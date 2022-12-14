Do People With Higher IQ Have Good Social Skills?

Social skills are some of the most important ones for humans, and when you think about it, it makes perfect sense. We’re social creatures, we don’t like to be alone, and it is more than clear that people who are alone do not have high self-confidence. However, there is one category of people that usually don’t have good social skills, those with high IQs.

For a long time, it was believed that this was a myth, but it usually is like that. However, when you scratch the surface, you will see that this is indeed the case. Still, we would like to say that many people have high IQs and good social skills at the same time. As you can see, the truth is always somewhere in the middle. If you are unsure about your IQ and you want to measure it, then look no further than iq-online-test.com.

Today, we want to shine a light on the topic of people with higher IQs and whether they tend to have good social skills or not. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the most important points.

Overthinking

In most cases, you will see that people with higher IQs care about what they say in a conversation with other people. Therefore, they have a tendency to overthink, and by doing that, their answers will not be nearly as quick as those who do not have this habit, it’s as simple as that. We all love spontaneous conversations, but it is not always possible with highly intelligent.

Intelligent people are mostly emotional, so they care about not being ridiculed by their surroundings. When you compare them with people with lower intelligence, you will see that they tend to pay attention to even the smallest of details, solely to prevent this from happening.

It is perfectly normal that some people will perceive people who need a long time before they respond as somewhat strange. While this is not an issue, overthinking is a clear sign that someone is really intelligent. Do not feel strange because of overthinking, it is perfectly natural and all will fall into the right place.

Information is More Important

Information is an essential resource in this day and age, so we can see that people who can process more information in the shortest time possible are held in the highest regard. At the same time, it needs to be said that processing information is not the same thing as obtaining a certain skill, it’s as simple as that.

The fine line between processing information fast and being able to adopt skills requires a lot of practice before you can perfect it. In most cases, you will see that people who are great when it comes to processing information are struggling with making this information work in practice.

The reason is quite simple, highly intelligent people value information more than anything else, therefore, they do not think that it is important to provide any context to what they have to say. So, you can see why they are having lower social skills than people who have average intelligence.

Finding Common Ground

People with higher intelligence usually have a hard time finding common ground with individuals whose intelligence is at an average level. For them, it is quite challenging to engage in a topic they have no interest in. Since they don’t have common ground with most people due to their intelligence, it’s no surprise they cannot find common ground.

These people usually think on a completely different level than those who are less intelligent. So, they will not have any problems with talking about more complex topics, but they might struggle with finding the answer to some of the simplest questions out there. Usually, they don’t even make an effort to come up with it.

Common Anxiety

Numerous studies done in the last couple of decades have shown that highly intelligent people usually face problems with anxiety. These individuals are perfectly aware of the world that surrounds them, and when they do not like what they see, they feel powerless and are prone to become anxious.

The world is not an easy place, and being aware of all the things that surround it might be a shocking discovery for intelligent people. In those moments of anxiety, they are not able to communicate with other people properly, and they have a problem with establishing communication.

The studies we’ve mentioned have shown that people with higher IQ experience anxiety more commonly than those with low ones. So, we can see that they tend to be more introverted than others. While this is a benefit in some situations, you will see that it is a disadvantage in others.

More Self-Consciousness

No human in the world is perfect, and each one of us has a lot of faults we need to work on to improve. Surely, this is hard work, and you will need to invest a lot of time and effort to be successful at it. People with lower IQs are less conscious of themselves, so they do not think about these things as usual.

On the other hand, people who pay attention to more details tend to focus on the smallest of elements that can cause problems for their self-esteem. Being self-conscious is a virtue, but since they tend to overdo it, this might be a massive problem that cannot be overlooked in the shortest period.

We can draw a parallel with people who are nervous when they speak in front of many people. In these moments, people struggle to act naturally, and they need to practice this skill as much as possible to be able to do it efficiently.

Summary

People with high IQs usually have lower social skills in most cases. In this article of ours, we’ve provided you with all the strongest points that confirm this is the case, and why this happens. We are certain you will find this insight of ours to be quite helpful in understanding this subject.