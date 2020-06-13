Houseki no Kuni: All the Recent Details  

Fantasy, thriller, and action when combines together lead to an excellent adventure for all of us. If you are looking for that adventure, this article is just for you because we are here with a manga series that is well known for its vast experience.

Houseki no Kuni

It is a Japenese manga series, which is also recognized as Land of the Lustrous. The series is written and illustrated by Haruko Ichikawa. The original manga series was first released on October 25, 2012. The series was so hit because of its compelling story and great visuals. Furthermore, the viewers called it a full package of entertainment with a great blend of visuals.

The series is a fantasy show with a highly engaging story. The story takes place in a distant future where the world of Houseki no Kuni had been devastated which captivated the viewers during the whole series. They want to use it for the decoration purpose so they involved in the fight against the Librarians. The fight scenes with funny scenes make this series one of the top anime series. In 2015, it was nominated for the eight Mango Taisho.

Houseki no Kuni Season 1

The season 1 of Land of Lustrous was released on October 7, 2017, and completed on December 23, 2017. The season has covered 31 chapters in 12 episodes. The audience highly admired the show. The storyline of the show was so high, and the viewers highly appreciated it.

Houseki no Kuni Season 2

The massive success of the season gives a fantastic chance for season 2. Moreover, followers are also anxiously waiting for season 2. Still, there are more than 30 chapters left, which are not covered in the series so, there is a considerable chance for season 2, whereas entire sections are 85. Season 1 was a great success so it is excepted that publishers will soon start the production of season 2 as there is no reason for not going for season 2.

There is no official news regarding the release date of season 2, but there is a high chance for its return as season 1 showed tremendous success.

If everything goes well, then we can expect season 2 in 2021.

The storyline of Houseki no Kuni Season 2

Season 2 story will start where season 1 was completed. The story will gig start from the last episode where it was completed. So, you will be watching the left chapters that are not converted into the series.

