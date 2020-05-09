GTA 5 online weekly update is live. As expected, we’ll get new bonuses, new cars, and hell lots of GTA Online Money ($).

Just like previous weekly updates, GTA 5 Online users will get Green Martian Bodysuit & Purple Martian Bodysuit for free. I’m sure this update will bring back the spirit of the terror on the streets of Los Santos.

Terror that was missing from the last few updates.

This is not it. For your defense, you can even get a free Pool Cue from Ammu-nation. With each passing week, you get a variety of offers, discounts on vehicles, weapons, and a lot more things.

To reveal a few more details regarding this latest weekly update, let’s get straight to the official patch notes released by Rockstar Games for GTA 5 Online.

GTA Online discounts

Thanks to the GTA Online Sub-Reddit, we got to know about these amazing latest offers that’ll go live from the following week.

Vehicle Discount Sales –

30% Off – Krieger ($2,012,500)

35% Off – Toros ($323,700)

35% Off – Lectro ($648,375 – $487,500)

40% Off – Tempesta ($797,400)

40% Off – Shotaro ($1,335,000)

Have you ever thought of investing a good time in games Master Control Terminal? If yes, then GTTA 5 has added a lot of features to Arcade business in the Casino Heist Update.

In case you don’t know, a feature allows you to manage all your Online Businesses in GTA 5 in one single place.

All this means is now CEO’s will have complete access to Crate Warehouses, vehicle warehouses, Nightclub, and bunker.

The above-mentioned Master Control Terminal allows you to launch resupply missions, purchase and sell supplies, view stats of all your businesses, and add equipment upgrades.

Usually, all this costs around $174,000 in-game currency. However, with the recent weekly update, you’ll get a 30% flat off.

And I believe that’s the best feature you can get in 2020 that controls many businesses and criminal activities in the game.

GTA 5 Online bonuses

As I told you in the beginning, every week GTA 5 users get some online bonuses. Now, let’s get to know of the bonuses that will release from next week.

2x GTA Money & RP on –

MC Contracts

Transform Races

Biker Businesses

Log in Bonus:

Pool cue available for free from the Ammu-Nation.

Green Martian Bodysuit & Purple Martian Bodysuit & Green Martian Bodysuit are available for free.

RC Time Trial: Vespucci Canals

Time Trial: Coast to Coast

Premium Race: Taking Off

GTA Online new vehicles

After adding all the GTA 5 online bonuses and discounts in this post, how can I miss to mention new vehicles?

In fact, vehicles are the most important part of GTA 5 Online. Although, in the upcoming weekly update, Rockstar Games has not added any new vehicle but yeah, there’s a decent looking premium car that’s available for free from the Diamond Casino Resort.

AS part of the smugglers’ run update, the podium vehicle is none other than a two-door electric hypercar.

Take a quick look to the description of Coll Cyclone –

“The Coil Cyclone is here to prove one thing: the days of the internal combustion engine are over. Sure, it was fun while it lasted. Just like your psychotic, knife-wielding ex was phenomenal in bed. But that fossil-fuelled comfort zone is about to be nothing more than a distant speck in your rear-view mirror as you surrender to this harbinger of the electric age. True power is here. Drive the lightning.“

GTA Online Twitch Prime Rewards

As of now, there isn’t any major announcement on Twitch Prime or PlayStation plus bonuses.

However, you do get access to some of the existing rewards mentioned below.

60% Off Declasse Drift Yosemite ($523,200 – $392,400)

80% Off Pfister 811 ($227,000)

For availing these rewards, all you’ve to do is, link your Twitch Prime account with the SocialClub account of yours.

Final Words

That’s all for now. I’ll keep you updated with every new offer, rewards you get with the weekly GTA 5 online updates. Meanwhile, you can check out some other games that you can play during this time of Covid-19.