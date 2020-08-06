How to Find an Honest Online Casino to Play Slots?

There are a lot of stories about how gambling websites deceived players. But in fact, you can find a decent online casino for the game. Since this business is very profitable, many sites choose to provide conscientious services, and those who cheat are easy to recognize by general signs. Let’s consider how to choose an honest casino to play risk-free and enjoyable.

Reviews, ratings, monitoring

If you are wondering if there is an honest casino at all – read specialized forums, independent analysts like Bgaoc website, where you also can play slots for free, check it out here. You will be surprised how many establishments pay out winnings, even very large ones. Before deciding, you can also look at the monitoring sites and various ratings. There you can find out not only the reputation but also:

how casino representatives resolve controversial situations;

the ratio of positive and negative reviews;

how loyal the online casino to the players.

Pretty promises

To lure new users, scammers often use attractive promotions. If you are promised too large bonuses compared to other gaming websites, most likely, it is planned to deceive players. Understand that it is not profitable for anyone to give you hundreds of dollars or thousands of free spins for free. Online casinos that launch such promotions must prescribe the conditions for their wagering, and if there no wagering requirements – that’s a scam.

Signs of good or bad online gaming site

An honest online casino can be determined by the external features of the site. This is a high-quality design, clear navigation, flawlessly working functions. Fraudsters know that they will not “work” for long, therefore they do not invest in it all. Their sites look clumsy, full of flashy inscriptions and colors, half of the slot machines do not work or work with significant lags.

Pay attention to the slots. The licensed software does not allow casino owners to change the percentage of return, which means that such machines work fairly. If the casino plans to cheat the players, it often uses pirated software for casinos that imitate popular games, and the percentage of return there can be not realistic to win.

Sometimes scammers disguise themselves as a popular website or their mirrors. The list of mirrors changes quite often and inattentive players often fall into the hands of deceivers. Before entering your username and password on the new site, be sure to check whether the site of the required casino is really in front of you. The list of up-to-date mirrors is always available on the main website of online casinos and is also regularly sent to registered players by mail (of course, you should always check the addressee before you click on the link).

The most common problems with dishonest online casinos

Fraudsters use a variety of methods to trick players. The most common are:

promotion of slot machines in which it will be impossible to catch wins at all;

blocking an account with funds for no reason;

concealment of the conditions for wagering bonuses, gift spins or knowingly impracticable conditions;

refusal to withdraw the player’s funds, cancellation of winnings for various reasons.

Besides, fraudsters can distribute malware under the guise of a gaming client. By downloading a virus to your device, you can lose valuable information and even lose money in your bank account. So keep it in mind when you see a suspicious website.

Is it possible to win at the casino permanently?

Since the advent of gambling entertainment, some naive guys believe in strategies of a win-win game, try to develop them and even sell them. Online casinos are very seductive. Flashing with tidy amounts of jackpots, they create the illusion that the cherished wealth is very close, you just need a little luck, cunning or ingenuity. But, the truth of life is such that gambling establishments always remain in the black. Of course, this does not mean that you will certainly lose money. It’s just that the specifics of the game are such that it is impossible to develop a system that is guaranteed to be profitable. And the casino organizers are not stupid people either and have long been reinsured by betting limits and other conditions.

Why the Martingale system doesn’t work?

Any strategies for a win-win game, even those that look very promising in theory, are doomed to failure in reality. The well-known Martingale strategy assumes doubling the rates for each loss, which should subsequently lead to an inevitable win. It is assumed that the roulette player only bets on black or red until he wins, then changes color and starts over. However, here you will lose in the casino since you either do not have enough money, or you will run into the betting limit. See for yourself, even if you start with $ 1, then a chain of failures will lead to the following growth in rates:

1. 2. 4. 8. 16. 32. 64. 128. 256. 512.

Even if your bank is 1000 dollars, you will not be able to make the tenth bet, because before that you lost 511. But with such a bank, you will have to stop much earlier since many online casinos set a ceiling of bets of 100-200 dollars. Needless to say, one color may not fall out more than ten times, and there is also a green number (a zero), which can insidiously fall out several times in a row.

How to increase your chances of winning?

Even though there is no strategy of a win-win game, you can make it so that the loss in the casino happens less often. For this, experienced players are advised to develop their game tactics, although they do not guarantee the result, they also protect against rash actions and risky bets in a fit of excitement. It also helps a lot to win at online casinos:

impeccable knowledge of the rules of the game;

setting your money limit for the amount of the bet/number of bets or lost money per session;

mathematical approach and understanding of probability theory.

Experienced gamblers also feel the so-called periods of ups and downs and manage to raise or lower the bet rate in time. But for this, you need to play the same game a lot. Besides, do not forget that this is all relevant only for online casinos that play fair or for games where the outcome directly depends on you (for example, card games with real players).

You shouldn’t even start a game if you know that excitement often overcomes your sober mind or in the hope of living on the money you win. Online betting should not interfere with your real life, affect its quality or the level of your family’s income.