CPU.

It’s also important to consider how much space you’ll need inside the case and whether or not you want to be able to access your components easily.

FAQs

1. How many fans should a PC have?

A PC should have at least three fans, in order to keep it cool. You can also put a fan in the CPU cooler if you have one, or on the back of the case.

2. How many years do PC fans last?

PC fans last anywhere from 3-5 years. It all depends on how often the fan is used, how it’s taken care of, and general usage. If you use your PC regularly and keep it clean, it should last longer.

3. How much should I spend on a PC case?

PC cases come in all different shapes and sizes, with prices ranging anywhere from around $10 to over $200. It can be tough to decide how much to spend on a case.

Final Words

PC cases come in all shapes and sizes, and it can be tough to know which one to buy. In this article, we have outlined some of the key features to look for when choosing a PC case, as well as provide some recommendations based on those features. Hopefully, this will help you make an informed decision about which PC case is right for you. Thanks for reading!