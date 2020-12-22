Holistic Remedies You Can Try for Minor Ailments

Many people are quick to pop a bunch of synthetic pills as soon as they have a minor ailment. And, doctors are quick to prescribe powerful drugs to get their patients quick results. There’s definitely a place for prescription drugs, and doctors are highly trained in providing remedies for serious ailments. But, sometimes you just need a little help, and prescription drugs may make things worse instead of better. At these times, it might be worth considering holistic remedies. Keep in mind that they are generally not approved by the FDA. They also often lack peer-reviewed studies, partly because many of these studies are sponsored by drug companies with profit incentives, and it’s not in their interests to prove that cheaper, natural solutions can work just as well. Consequently, we must rely on what users report on these natural options, in order to make a decision. Sometimes things work out well, and sometimes they don’t. Take a look at some of the natural products below and you can decide whether to examine any of them further.

St. John’s Wort for Minor Depression

If you’re suffering from clinical depression, then you should absolutely consult with your doctor or psychiatrist for direction. However, if you’re just going through a minor bout of the blues, then you may want to take a look at St. John’s Wort. This plant is found in Africa, Asia, and Europe, and it has been correlated with increased serotonin in the body. This is a neurotransmitter that makes you feel good, and this supplement may help with improving its supply in the brain. Prescribed antidepressants often work in the same way. This means that SJW may help with milder forms of depression, without all of the same side effects as its prescription alternatives.

Cannabidiol (CBD) for Pain

While the science is not settled, many people swear by CBD as a treatment for their chronic pain. This cannabinoid may interact with nerve receptors in the spinal cord. One study suggests that this may have the effect of suppressing chronic inflammatory pain in mice. Furthermore, it may strengthen the effects of an endogenous cannabinoid in the body that is shown to reduce pain. But CBD doesn’t have to be consumed. A 2015 animal study showed that topical CBD had a positive effect, too. CBD comes in a variety of forms, including CBD oil, gummies, capsule, pills, and creams. Cannabidiol is a cannabinoid, but it is not the only one. In fact, there are over 80 cannabinoids that have been identified in the cannabis sativa plant alone. Whether CBD works for you or not is a personal choice. You can research it, and if you feel like it might be a good choice, then give it a try. If it helps you with your pain, then continue using it. If not, then try something else.

Red Malay Kratom for Anxiety

Kratom is growing in popularity, as more people continue to experiment with substituting it for other options. While it’s not nearly as popular as CBD and other products, its community is extremely loyal, which suggests that many people believe in its effectiveness. Many combat veterans and others have gone so far as to say that it has helped them with PTSD and other serious mental health issues. You should definitely speak to a doctor if you have a clinical problem like PTSD. But, if you just have mild anxiety, then you might want to take a look at things like kratom powder. One of the most popular varieties is Malaysian kratom with red veins. Kratom powder is made by drying the leaves of the mitragyna speciosa tree. These leaves have veins that are white, green, or red. Those with red veins are the most mature, and many kratom users say that this strain is good for anxiety. In Southeast Asia, people have brewed these leaves into tea for centuries. Today, kratom is available in crushed leaf form, or powder form. The powder is the most popular, and people often pack it into capsules. Different strains of kratom contain varying amounts of Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, two different alkaloids.

Valerian Root Extract for Restlessness

If you’re feeling restless, it could be for any number of reasons. One of these might be as simple as having consumed too much caffeine or other stimulants. If that’s the case, then it would make sense to first cut back on coffee or other possible causes. But sometimes that’s not enough, and you need some help. People have been using Valerian root for centuries in Europe and parts of Asia. They consider it as a natural remedy for restlessness, to the point where people with insomnia have expressed positive results. They also say that a 400-900mg dose of Valerian root extract taken two hours before sleep also improves sleep quality. This is reported to be enhanced when the root is combined with other herbs, such as hops and lemon balm. Valerian root contains valerenic acids, including monoterpenes and sesquiterpenes. It also contains iridoid glycosides which have a sedative effect.

Should You Try Holistic Remedies?

Many people swear by holistic remedies, while others insist that they are ineffective. Whether you try them or not is a personal choice. You’ll need to do your own research, starting with this article, and then expanding into other articles and peer studies. There is no right or wrong answer to this question. There is only what’s right for you. That said, doctors have a purpose, and if you find a good one, you should always consult with them before making decisions about your health. Also keep in mind that holistic remedies are not miracle cures. No amount of root extract is going to cure your cancer. But, it can make you feel a little better, without filling your body with toxins. Your self-care routine is something that you should be mindful of on a daily basis. So don’t rush into anything, and use good judgment when making decisions like this.