Feb 9, 2020. Mark this date in your calendar as the final season of an American spy thriller, Homeland is going to premier the 1st ever episode of season 8.

Previous 7 seasons have been a thrill of a ride for Homeland fans. I’ve watched several shows but none of them could catch up to the suspense, or thrill, created at the end of each episode.

Starting this Sunday, the final journey of Homeland will begin to get concluded after 12 episodes.

Although we’re just days away from the release of the final season, fans are eager to know more about it.

Well, without taking much of your time, I’ll start by providing some of the relevant information regarding the upcoming season.

Homeland Season 8 Trailer

Is there any trailer of Homeland Season 8? Don’t wander here & there, Showtime released the trailer of around 2 minutes 24 seconds on December 6 last year.

If you haven’t seen it then are you waiting for, watch it from below:

Did you like it? Was that trailer as per your expectations? Do let me know your views in the comments section given below.

Homeland Season 8 Spoilers

From the very 1st season, Homeland tv series has been the center of attention & criticism.

But this didn’t stop the makers from pulling thrillers. With the release of every episode, there was a new surprise for fans.

In fact, the Homeland season 7 finale ended with the same suspense. In the final hour of the previous season, we saw how 2 women sacrificed their lives for the beliefs in American Democracy.

Furthermore, to stop the fake news circle, Carrie refused to give any kind of false statement.

So, as a result of this, she was denied medicine which drove her to madness in the Russian Captivity of 7 months.

Now, coming back to season 8, what will happen in it?

Warning! Spoilers Ahead….

Skip this section if you don’t want to get a sneak peek at what’ll happen in the upcoming season of Homeland.

The 1st 4 episodes of the Homeland Season will continue the Russian storyline. You’ll see Carrie recovering from the torture of Russian captivity.

Before she could even recover, her mentor, NSA Saul called her into action for 1 last time.

Why would he need her? Well, to help him negotiate with Afghan & Taliban leader & end the “forever war” in the region.

What do you think about this? Will President Warner be successful in ending the Afghanistan war? Do let me know in the comments section given below.

I know…I know,

I’ve told you the release date of Homeland season 8 at the beginning of this post.

Then why again?

Well, earlier, I told you about the Showtime release of the show in the USA.

What about other countries or streaming platforms?

If you’re not from the US, how would you watch the final season? No worries, as I’ll share the confirmed dates with you.

Firstly, let’s talk about the United Kingdom. As usual, the final season will air on Channel 4 in the UK & as for the release, you can start watching it in the 2nd week of the US release.

Homeland Season 8 Digital Release

In the US, Netflix does not have the streaming rights to air Homeland season 8.

The only way the US users can binge-watch the show is HULU.

Now, if I talk about the other regions, Netflix has the streaming rights to stream the American spy thriller show.

So, if you live in countries like the UK, Europe, Canada, Asia, South America & South Africa than just like the previous seasons, the final season will be available for you to binge-watch.

As for the release date, Netflix will add all the episodes in the January month of 2021.

Final Words

A show that started 9 years earlier in 2011, is finally coming to its conclusion. So, would you miss the show when it ends? Do let me know your views on it via the comments section given below.