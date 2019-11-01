Everything New Released in GTA Online Halloween 2019 Update

Released way back in 2013-14, GTA 5 became globally popular instantly just like it’s previous editions of GTA Vice City & GTA San Andreas. Earlier in the month of July, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 Online Casino update. It added several new features in the game such as the casino, Penthouse, & many more. Now, with the latest GTA Online Halloween 2019 update, Rockstar Games have decided to surprise the loyal fans of the game.
Do you want to know, what’s the surprise? Well, then continue reading to find out what it is:
GTA Online Halloween 2019 update release
With the name of the update, you would quick to realize that this update is somehow related to this year’s Halloween. Well, it’s indeed true. In fact, Rockstar Games has started rolling this update on Halloween’s day for all the platforms. From today onwards, the game will be live on XBOX, PS4, & PC. So, if you have a licensed version of the game, check for the updates now as you might have already received the update.
What new will be coming to GTA Online Halloween 2019 update?
In the new GTA Online Halloween 2019 update, you get to play as an alien. What’s spookier than alien on the Halloween, right? To play as an alien in the licensed GTA 5 game, you have to participate in the new Alien Survivor Series.
Do you have any idea about this new event? Nothing, right? Well, the game is actually a part of the Project 4808 in the game.
In the new update, you get to play as an alien, fighting off surfs of NOOSE teams, FIB agents and the Marines all over the seven maps. In addition to this, if you complete all your challenges this week than you ‘ll get a chance to double all of your rewards.
Now, coming back to the update, it introduces a new vehicle- Rampant Rocket. Don’t make a mistake by comparing the vehicle with a typical motor tricycle. You can see how the new vehicle looks from below:
As the new update is related to Halloween, how can you not expect some bonuses & discounts from Rockstar Games? Well, when it comes to discounts, you’ll get 35% off on vehicles that are appropriate to Halloween & some Halloween masks. Here is the complete list of items that’ll be discounted in the event:
- Halloween Masks – 35% off
- Albany Lurcher – 35% off
- Truffade Thrax (Super) – 25% off
- Annis S80RR (Super) – 25% off
- Albany Fränken Stange – 35% off
- Canis Kamacho (Off-Road) – 30% off
- BF Ramp Buggy (Warstock) – 40% off
- Obey 8F Drafter (Sports) – 25% off
- Weeny Issi Sport (Sports) – 25% off
- Nagasaki Shotaro (Motorcycle) – 25% off
- Imponte Ruiner 2000 (Warstock) – 40% off
- Enus Paragon R (Sports) – 25% off
- Jobuilt Phantom Wedge (Warstock) – 40% off
- MTL Wastelander (Warstock) – 40% off
- Up-n-Atomizer – 30% off
- Widowmaker – 30% off
- Unholy Hellbringer – 30% off
Moreover, according to Rockstar Games, “On top of seasonal decorations and exclusive Casino Store items at The Diamond, there have been sightings of Peyote growing wild in the arid soils surrounding Mt. Chiliad”
The Halloween fun doesn’t stop here, in fact, it brings back some vehicles such as Lurcher Hearse & Franken Stange.
Note: If you play the game during the event period of October 31 and November 6, you can steal the ‘Choose Your Side Tee’ and ‘Invade and Persuade Hero Tee’ absolutely free.
Final Words
That’s all for now. I hope you found all your answers about the latest GTA online Halloween 2019 update. However, if you still have any questions or doubts related to the game then do let me know in the comments section given below. Till then I’m off to playing GTA V with the latest update & soon will provide my review on the Halloween 2019 update. So, stay tuned.
