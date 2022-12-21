How to Choose a Graphics Card? GPU Battles For The Best Picks

Learn how to choose the best gaming video card when upgrading or building your custom gaming computer with our following buying guide.

The video card (also known as a graphics card, or GPU for short for Graphics Processing Unit) is THE most crucial component of all when it comes to how your games and other visually demanding applications will work, and therefore with what of fun you will have with your gaming system.

Choosing the best video card for your budget is no easy task, especially if you are new and new to it. Like most computer parts, there are tons of different models in different price ranges, all with different specifications and features. It’s enough to make your head spin, even if you’re a bit of a techie.

We’re here to make things as easy as possible and to help you understand and navigate today’s GPU world with greater ease so that you can choose the best gaming video card for your wishes and needs.

GPU battle: AMD vs NVIDIA

Much like choosing the best processor, you have two main choices when choosing the best gaming video card: AMD or Nvidia.

NVIDIA dominates the market for high-end GPUs for 4k gaming, but also offers great value for mid-range cards. AMD (formerly ATI, but AMD bought them out) is a serious competitor to Nvidia in the years to come.

So which one to choose?

From now on, it’s a simple decision if you’re looking for the best: as we said above Nvidia is dominating the high end of the market and has been for a long time.

But if you are looking for good value in the lower to mid-range level, the choice is difficult and it relates to the exact budget you want to spend. The specific models of the two manufacturers should be compared against each other over a comparable period of time.

Beyond comparing prices in a similar price range of graphics cards, for some people, it comes down to personal preference. There are a lot of players who only buy AMD because they want to support Nvidia’s challenger.

Each of the two manufacturers has its own specificities but both companies produce excellent cards with excellent design, good cooling performance, and of course gaming performance.

Finally, some specific games may run better on AMD or Nvidia cards due to better optimization. So if you are planning on building your PC for a specific game, you can look at benchmarks to see if there is a clear winner. For example, with a flight simulator like P3D, Nvidia cards have the preferences of the players.

How much to spend on your graphics card?

As a PC gamer, the graphics card is the most important part of all, followed closely by your processor, so choose wisely and in general, aim to get the best graphics card you can afford. buy.

A good portion of your budget, 20-30%, should be spent on purchasing this component. Hands do not bet your entire budget on this component to the detriment of others. You have to think about buying a gaming PC with components balanced between them. Remember that the performance of your gaming computer will depend on the performance of the weakest of its internal components.

Features to consider for your GPU

GPUs contain a lot of features, options, connections, etc. Here are the main ones that you should keep in mind when choosing the best gaming video card for your PC:

Video memory

Video memory (VRAM) is the amount of memory your video card has onboard for processing 3D images, and the more the better. The minimum for modern gaming these days would be 2 GB, with 4 GB being ideal for a system that is intended to be sustainable. Above 4GB, it becomes a luxury. But keep in mind that you shouldn’t base your decision on this alone, as the performance in the majority of games won’t be much different if you have more video memory.

DirectX Support

Make sure your gaming video card supports the latest DirectX technology, DirectX 12, so it will stand the test of time for years to come.

SLI and CrossFire

SLI and CrossFire are technologies that allow you to pair two or more NVIDIA or AMD video cards for extreme system performance. Only suggested for the advanced and experienced, if you are going to be using either technology then you will need to make sure your GPU and motherboard support it.

DVI

This is a high-definition output used with newer monitors and some high-end televisions. Connecting to your monitor via DVI provides better picture quality than the standard VGA connection. If you want to take advantage of DVI, buy a graphics card and monitor that supports it.

HDMI connection

HDMI is the default connection on new HDTVs, Blu-ray players, Apple TVs, many new computers and graphics cards, and a range of other video devices. If you need to connect your video card to a TV via HDMI, of course, check that your video card has this feature.

If you want to split your video output across two monitors, you will need dual monitor support on your graphics card. This feature is useful for developers, engineers, designers, and multitasking users who want to view multiple windows at once on their desktops. Sometimes one output will be VGA and the other DVI. To learn more about dual-screen video card configurations, click here.

Energy consumption

The more powerful a card, the more power it needs, so you need to keep that in mind and make sure that your gaming computer’s power supply is strong enough to power your card (s).

Cut

Then there’s the actual size of your video card, which can be a problem especially if it’s a large graphics card and you have a smaller case.

Make sure that your chassis will adapt to your new machine by checking the dimensions of your graphics card against the specifications of the case which will have to determine the optimal size of the card. Power-hungry users should also consider interior space (and motherboard PCI-E connections) if they plan to add a second (or more) card in the future.

Powerful video cards

Choosing the best gaming video card depends largely on the resolution you’re going to play in, as larger resolutions like QHD and UHD require more pixels to be rendered on the screen than HD or FHD (full HD).

We’ve broken down our picks for the best cards at the best price in different resolutions, and included two categories in each resolution as well because not all gamers have the same performance expectations. Not everyone is obsessed with FPS (frames per second).

Average performance

An enjoyable gaming experience with perhaps occasional visual slowdown at times of high action and intensity of the game without destroying your gaming experience.

High performance

For hardcore gamers who want nothing less than the best possible experience.

In addition, our following suggestions assume that you will be maximizing the game (ie increasing the graphics settings to the maximum to the “ultra” level in general).

And if you’re new to PC gaming and wondering which resolution to choose, switch to 1080p which is very popular today and up to date.

FAQ

Is RTX better than GTX?

f you’re looking for the best overall gaming experience, then RTX is definitely worth considering. It offers greater performance than GTX in many cases, and its new features such as real-time ray tracing and deep learning will only continue to improve over time.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget or don’t need the extra performance offered by RTX, then GTX still offers good value for your money.

Which is better AMD or Nvidia?

AMD is better for gaming because their GPUs are more powerful and they have better driver support. Nvidia is better for video editing and 3D rendering because their GPUs are more efficient at those tasks.

Which GPU is enough for gaming?

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a decent choice if you’re on a budget and need a good graphics card that can handle mainstream games. This card is designed for medium to high-end gaming laptops and is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable graphics card that can handle most games on medium settings or above. It also offers great performance when it comes to Virtual Reality (VR).

However, if you’re looking for something more powerful, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1070 or RTX 2080 may be a better option.

How many GB of GPU is good for gaming?

Based on the latest and most popular games, it seems that 4-8GB of graphics memory is the bare minimum needed for smooth gameplay. However, if you’re a hardcore gamer and plan on playing the latest demanding titles, then 8GB or more is definitely recommended.

What is the minimum graphics card for 4K?

The minimum graphics card for 4K gaming is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. These cards are powerful enough to run most games at a decent frame rate at 4K, with some exceptions. If you’re looking to play the newest and most demanding games on the highest settings, you’ll need at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64.

Graphics cards can get outdated for a variety of reasons. The card may not be able to keep up with the latest games or graphics releases. Older games may not work with the newer graphics card, and vice versa. Additionally, new technologies may come out that require newer graphics cards in order to run properly.

How do I know if my CPU is compatible with my GPU?

There are a few ways to test if your CPU is compatible with your GPU. The simplest way is to run the appropriate benchmarking software and compare the results to see if your CPUs are able to handle the demands of running the GPU smoothly. Another way to test compatibility is by checking with manufacturers or online resources for compatibility guidelines.

Conclusion

Choosing the right graphics card for your computer can be a daunting task, but with a little research and some help from our guide, you’ll be able to make an informed decision that meets your needs. Whether you’re looking for a card to power a new gaming rig or simply need more graphical power for your everyday use, we’ve got you covered.