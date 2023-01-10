HDD vs SSD? – Which Gaming Solution is Best

Solid-state hard drives have been all the rage in recent years, thanks to unprecedented read/write speeds that have put traditional hard drives completely out of the way.

It is not without reason that gamers around the world have proclaimed that SSDs are without a doubt the best choice for gaming on the gamer’s pc because of the performance they offer.

But are they really that much better?

In this article, we’ll be comparing SSDs and hard drives on all fronts, discussing the pros and cons of each, and deciding which gaming solution is best.

As we said before, SSDs are superior to hard drives in terms of speed, and there is no doubt about it.

The data transfer speed of an SSD can exceed that of a hard drive by several times, although in practice an SSD is about 2-3 times faster than a hard drive.

HDD Vs SSD

In the image above, you can see how much faster SSD load times are. Thus, this speed is reflected in the loading times in games, as well as the overall performance of the system.

Longevity

When it comes to overall lifespan, hard drives tend to outlast low-density drives. While the lack of longevity is real, it is barely noticeable.

Even with heavy use, an SSD can last up to 5 years. However, hard drives can easily last over 10 years, although their performance is bound to deteriorate over time.

Durability

There is no denying that SSDs are more durable due to the lack of moving parts. Hard drives, on the other hand, are prone to malfunction and physical damage simply because of the mechanisms on which they operate.

Capacity

When it comes to maximum capacity, today there are SSDs and HDDs of up to 8TB or more on the market. However, it is more important to consider the price-capacity ratio.

Indeed, hard drives are about 4 times cheaper than SSDs in terms of storage. For example, 1TB External Hard Drives will cost you 50$, while a similarly priced SSD will only have around 250GB.

The situation is similar at the other end of the spectrum: a hard drive. 8TB will cost you around $ 300, while a 4TB SSD and above will cost you thousands of dollars.

Noise

As we said before, a solid-state drive has no moving parts. It is therefore completely silent. Conversely, a hard drive is bound to produce a certain amount of noise, but not all hard drives are equally loud.

Ultimately, the loudness of a hard drive depends on the following factors:

RPM: Low-end hard drives today start at 5,400 rpm while higher-performance variants can go above 10,000 rpm. Of course, the faster a hard drive spins, the noisier it is.

Our advice? Take them both!

Many players take this approach. Just use a 500GB SSD as your system drive where you keep all your games installed while using a 1TB or larger hard drive for much more affordable data storage. This is, in the end, the most cost-effective solution.

Conclusion

All things considered, there is no doubt about the winner of the SSD vs HDD showdown.

An SSD is much better for gaming than a hard drive. The latter simply cannot compete with the performance offered by solid-state hard drives, so for those who prioritize performance, this is a no-brainer.

However, the SSD is not without flaws. This is because they aren’t as good as long-term storage solutions, both because of their inherently shorter lifespan and because the prices for high-capacity SSDs are bordering on ridiculous.