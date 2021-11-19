5 Healthy Habits That Wont Break Your Budget

Ads for intense workout boot camps, diet programs, meal delivery services and supplements might convince you that you have to spend a lot of money to get healthier — this isn’t true. You don’t need to empty your wallet for these things, and you definitely don’t need to break your budget to get healthier.

Prioritize Your Money on Other Health Costs

Again, expensive gym memberships and diet programs aren’t essential for your health, so you don’t need to add those costs to your already tight budget. However, there are some costs that you shouldn’t skip for the sake of your health — like going to the doctor, dentist or pharmacist for help. These are essential.

There are the health costs you should prioritize in your budget! Use your savings from your affordable health habits to help you pay for monthly insurance premiums and annual discount program fees.

You can also add your savings into an emergency fund so that you can handle small health emergencies right away. If you don’t have enough in your fund to deal with a health emergency, like a broken tooth or an unexpected trip to the ER, you can try to apply for an online loan. If you’re approved for one, you could use the funds to cover the costs quickly and manage the repayments later on.

And whatever you do, don’t ignore these healthcare essentials to save yourself some money. Neglecting proper medical care puts your health and well-being at risk — and it could cost you a lot more in the long run.

What Are Healthy Habits That Won’t Hurt Your Wallet?

1. Get More Sleep

Are you getting 7 to 9 hours of restful sleep every night? Sleep is an essential factor for good mental and physical health. It can improve your memory, concentration, problem-solving capabilities, mood regulation, blood sugar and immune system. It can also give you more energy and motivation to take on other healthy habits, like exercising.

If you have trouble getting to sleep, here are some things that can help:

Stick to a routine. Try to go to bed at the same time, every night.

Give yourself more than an hour to unwind before bed. Take time to meditate, read, journal, listen to music — whatever you like to do to relax.

Go screen-free an hour or two before bed. Turn off your TV, smartphone and computer.

Don’t drink caffeine too late in the day. It will disrupt your sleep.

Make sure that your bedroom is dark and cool. Too much light and warmth could stop you from drifting off.

2. Stay Hydrated

That’s right, one healthy habit that you can keep up with at very little cost is drinking water. Dehydration can lead to problems like headaches, fatigue, mood swings and metabolism. Check out WebMD’s signs of dehydration to see whether you’re drinking enough water on a regular basis.

Sometimes, people don’t drink enough water because they don’t find the drink appealing. If this is where you’re coming from, that’s okay! There are solutions to help you get your hydration needs:

Add fruit slices and herbs to your water for more flavor.

Add packets of flavor powder to make your water taste better.

Drink sparkling water or tonic water.

Chill your water. Room temperature tap water might not inspire you. So, make sure that you always have a jug of water sitting in the fridge or a full ice tray in the freezer.

3. Go for Walks

Walking is a great healthy habit to start! It’s an easy, low-impact exercise that you can accomplish even when you’re not in top shape. It’s a good excuse to get outside, soak up some vitamin D and get some fresh air. It’s known to help ease stress and improve mental health. And you can do it all for free!

What can help motivate you to go for more walks?

Entertain yourself. Listen to a podcast, playlist or audiobook as you go.

Pick scenic routes and take in the view.

Invite a friend and catch up together while you walk.

Give yourself a rewarding destination, like a local café that you can grab a drink from.

4. Limit Your Drinking

Moderating your consumption of alcohol can be really good for your health. You might find that cutting down your number of alcoholic drinks gives you more energy and motivation to exercise.

You might have fewer headaches and an easier time getting to sleep. And you might find that you don’t spend so much time nursing a hangover on the weekends.

What can you do to curb your drinking?

Avoid social situations that revolve around alcohol, like nights out at a bar.

Let your friends know that you’re trying to drink less so that they don’t accidentally pressure you to break the good habit.

Learn some mocktail recipes that you enjoy.

Remove alcohol from your house. Having it nearby will make it easier to indulge.

5. Make Your Own Snacks

Going on a strict diet plan isn’t the best idea. First of all, these pre-made plans can be expensive to follow. They can require you to buy books, subscribe to pre-made meal plans, join support groups, and more. Second, the unfortunate truth is that diets don’t work in the short or long term. They’re unsustainable.

If you want to improve your diet, don’t try to overhaul it all at once. Make some small, simple changes. For instance, you can make sure that your kitchen always has nutritious, homemade snacks that you can grab whenever your stomach rumbles. This change is affordable, healthy and easy to stick with.

What kinds of homemade snacks can you make?

Nutritious fruit smoothies

Granola

Spiced nuts

Stovetop popcorn

Overnight oats

These habits won’t cost you a fortune to follow. If anything, they’ll save you money! Try them all and see how you feel — and how your wallet looks — in a few months. The results might shock you.