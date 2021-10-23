Guide for Parents: Hipp vs Holle Baby Formula

When breastfeeding doesn’t work out, selecting reputable infant milk is crucial for your child’s health and well-being. Proper nutrition means healthy growth and plays an important part in laying the groundwork for a healthy future.

You can find Holle and HiPP products in the majority if not all online stores like organicsbestshop.com. It’s obvious that both brands are very popular, and for very understandable reasons. But are there significant differences? Which one should be your ultimate choice? Read on to make an informed decision.

Organic Formula from Europe

Both HiPP and Holle offer organic products certified by European authorities. This makes them a healthier choice. Non-organic products might be potentially harmful to your infant’s health because of possible added sugars, hormones, or chemicals.

Organic formula is completely GMO-free. It’s high in lutein and antioxidants and is free of heavy metals.

If you are from the US, you may be asking yourself a tantalizing question. Why jumping through all the hoops to buy European infant foods? There are significant reasons why American parents opt for formulas from Europe.

In fact, in the US there are also good baby formulas that are completely organic. But the requirements for baby food in the United States and Europe are different.

About 30% of parents in the US choose European baby formula, despite the long delivery time. And the cost of European formula is higher than US formula.

Holle vs HiPP: Ingredients

The foods you choose for your baby affect your baby’s health on so many levels. This is why it’s so important to make sure that every ingredient in your infant formula is up to the highest standards and completely safe. Let’s compare ingredients in baby foods offered by both brands.

Carbs

Just like in human milk, lactose in European infant formulas is the main source of carbs. They give your baby the energy they need, provide the feeling of satisfaction, and ensure their physical and mental well-being.

HiPP infant milks include lactose (except HiPP Anti-reflux formula. It includes maltodextrin for babies with sensitive GIT.)

Holle Pre formula exclusively includes whole milk lactose. Holle Goat milk Stages 1 and 2 add maltodextrin to lactose to make it more nutritious.

Protein in Baby Formula

Protein is essential for your baby’s survival. It ensures growth and provides important nutrition. So it’s critical to provide your infant with a high-quality protein supply. The best protein comes from ingredients that are as close to those in mother’s milk as possible.

Both of the brands in question offer specifically designed products that imitate human milk components for healthy digestion.

HiPP

Infant foods provided by this brand contain amounts of protein comparable to that of breast milk. HiPP infant formula is made with whole whey and is great for infants with sensitive digestive systems.

Holle

Every product has a perfectly balanced whey to casein ratio. In case your little one experiences GIT issues or is intolerant to cow’s milk protein, Holle goat milk products might be a better choice for you.

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Prebiotics and probiotics are there in all premium organic infant foods. The reason is simple. They aid in the growth of beneficial intestinal flora. Pre and probiotics also boost the immune system and improve digestion in general.

HiPP

Prebiotics are included in all Combiotik formulas to aid digestion. It’s worth saying that HiPP Anti-reflux and Dutch milks Stage 1 and 2 include pre- and probiotics alike.

Holle

There are no pre- or probiotics in this brand’s products. The company clearly opts for walking a tried and true path. They prefer to keep their list of ingredients as simple as possible.

DHA and ARA

DHA (Omega-3) and ARA (Omega-6) fatty acids are beneficial to brain & nervous system development, muscular growth, eyesight, and the body’s defensive mechanisms. There’s no requirement for them to be in infant formulas in the US. It’s different for Europe where the presence of DHA and ARA in baby foods is a must since recently.

This means that both HiPP and Holle formulas include the necessary amounts of the acids. All of them come exclusively from natural organic sources (vegetable & fish oil).

Product variety

You will be hard-pressed to find an infant formula brand that doesn’t include products for every stage and need. But HiPP and Holle seem to take it to the next level.

HiPP

There are many different products to choose from. Does your baby have a spit-up problem? There’s an Anti-reflux formula. For allergy-prone infants, there are hypoallergenic milks. The brand also offers a range of stages to help your baby grow through all phases of development.

Holle

This brand is in step with its major competitor in terms of variety. And yet there’s something here you won’t see among HiPP products. Holle offers hypoallergenic and delicious goat milk formulas.

Pros & Cons

HiPP

Pros Cons 100% lactose-based: no added sugars or proteins;

great product variety to suit all stages and needs;

EU-certified;

GMO-free;

100% organic;

all-natural ingredients;

contains pre- and probiotics;

soy-free;

gluten-free. might be costly;

includes palm oil;

for the US citizens, can be bought only in online stores.

Holle

Pros Cons completely organic and doesn’t contain GMOs;

great supplement of breastmilk;

offers a line of hypoallergenic goat milk formulas;

no added sugars or any other additives;

soy-free, wheat-free, no peanut-based products. includes palm oil;

can be only purchased online (if you are in America);

some formulas include maltodextrin.

Conclusion

Providing your baby with the best nutrition available is crucial for their health. These early months of existence shape their future lives. Organic infant foods like HiPP and Holle include 100% natural, safe components.

HiPP and Holle, two well-known European baby formula brands, provide environmentally conscious products for newborns that comply with the highest standards.

HiPP seems to offer a wider choice of products and Holle delivers outstanding farming methods. Take into accounts all pros and cons before making a choice. Ultimately, it’s a matter of personal choice and your baby’s individual needs.