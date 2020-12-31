4 Reasons Why House Mold is a Serious Health Issue – 2021 Guide

We can all agree that mold is the biggest enemy of every household. The thing is that it can spread around for a long time before people even understand that the problem exists. Mold spores exist in nature, everywhere around us, but they can become hazardous when they find damp space inside your home where they can grow.

Besides destroying walls, floors, and all the furniture pieces, mold can also be very dangerous for your health. In the following article, we will further discuss this topic and provide you with additional information about the health issues it can pose.

Who is affected?

Firstly, the truth is that not all people are equally affected by mold. This can grow to be a more serious issue since some of the symptoms are very similar to the common cold and flu. It means that it is easy to ignore these and understand that there is a mold problem in the house if only some of the family members are affected.

Naturally, elderly people with a weak immune system fall into the group of sensitive people. Babies and young kids can also be affected, as well as those that already suffer from numerous health conditions, such as allergies and asthma, skin problems such as eczema, and so on.

1. Respiratory problems

Most people suffer from issues such as difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, wheezing, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, scratchy throat, and so on. At first, these symptoms are mild, which is why people attribute them to current weather conditions and seasonal flu. However, if these people are exposed to the spores for a long period of time, and most of them are because they don’t realize it, these symptoms can worsen and transform into chronic issues.

2. Can it cause asthma?

The big question that people have is whether mold can cause asthma. There has been a lot of debate about this, and people have different attitudes towards it. In reality, mold cannot cause asthma on its own. Nevertheless, if people already suffer from any kind of respiratory problems, these can easily worsen, meaning that asthma attacks can become more severe and occur more often than usual.

Furthermore, many people suffer from mold allergies, and a lot of them aren’t aware of it. How could they be if they were never exposed to it and weren’t tested? If you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms that don’t go away after medical treatment but instead only get worst over time, you should definitely inspect your house for the presence of the infection.

3. What about mental health?

Not a lot of people make the connection between mold and their mental well-being. After all, they are familiar with the physical issues that it can cause. Still, some studies have found that it can also endanger our mental health. As you can assume, knowing that you have been affected by this problem can make you feel overwhelmed and anxious. Besides worrying about the well-being of their family members, people also cannot stop thinking about the cost of repairing everything in their home, especially if the damage is significant.

What’s more, there are also indications that, upon accumulating in our bodies, toxins from the spores can cause insomnia, anxiety, depression, etc. These issues are more difficult to detect than the physical ones, but no one can deny that they can also be very hazardous.

4. Skin conditions

Skin rashes are another common telltale signs that warn people about the presence of mold in their household. Once again, people who already suffer from some skin-related issues are more prone to these symptoms, but they can also appear in those who don’t suffer from any underlying conditions. Most people who are affected by these have mold allergies, so they may notice symptoms such as watery eyes and conjunctivitis, dry, cracked, and red skin, as well as an itchy rash.

How to prevent mold?

Now that we have discussed some of the most common issues people face when being exposed to mold let us give you some tips on how to prevent it from ever causing these. The fact that these spores are all around us probably seems terrifying, and even if you are a clean freak and keep your home pristine, you can never be certain that you have eliminated the possibility completely.

If there has been any water leak or damage in your home, you have to repair it and clean the area as soon as possible. As you know, these spores love moisture, so if you don’t act immediately, the chances of mold developing are significant. Obviously, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will appear immediately, and you should read more here about this entire process, but still, this doesn’t mean that you don’t have to clean everything the moment you notice any damage.

Moreover, you should try to maintain low humidity inside the home. We understand that this can be quite challenging depending on the area you live in, which is why you should invest in a dehumidifier and AC system. You should install these all over the house, and the basement is the most important area because this is where it commonly grows.

If you notice condensation on the glass and windows and even leaks, you should have them replaced. These conditions make the area suitable for the spores to develop. If this process has already begun, you should clean it yourself, or on the other hand, hire professionals. Keep in mind that breathing in the spores can also be very dangerous, so depending on the damage, sometimes it is better to have experts deal with the problem. On the other note, if you believe you can deal with this on your own, research which products and methods you should implement. No, you cannot get rid of it by simply repainting the walls. It is only a temporary solution because the mold will further penetrate into the walls and cause more severe damage.

Finally, inspect every inch of your home regularly. Even if there aren’t any visual signs of it, it still may be there. Explore every corner, look behind bulky furniture, and don’t forget to remove carpets every once in a while and investigate the floor.