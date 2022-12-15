How to Avoid Gambling Addiction – 2022 Guide

More than 10 million people in the United States are gambling addicts, and crypto gambling sites just made things worse. The horrors of online gambling addiction are connected to the convenience that online platforms provide. Now, punters can have access to all their gambling games without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

Bitcoin gambling platforms function similarly to advanced versions of traditional online casinos. Cryptocurrency platforms provide increased privacy, faster transaction rates, better security, and many other features. In other words, it enhances the benefits that conventional online casinos provide, improving the gambling experience of all players.

Hence, Bitcoin wagering sites are a source of a much more severe addiction. However, just because you bet on such sites doesn’t mean you can’t avoid gambling addictions. Kindly check here for gambling sites with addiction control measures. Also, this article will provide some tips on how to avoid this mental disease.

7 Ways to Avoid Addiction to Crypto gambling

You don’t have to become a victim of gambling addiction before attempting to overcome it. So, it’s better to completely avoid such addictions if possible, and below are some ways to go about it.

1. Don’t Visit Bitcoin Staking Sites When You Feel Depressed

Most weight-challenged individuals aren’t born fat; most started that journey with unhealthy eating habits. Some of them are adults who find comfort in food and eat when they’re feeling sad. Then, in time, they became slaves to their unhealthy eating habits.

This also happens with cryptocurrency gambling habits. If you only visit such platforms when you are depressed, you’ll become used to using them as your happy place. This means that you’ll spend money on bets just to take your mind off life’s bad experiences.

Hence, it’s best to avoid Bitcoin staking sites whenever you’re depressed, so you don’t develop a dependency on them.

2. Find Other Ways to Cope with Stress

When they are stressed, many bettors visit Bitcoin gambling websites. They visit such sites to relax and take their minds off the troubles of everyday life.

However, such habits are dangerous, as the player can develop a dependency on gambling platforms. Since stress is a part of everyday life, that individual would keep going back to those gambling platforms.

So, the best solution for a stressful situation is to find healthy coping methods. There are many activities that people engage in when they need to de-stress, such as hypnotherapy, exercise, or meditation. Picking one of these healthy options would provide a better way to de-stress and avoid the dangers of addiction.

3. Understand That Losing Is Part of the Game

Many punters are so used to winning that they forget that gambling involves a lot of luck. So, they chase losses to right their wrongs and recover the money that they’ve lost. Unfortunately, this is an easy way to fall into a gambling addiction.

Such individuals lack discipline and are determined to win in the end. So, they’ll forget all about their bankroll and even spend funds that weren’t meant for gambling. Sometimes, they’ll exhaust all their funds, go out to borrow some more, and come back to bet once more.

Hence, it’s important to understand that there’s a 50% chance of losing every game you bet on. This way, you can accept losses easier and suppress the urge to chase them.

4. Take Breaks

Addictions usually creep up on unsuspecting individuals, and this usually occurs when they engage daily in such activities. As such, it’s best to take breaks when you’re visiting cryptocurrency staking websites.

After playing for an hour, there’s nothing wrong with taking a 2-hour break before continuing the game. The breaks can be much longer too, extending to days or even weeks away from the gambling platform. This way, you don’t form a dependency on the gambling platform or get too engrossed in visiting the website.

5. Keep a Check on Your gambling Triggers

Not everyone considers online gambling to be an activity that they engage in when they wish to have fun. Some people consider it an escape. So, they turn to bitcoin-staking sites whenever they don’t want to deal with some ugly situations.

Some people who easily get bored turn to gambling platforms when they’re bored. Others who easily get violent turn to such platforms when they feel their anger rising. Some people visit bitcoin gambling websites whenever they feel sad.

All these situations are triggers that compel many punters to start gambling. As such, every bettor needs to know their trigger and keep it under check.

So, when such situations arise, the affected individuals could find new ways of escape. They could also realise that compulsive gambling isn’t the answer and avoid situations that constitute their triggers. This way, they don’t develop a compulsive habit that spirals out of control.

6. Practice Bankroll Management

Bankroll management is a concept that sportsbook bettors usually practise, and it’s useful for all forms of gambling. When a punter practises bankroll management, they’ll set aside particular funds for gambling. This way, they don’t touch other funds that are meant for other things.

Many players also divide their gaming funds into tiny pieces so that they can spend more time playing a game. This helps to prevent a situation where the player runs through their gambling funds over a few bets.

7. Practice Self Discipline

Addiction to crypto-staking platforms ultimately boils down to the absence of self-discipline. Players who are addicted to gaming on cryptocurrency platforms cannot control themselves. They can even use borrowed funds or even steal funds to place wagers in a game.

This can be remedied by better self-control or better self-discipline. Self-discipline tells a player that he or she should head home when their gambling fund is exhausted. It also helps players shun disastrous life choices like borrowing funds to use for gambling.

Conclusion

The freedom that bitcoin gambling sites offer can be the Achilles’ heel for many players, resulting in a dangerous addiction. Nonetheless, there are many ways that players can avoid this addiction, and they are covered in this article. You can also practise more than one tip from the guide above to achieve better results.