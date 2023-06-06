The Growth of Mobile Payment Methods

New and better payment methods have become a necessity as the iGaming world has evolved in recent years. In the past, you could only place a bet at a street bookie or at a land-based online casino, but everything has changed in the past couple of decades.

Therefore, the rise of online gambling sites introduced innovative payment methods. In recent years, mobile payments’ popularity has gone through the roof, as people tend to spend more time on their mobile phones than their desktop computers or laptops.

With all that being said, let’s take a closer look at the main benefits of using mobile payment methods at your favorite online casinos.

Page Contents







How Mobile Payment Methods Work

To begin with, mobile payments in online casinos are as straightforward as they come. Keep in mind that payment methods such as pay-by-phone only allow you to make deposits; you will be required to choose other options when withdrawing funds.

Apart from pay-by-phone, players can use payforit for sports betting, with both options working exactly the same. You will be able to use the money from your phone bill balance to make deposits for online gambling.

Of course, the balance will be associated with the phone number that you used to register at your online casino. The amount that you will deposit on the site will be deducted from your monthly phone bill, so it is very simple.

Mobile payments are very safe, as players are not required to enter sensitive financial information to complete transactions. All that you need is a mobile number, and once you enter it upon registration, you will need to verify it via SMS, and you are all done.

Moreover, mobile payment methods are not prone to instabilities like cryptocurrencies, so we are talking about a steady option here. If you would like to learn more about mobile payments, check casinobee.com’s list of pay by mobile casinos.

How to Get Started With Mobile Payments at an Online Casino

As mentioned above, using mobile payments at your favorite online gambling site requires you to follow just a few simple steps:

Register at any online casino that accepts mobile payments. The registration process is usually short and won’t take more than a few minutes.

Choose your payment method; you can always select “pay-by-phone” as your option.

Enter the amount you wish to deposit; remember that different sites may have different deposit limits.

Enter a mobile number; the casino will immediately send you a verification SMS.

Check the number and begin playing.

So, now, hopefully, you have secured some winnings, and it will be time to make a withdrawal. Unfortunately, you cannot use mobile payment methods for your withdrawals, so you will need to choose a different option.

Thankfully, some payment methods like VISA and MasterCard are always available at online casinos, as world trends show that people tend to rely more and more on credit cards.

Different Apps to Use on Pay-By-Phone

At the moment, pay-by-phone is by far the most popular mobile payment method at online casinos. There are a few apps associated with pay-by-phone, and they include:

Apple Pay: this option is meant for iOS devices, and it is one that has followed all the trends in the industry. Recently, it was announced that Apple users will be able to send money to each other, and it also allows you to make withdrawals.

Boku: this is one of the most popular methods currently available on online gambling sites. It works everywhere in the world—the UK, USA, and Asia—but remember that not all networks are supported by the app, so you need to double-check it before you start playing.

Zimpler: This is a payment solution designed specifically for the mobile platform and is particularly popular in the Scandinavian countries. The service simplifies the payment process and allows for both deposits and withdrawals from a variety of online casinos. However, it’s important to note that Zimpler is not as widely accepted as Boku or Apple Pay.

Google Pay: Primarily designed for Android users, Google Pay is another widely accepted mobile payment method. Like Apple Pay, it too allows users to send money to one another and make withdrawals. Google Pay also utilizes tokenization for secure transactions, and is available in numerous countries across the globe.

PayPal: A pioneer in the online payment space, PayPal is also a popular choice for online gambling sites. Its extensive reach and robust security measures make it a reliable option. It allows for both deposits and withdrawals, and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

PayForIt: This is a UK-based mobile payment method, supported by major network operators like Vodafone, O2, 3, and EE. It allows users to make deposits at online casinos that will then be added to their monthly phone bill or deducted from their prepaid balance. PayForIt is a simple and secure payment option, requiring no bank account or credit card information. However, it’s important to note that it does not support withdrawals, so an alternative method will be needed for this.

Various studies are currently being conducted to demonstrate how popular mobile payments are around the world. One such research study conducted in North America shows that people tend to lean more towards using mobile payments in every aspect of their lives.

Understandably, that is a trend that has transmitted into online gambling as well, so if you are not sure where to get started in your gambling journey, then mobile payments might be the ideal start.

Verdict – the Future is Bright

Overall, we can just stand and admire the pace at which mobile payments have taken over the entire gambling world.

Every day, we witness new and better offers by online casinos everywhere in the world, so options like pay-by-phone will surely be appealing to plenty of customers.

There are plenty of benefits that you will be able to enjoy when using a pay-by-phone payment method, with security and simplicity being the main ones. Sometimes, it may seem intimidating for newbies to get started in an online casino, but options like pay-by-phone help users get started in a simple way, so we can only assume that the future of mobile payments in the gambling sector is very bright.