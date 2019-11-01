Everything New Released in GTA Online Halloween 2019 Update

Released way back in 2013-14, GTA 5 became globally popular instantly just like it’s previous editions of GTA Vice City & GTA San Andreas. Earlier in the month of July, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 Online Casino update. It added several new features in the game such as the casino, Penthouse, & many more. Now, with the latest GTA Online Halloween 2019 update, Rockstar Games have decided to surprise the loyal fans of the game.

Do you want to know, what’s the surprise? Well, then continue reading to find out what it is:

With the name of the update, you would quick to realize that this update is somehow related to this year’s Halloween. Well, it’s indeed true. In fact, Rockstar Games has started rolling this update on Halloween’s day for all the platforms. From today onwards, the game will be live on XBOX, PS4, & PC. So, if you have a licensed version of the game, check for the updates now as you might have already received the update.

In the new GTA Online Halloween 2019 update, you get to play as an alien. What’s spookier than alien on the Halloween, right? To play as an alien in the licensed GTA 5 game, you have to participate in the new Alien Survivor Series.

Do you have any idea about this new event? Nothing, right? Well, the game is actually a part of the Project 4808 in the game.

In the new update, you get to play as an alien, fighting off surfs of NOOSE teams, FIB agents and the Marines all over the seven maps. In addition to this, if you complete all your challenges this week than you ‘ll get a chance to double all of your rewards.

Now, coming back to the update, it introduces a new vehicle- Rampant Rocket. Don’t make a mistake by comparing the vehicle with a typical motor tricycle. You can see how the new vehicle looks from below:

As the new update is related to Halloween, how can you not expect some bonuses & discounts from Rockstar Games? Well, when it comes to discounts, you’ll get 35% off on vehicles that are appropriate to Halloween & some Halloween masks. Here is the complete list of items that’ll be discounted in the event:

Halloween Masks – 35% off

Albany Lurcher – 35% off

Truffade Thrax (Super) – 25% off

Annis S80RR (Super) – 25% off

Albany Fränken Stange – 35% off

Canis Kamacho (Off-Road) – 30% off

BF Ramp Buggy (Warstock) – 40% off

Obey 8F Drafter (Sports) – 25% off

Weeny Issi Sport (Sports) – 25% off

Nagasaki Shotaro (Motorcycle) – 25% off

Imponte Ruiner 2000 (Warstock) – 40% off

Enus Paragon R (Sports) – 25% off

Jobuilt Phantom Wedge (Warstock) – 40% off

MTL Wastelander (Warstock) – 40% off

Up-n-Atomizer – 30% off

Widowmaker – 30% off

Unholy Hellbringer – 30% off

Moreover, according to Rockstar Games, “On top of seasonal decorations and exclusive Casino Store items at The Diamond, there have been sightings of Peyote growing wild in the arid soils surrounding Mt. Chiliad”

The Halloween fun doesn’t stop here, in fact, it brings back some vehicles such as Lurcher Hearse & Franken Stange.

Note: If you play the game during the event period of October 31 and November 6, you can steal the ‘Choose Your Side Tee’ and ‘Invade and Persuade Hero Tee’ absolutely free.

Final Words

That’s all for now. I hope you found all your answers about the latest GTA online Halloween 2019 update. However, if you still have any questions or doubts related to the game then do let me know in the comments section given below. Till then I’m off to playing GTA V with the latest update & soon will provide my review on the Halloween 2019 update. So, stay tuned.