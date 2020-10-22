5 Best and Scary Halloween Online Slots in 2020

October is often regarded as the spookiest month because of the Halloween holiday. A lot of Halloween fans take the entire thirty days to enjoy the creepiness that the month offers. As a Halloween fan, you can also spice up the holiday by playing some scary Halloween online slots.

More so, scary Halloween online slots provide a lot of bonuses for their customers during this holiday. In most cases, they offer perks that can be enjoyed all-year-round.

Pour yourself a cup of coffee, e.g., pumpkin latte, relax and let’s take you through the best and scariest Halloween online slots in 2020.

1. Crazy Halloween

Crazy Halloween is a popular online slot game. More so, it offers incredible bonuses. With more than 25 free spins up for grabs, Crazy Halloween is up with a great start. Interestingly, this slot game is developed by MrSlotty. Also, it is a 5 reel slot game.

Crazy Halloween’s payline is from $0.25 to $25. Also, this slot machine offers a jackpot of up to $25,000. Meanwhile, other rewards like bet multipliers are available here too.

The wild symbol on Crazy Halloween is the spellbook. With the three wild symbols on the reels, you will trigger several free spins. Other symbols include:

Halloween fare

An eyeball

A black cat

Book of spells

A zombie

With Crazy Halloween, your holiday will be creepy and scary but rewarded with bonuses.

According to CasinoHEX.co.za, Africasino review 2020, this online slot is available on Africasino. You can play this slot game on Africasino too.

2. Ghostly Towers

Ghostly Towers is an online casino that is perfect for the Halloween holiday. Furthermore, they are operated by Greentube, otherwise known as Novomatic. Their sound effects and visuals replicate what the season is all about. For instance, a bogeyman appears and disappears while playing on their platform.

The payline on Ghostly Towers is from $0.20 to $100.00. It has 5 reels and 20 paylines. Also, the demon in charge of the huge haunted mansion is called Pierre. Similarly, Pierre has three tricks up his sleeve.

Mental Multiplier Mania: If this feature appears on the reel, your win will multiply by up to 20 times.

Wickedly Weird Wilds: You will receive up to fifteen wild replacements

Spooky Symbol Slither: With this feature, you can replace the slot symbols to get the highest payment.

Besides, you will receive free spins if you match the right symbols on the reel. There are too many surprises about Ghostly Towers’ online slot game. For instance, you don’t know when the bogeyman will appear next.

3. Halloween Treasures

Merely hearing the Halloween Treasures soundtrack, you will know that it is a creepy online slot. The characters on this online slot are mysterious and spooky. Similarly, Halloween is operated by RealTime Gaming, and it is a 5 reel slot machine.

Consequently, the payline ranges from $0.88 to $8.80. Halloween Treasures provides players with more than 243 ways to win on their slot. It has two wild symbols, namely:

Crypt Door: Usually available on the second, third, and fourth reels.

Gravestone Wild: If it lands only on the third reel. It acts as a replacement for other regular symbols.

Also, the scatter symbol on Halloween Treasure is a crypt door. If it lands up to three, four, or five times on the reel, you will win between five to fifty times your bet.

Other symbols on this scary Halloween online slot are witch hats, vampire masks, pumpkins, potions, etc. Halloween Treasure online casino suits the holiday.

4. Million Dracula

The music and sound effects on Million Dracula set the tone for the scary Halloween holiday. Red Rake Gaming is the software provider responsible for this amazing Halloween themed slot game. The betting range is from $0.20 to $25. Also, Million Dracula has 6×10 reels.

Furthermore, Dracula is the wild symbol, while a blood-filled cup is the scatter symbol. Dracula can replace all other symbols on this slot. Sometimes, you can get as much as sixteen free spins depending on the number of scatter symbols that appear on the reel.

The Million Dracula online slot game portrays various Dracula stories very well. Other symbols here are:

Bats

Various types of candles

Coffins

Spider Web –covered royals

With Million Dracula, expect excellent rewards and numerous free spins. The Dracula castle is the best place to go for a Halloween holiday.

5. Hot Hot Halloween

The Hot Hot Halloween is a fine 5×5 online slot machine. Also, Habanero is a software provider that designed this slot game. This slot machine provides up to 1,250x rewards to their players. Meanwhile, the payline for this online slot is $0.01 to $25. Just like other slots here, Hot Hot Halloween music and sound effect is horrifying.

This slot relies mainly on single and double symbols. With these features, players have more winning combinations. In other words, your winning chances are high on this slot machine.

The wild symbol on Hot Hot Halloween is a wild pumpkin. Win 12 or more free spins with the wild symbol. Also, a random bonus triggers various free spins too. Other symbols on Hot Hot Halloween are:

Candy in various colors

Coffins

Eyeballs

Ghost

Pumpkins

Stars

Hands

Everything about this online slot looks and depicts the Halloween holiday. The string of strange images placed as decoration says it all.

Conclusion

If you are not scared while playing these online Halloween slots, then nothing will scare you. With the various perks they offer, the Halloween holiday will be fun all the way. The first hint that will let you know that you have logged into a Halloween slot is their soundtrack. It is usually spooky.

Finally, juice up your Halloween holiday with these slot machines. The traditional Halloween costumes make up more than half of their symbols. Not to mention, as a Halloween fan, you can also look for ways to make your Halloween party the creepiest.