Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Review, Upcoming Spoiler & More

WTF!! What I just witnessed…..I can’t believe my eyes. June’s plan actually worked. Even though there were some problems initially, but still she pulled a miracle. Stakes were enormously high & after the failed escape earlier in season 2, everyone had doubts on her plan.

Tip: Weak hearted beings should stay away from Handmaid’s Tail Season finale.

Although season 3 started a bit slow since the plan of stealing “Stolen Children of Gilead” was a go, the storytelling of the show has improved drastically. Now, when it comes down to The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 finale, #HandmaidsTale trended on twitter. Fans expressed their emotion on social media platforms as they were not able to digest what they just witnessed. Now, let’s break down what happened in the season finale & the what the future beholds for the Handmaid’s Tale Season 4.

What Happened in the Season Finale?

Spoiler Alert!!!⚠️

Let me warn you…..Don’t read this if you haven’t seen the season finale of the Handmaid’s Tails. The post contains spoilers. So, proceed at your own risk.

Well, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger. No one knows, what happened to June. To distract the guards, she took a bullet on her back. However, the wound wasn’t fatal & so, in return, she was able to connect a headshot. But still, Jane might be in critical condition right now as she had to spend most of her time in woods with open wounds. As a sigh of relief, handmaid’s rescued Jane & have carried her out of the woods.

The Biggest Shocker

The most shocking moment of the season finale was when Fred revealed all the hidden secrets of Serena to Tuello. Sooner or later, the reveal was expected as she sacrificed Fred in the previous episode & made a with Canadian Government behind his back. All of this, just to have Nichole & Mark on her side. Her desire to becoming a free woman again led her to the wrong path.

Now, everything is changed for her as Fred revealed to mark that she didn’t take any decision under the threat of Violence. Everyone including me were shocked to see Serena finally getting arrested for her hideous crimes against June.

Here is the list of best #10 reactions of Twitter users after watching the emotional Finale.

1. Every the Handmaids Tail Fan after watching the Season Finale.

Actual footage of me watching the season finale of #handmaidstale pic.twitter.com/vf6VoaEeaI

2. A sincere request to the writers of Season 4 of Handmaid’s Tale

Me to the writers of season 4 of #HandmaidsTale

“Listen.. June and Hannah have to get out…” pic.twitter.com/G0ZdUWfeAR — Emily Pratts (@emmyv1) August 14, 2019

3. Can’t Wait for Season 4😢😢

Me having to wait until June 2020 for season 4 #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/nuQFUjORR1 — Kelly | IRL ❤ (@irlkel) August 14, 2019

4. A Short Review?

Season 3 of #HandmaidsTale achieved the impossible – it turned this amazing show into a snoozefest and the protagonist into an unbearable brat. Wow. pic.twitter.com/D3qV7rEmxi — Anna 🍪 (@mi_sei_mancata) August 14, 2019

5. Possible Spoilers?

#HandmaidsTale ⚠️SPOILERS⚠️ 99.9% of me knew damn well she wasn’t making it back to that plane, but the irrational .1% of me left was still like,“Ok, you got him, June! Now run back to the plane, run back to the plane, run back to th….FUCK!!” — Jullianne Delgado (@JullianneNYC) August 14, 2019

6. Disappointed Fan

I can really appreciate the fact that I stopped watching #HandmaidsTale when June and Nick said goodbye 😅 I’m done. pic.twitter.com/6ulh1HJ8rL — Aneta (@karenpagee) August 14, 2019

7. Justice Prevailed

Me when Serena got what she deserved. #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/UHsSYKUqZu — Andy Kenareki (@AndyKenareki) August 14, 2019

8. A Stressful Finale

Watching #HandmaidsTale is so stressful. I haven’t been this much on edge watching a TV show since Breaking Bad. pic.twitter.com/ZYi7WDcaVJ — Lexi Sindel (@LexiSindel) August 14, 2019

9. Luke waiting for Hannah

When Luke was waiting for Hannah to walk off the plane #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/1fKv4r5VD8 — Ashley (@milliesmallz) August 14, 2019

10. The Airport Scene

Frequently Asked Questions | The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3

Q- I’m not able to stream the Finale episode on HULU. What Should I do?

A- You can contact customer care on 1 (888) 265-6650 & get all your problems resolved. However, if you can’t wait to see the finale episode then you can watch it on illegal tv show streaming platforms like Solarmovies & others

Q- When Season 4 will go live?

A- Well, now, you have to wait for 1 long year as season 4 will release in 2020. However, until then you can keep coming to our blog for further updates related to the show.

Q- Is June Dead?

A- No, I don’t think so. Do let me know what you think via the comments section given below.

Wrap Up

Finally, the Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 finale delivered an emotional punch that wasn’t present throughout season 3. Few episodes of season 3 weren’t satisfying but the makers of the scored a home run with the final episodes of Season 3. Although, still there are some plot threads, at the end of The Handmaids Tale Season 3. I expect them to be answered in season 4 of the show.

Till then I’m off to cry my heart out. Do let me know your favorite moment from The Handmaids Tale Season 3 finale in the comment box given below.