5 Best Pieces of Home Tech Gear to Buy Now

As every day goes by in 2020, there is some new piece of technology that is available for consumer use. It is amazing to consider how many inventions we see every year that make our lives easier. 2020 is no different as it delivers all kinds of tech gear that you can install in your home for an affordable price. Technology is finally something affordable for everyone and not just for the richest people on this planet. With so many things made, how does one pick the right piece of tech?

Well, do you really have to limit yourself to just one, two, or five pieces of tech gadgets? No. For no more than $1000, you could make your entire home smart. But, that is not the point of this article. I wanted to write this article to share about the coolest and the best 5 pieces of home take care I was able to find on the Internet. Whichever of these you pick, you can buy them right now and get them delivered to your front door.

All of these are easy to use, easy to install and come at a fair price.

1. Nanoleaf Light Panels

Are you dissatisfied with the look of your living room or your bedroom? To change that look, you would probably need to invest several thousand dollars, right? No. You do not have to do an entire reorganization of your room just to alter its looks and atmosphere.

That is easily achieved just by replacing the lighting inside. But, I am not talking about regular or LED light bulbs. I am talking about something a little bit more advanced, much more appealing, and fun. Of course, I am talking about Nanoleaf’s solution to all of your lighting problems.

These light panels that take on a weird triangle-like shape can be put on any wall in your home. Once you stick them on, they will stay there for a very long time. But, what is so interesting and appealing about these light panels. What makes them so much different than a regular lightbulb?

Well, the reason that a lot of people, including myself, find these so appealing is because of the fact that they are different. They deliver an entirely different experience when compared to a regular lightbulb on the ceiling.

These panels are equipped with hundreds of RGB LEDs that can shine simultaneously in different colors. You will have the ability to adjust these panels to shine in any light you want. You can control all of this with the press of a button on your smartphone. It is that easy.

2. Dreame F9 Robot Vacuum

The idea that people have the option for a robot to clean their home is simply ridiculous. If you would mention this 10 years ago, people would probably assume that you are crazy. It was something that could only be seen in cartoons or movies. Such type of technology was destined for the far future.

However, it looks like that far future is today. We have the technology, and we have dozens of robot vacuum cleaners that are controlled by artificial intelligence. The Dreame F9 is a great example of what I am talking about. It is incredibly intelligent and will keep your home clean.

With a battery life of around 150 minutes, it will make sure that there is not a single speck of dust or dirt on your ground. With its Pioneer 2.0 visual navigation and intelligent path planning, it will clean an entire room as efficiently as possible.

This robot vacuum cleaner is thin, silent, and modern in design. I think it is time to let go of your old regular vacuum.

3. Ring Video Doorbell 2

Are you tired of having to get up every single time you need to open your door or check who is in front of your door? Are there kids in your neighborhood that are banking you with your doorbell? Do you want to have the ability to open the door from the comfort of your own couch?

If you find any kind of relatability to what I mentioned in these questions, you should consider getting a smart doorbell. More specifically, I found that the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a great offer at a great price.

So what exactly does a smart doorbell do? Well, it is equipped with a camera, a speaker, a microphone, a battery, and a motion sensor. With these devices equipped into this little doorbell, you will be able to check who is in front of your door on your smartphone. Naturally, you will need to have your phone connected with Wi-Fi.

The motion sensors will activate the video camera immediately, allowing you to see who is in front of your door.

You also have two options. You can either connect it to your home wiring or use the battery pack that is included with the device.

4. Mophie Wireless Charging Stand

As technology evolves, we are constantly looking for a way to cut down on the number of wires that we use every single day. This can cut the costs of certain products, and it also looks much better and cleaner. There is still a long way to go until we see every type of device being wireless.

However, there are some wireless products that you can buy today. For example, the wireless charging stands from Mophie. All you need is a smartphone that can be wirelessly charged. If you do have such a phone, you just put it on the stand, and it starts charging. Yes, it is that simple.

I should mention that some earbuds and smartwatches can also be wirelessly charged which means you could charge them on this stand.

5. Sonos One

After making all of these tech/smart upgrades in your home, it also makes sense to get a smart speaker. With that, you will be able to access most of your smart gadgets at home. You have heard of Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s nest smart speakers, but I believe that Sonos One is also a very good offer.

It is compact, it looks great, and it is equipped with great speakers. You have the option to use the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. It will be a great addition to your kitchen, living room, bedroom, or even your bathroom.

All of this tech gear will be a very cool addition to your home. Whichever you pick, I am sure that you will be a satisfied customer.